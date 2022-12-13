Read full article on original website
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Head of Ukraine's military says he has 'no doubt' the Russians 'will have another go at Kyiv' as Putin adds more troops to his army
General Zaluzhnyi says Russia's total war on Ukraine's infrastructure aims to force a ceasefire so that it can rest, replenish, and come back harder.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:17 a.m. EST
2 cities pursued more school for kids. Only 1 pulled it off. RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Facing massive pandemic learning loss, the superintendent in Richmond, Virginia, tried to remake one of the most untouchable aspects of school – the academic calendar. His goal was to give kids more time with teachers. It’s the kind of drastic intervention some experts say is needed to help students recover after two-and-a-half years of interrupted schooling. While school board members in Richmond said it would be too expensive and disruptive, a district 20 miles away, in Hopewell, became the first in Virginia to adopt full-year schooling systemwide. Richmond’s superintendent met opposition from teachers and parents, particularly among more affluent families.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
US poised to ban shark fin trade, pleasing conservationists
MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. is poised to ban the lucrative trade in shark fins, a move conservationists hope will help protect millions of sharks that are butchered every year to satisfy demand in China and other parts of Asia. The practice of shark finning, whereby sharks are caught for their fins and their carcasses then dumped back into the ocean, has been banned in U.S. waters for decades. But the U.S. remains a major hub for the brisk trade, where as many as 73 million fins are sliced off of sharks globally every year. The proposed ban is part of a defense spending bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign.
El Paso grapples with surge of migrants, braces for more
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in El Paso, Texas, are describing a humanitarian crisis as they grapple with the daily release of roughly 1,600 migrants to local shelters and the streets of the border city in freezing temperatures. They also say they are prepared for even larger immigration flows if Trump-era asylum restrictions end next week as scheduled. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said Thursday that the city is offering overnight hotel rooms to migrants, whose numbers are exceeding the capacity of local shelters. The Department of Homeland Security is indicating it may release more migrants into the U.S. when Trump-era aslyum restrictions end next week.
