foxbaltimore.com
Wbaltv.com
E-ZPass holders stand in long lines to pay past-due tolls amid looming deadline
Long lines greeted people who have outstanding E-ZPass tolls in Maryland and wanted to pay them without penalty by the deadline Wednesday night. In February, the MDTA approved a plan to waive E-ZPass penalties, but some customers complained they haven't received toll bills or they have been charged exorbitant fees and have been billed mistakenly.
Maryland based landscaping company hands out $28 million bonus to employees
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan declares state holiday on Friday, December 23
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has declared that Maryland state government agencies and offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022. “This year, I am declaring December 23 as a holiday so that our hard-working employees can spend more time enjoying the holidays with their loved ones,” said Governor Hogan.
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands in West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia
UPDATE, Dec. 15, 9:13 p.m. — There were 13,191 customers with no power in West Virginia. 1,818 in Maryland were still without energy. UPDATE, Dec. 15, 6:07 p.m. — There were 16,892 customers who were without power in West Virginia. In Maryland, 2,055 customers were without electricity. UPDATE, Dec. 15, 4:46 p.m. — The outages […]
WBAL Radio
Wes Moore wants to revive mass transit project
Maryland's Gov.-elect wants to revive an abandoned mass transit project. Gov.-elect Wes Moore says the Red Line, which would have connected Woodlawn to Canton, wasn't perfect, noting it wasn't connected to Baltimore's Metro or Light Rail system. Hogan canceled the project in 2015, returning nearly a billion dollars in federal...
WJLA
Here's how DC, Maryland & Virginia are preparing for Thursday's wintry weather
WASHINGTON (7News) — The First Alert Weather team is tracking a major storm system moving across the country all week. The storm is getting closer to the D.C. area and will bring the risk of ice late Wednesday night through Thursday midday. DMV crews have already started the process...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
6 Fun Family Day Trips Near Maryland
There are many places within Maryland that are a short drive for fun family day trips near Maryland. Check out these places within the state, as well as one close to the Maryland border, that are fun for families to take a day trip. Havre de Grace. Havre de Grace...
Maryland fines BetMGM for allegedly taking early online sports bets
BetMGM has been fined by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission for allegedly taking live online sports wagers early without authorization.
WJLA
'Avoid drinking and driving': Metro to offer free rides on New Year’s Eve
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro announced Wednesday that all trips on rail and bus will be free after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. The agency says their services will run until 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Metro says the goal is to cut down on...
Home improvement company accused of charging thousands for uncompleted work
A Baltimore based home improvement company is accused of collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in deposits from consumers for work they never performed.
98online.com
Icy conditions possible Thursday in Maryland
Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will start out cold in the morning then it will be partly cloudy with temps in the low 40’s as the area prepares for the ice and rain on Thursday. It will start overnight after 3 a.m. with freezing rain and sleet in the...
Ironworker wins $50,000 with Maryland lottery ticket
HAGERSTOWN, MD – A Pennsylvania Ironworker driving to work at his job in Washington, D.C. stopped at a Hagerstown Sheetz to buy a lottery ticket and ended up winning $50,000 in the Powerball drawing that night. According to the Maryland Lottery, Charles Mull woke up in the middle of the night and checked his $10 quick-pick ticket. “It was dark and I started to look at my bright phone around 1:30 a.m. I was very blurry-eyed, but it looked like I had four of the five numbers,” he said. He just missed hitting the estimated $116 million jackpot by one The post Ironworker wins $50,000 with Maryland lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
blocbyblocknews.com
As Federal Eviction Relief Funds Dwindle, Calls For Maryland To Establish Its Own Rental Assistance Program Grow
A coalition of housing advocates, politicians, and nonprofit organizations sent a letter on Tuesday urging Gov. Larry Hogan and other top state lawmakers to establish a first-of-its-kind state-funded emergency rental assistance program in 2023, Giacomo Bologna reports for the Baltimore Sun. The program would aim to mitigate the potential loss of federal eviction relief dollars awarded during the pandemic.
WBOC
Gov. Hogan Announces Preliminary FY24 Budget Plan
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced his preliminary recommendations for the 2024 fiscal year budget. The plan supports continued economic growth and community revitalization, strong fiscal responsibility and budget sustainability, and key investments in critical areas - including expanding access to health care for rural and vulnerable communities.
Bay Journal
Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
ggwash.org
As Maryland’s General Assembly session approaches, here are three bills to watch
We’re one month away from the start of Maryland’s General Assembly session, during which state senators and delegates will meet in Annapolis for three months to write and pass new laws. Until then, legislators from each county and Baltimore City are working on local bills that would only affect that jurisdiction. Right now, we’re tracking three bills that impact Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, including one about parking requirements and two that could dramatically change both counties’ planning departments.
WTOP
Hogan administration pausing Md.’s participation in alliance for strictest vehicle emissions standards
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The Hogan administration is pausing the state’s participation in a multi-state alliance that requires new vehicles sold in Maryland to meet the same emissions standards as those sold in California, a state official said Monday.
WMDT.com
Flu, RSV, Covid cases rise in Maryland, but hospitals say the holiday surge is far less than last year’s Delta/Omicron Wave
SALISBURY, Md- Covid, RSV, and Flu cases are all up across Maryland, amid a nationwide spike that is being dubbed a ‘Tri-demic’ by healthcare officials. Wicomico County moved into a moderate level of spread for Covid 19 in December, for the first time since march, with Worcester Worcester County remaining at low transmission levels despite numbers pushing upwards since mid-November.
List: Maryland School Delays & Closures
Updated 12/14/2022 6:47 p.m. Ahead of the anticipated inclement weather in our forecast for Thursday, school systems across the area have begun to issue delays and closures. Below is a list of delays and closures. ALL TOGETHER LEARNING CENTER LLC OPENING AT 8:30 AM BALTIMORE COUNTY SCHOOLS OPENING 2 HOURS LATE – MORNING PRE-K CANCELLED […] The post List: Maryland School Delays & Closures appeared first on 92 Q.
