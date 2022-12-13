ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Distracted driving bill passes in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The General Assembly passed a measure making distracted driving a primary offense. This means an officer would be able to pull an individual over just for holding or looking at a cell phone or any other electronic device. State Representatives Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and State...
Fate of Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban unclear

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls sports but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
Attorney general says Ohio is facing a law enforcement hiring crisis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio’s top law enforcement officer is speaking out about what he calls a crisis in recruiting and retaining good cops. The number of retirements is up and the number of people applying for police jobs is down. “The demonization of police officers is the...
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north

KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — Communities from Texas to Florida began assisting survivors and cleaning up Thursday after tornadoes left scattered destruction and at least three people dead across the South. To the north, blizzards continued to pound the Midwest as more ice and snow headed toward New England. Three...
Toys for Tots distribution day set to give out thousands of toys

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Every kid in Central Ohio isn't guaranteed a toy during the holiday, but Toys or Tots hope to change that with their distribution day that kicks off Saturday. The Marion-Franklin Community Center welcomes the community to try and help make this Christmas a bit brighter...
Columbus Weather: Chilly weekend ahead with possible snow flurries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Watch for a few flurries tonight and Saturday. The wind will have a bite to it. We’ll see some sunshine for the beginning of next work week. And we’re monitoring the potential for snow and frigid air late next week. FRIDAY NIGHT: mostly...
