Peace Out Skincare has 30% off acne dots—shop the sale today for a blemish-free holiday

Shop the Peace Out Skincare holiday sale for 30% off acne dots, retinol and serum. Reviewed/Peace Out Skincare

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

There is something so unbelievably inopportune about having a pimple pop up right before a holiday party, family dinner or really ever. To help avoid those unwelcome blemishes from blossoming, Peace Out Skincare makes helpful acne dots that disguise and treat acne overnight. Right now, the brand is hosting a holiday sale so you can save on all your acne-fighting skincare just in time for the holidays.

Shop the Peace Out Skincare sale

Here’s the deal: Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to get the best holiday sales dropped right in your inbox Sunday through Friday.

Now through Friday, December 30 , Peace Out Skincare is hosting a holiday sale with 30% off several best-selling skincare products for acne-prone skin. If you order by tomorrow, December 14 you can score free shipping and delivery in time for the holiday.

► Last-minute holiday shopping: The best Christmas gift cards from Amazon, Apple, Walmart and more

► December sales: Shop the best 100+ holiday sales at Amazon, Nordstrom, Lowe's and more

The Peace Out Skincare Acne Healing Dots are one of the brand’s best-selling hero products. With 20 salicylic acne healing dots in a box, you’ll have plenty of product to help reduce any unforeseen blemishes this season. Each dot is made with hydrocolloid polymer technology, salicylic acid and aloe vera. The dots will conceal your pimple, extract impurities and soothe redness in just hours. Typically $19, you can save 30% right now and ring up for just $13.30. Or, for larger coverage, you can opt for the Peace Out Acne Dots Mega and save $24 off the usual $69 price tag.

From retinol eye sticks that help revitalize tired under eyes to daily, all-over acne serum that helps prevent those unwelcome breakouts, Peace Out Skincare is here to help make your holidays blemish-free. Shop the sale today before these skincare deals clear up.

Shop the Peace Out Skincare sale

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Peace Out Skincare has 30% off acne dots—shop the sale today for a blemish-free holiday