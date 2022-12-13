ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Melissa Gorga Has “Hope” Watching Season 13 Of Real Housewives Of New Jersey Will Help Her And Teresa Giudice; Co-Stars Disagree

Melissa Gorga reveals her hopes that Season 13 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey will help her and Teresa Giudice mend their broken relationship. The pair have been in an intense fight since their forthcoming season was airing, and by the sounds of it, things were heated between the two families.

When asked what makes this upcoming season different, Melissa told US Weekly , “Unfortunately, you’re gonna feel like it’s the beginning all over again. That’s what’s unfortunate about it,” she added.

Earlier seasons of RHONJ featured a lot of family drama between Joe Gorga , Joe Giudice , Teresa, and Melissa. Physical fights, verbal insults, and estrangement. Viewers should buckle up because it sounds like we’re set to go down that road again.

The family’s fighting has gotten so bad recently that not only was the RHONJ panel split in two at BravoCon, but they are also having separate holiday parties this year. Melissa revealed, “There will be sprinkle cookies everywhere.”

Even though we have several weeks until the new season airs, Melissa said she’s hopeful about the newest season potentially bringing them back together . “I always hope it’s gonna help and I truly do from all angles, but sometimes it doesn’t because we end up on that couch in the reunion wanting to go crazy,” she explained.

Jackie Goldschneider , another Jersey Housewife who knows a thing or two about fighting with Teresa, said she’s sure season 13 will not fix the beef between Teresa and Melissa .

“No, I can say with 100 percent confidence, no matter how bad the fighting in the season is, it’s worse when you’re watching it back and all the social media fighting goes on. Social media is a disaster,” Jackie stated.

I would have to agree. Social media has really put some Housewives in a very bad spot , and some just don’t care. At this point, we know the Giudice’s unfollowed the Gorgas.

Melissa said their newest fight is a “slow burn,” while her bestie, Margaret Josephs , agreed.

“I never thought it was going to explode the way that it did. I think that we have some new ladies on the cast that bring some great moments,” Margaret said.  She continued, “And I think that’s really what makes [season 13] different. I think our cast has been so amazing. The last few years we haven’t had any change.” Margaret added, “And I think adding the new ladies into the mix brings a new perspective.”

I can’t wait. I’m always excited for RHONJ to air because their cast does the best with concealing the season’s stories and protecting the tea from spilling. That always makes my viewing experience much more pleasurable.

ARE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR MELISSA SAY SHE HOPES RHONJ WILL FIX THINGS BETWEEN HER AND TERESA?

