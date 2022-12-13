Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Vets leader on Ohio GOP voting plan: 'It's going to disenfranchise military ballots'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Zach Roberts doesn't mince words about what he sees as the impact of sweeping changes in election law this week by Ohio Republican legislators:. "It’s going to disenfranchise military ballots – full stop," he told WSYX 6 On Your Side. Roberts is a...
myfox28columbus.com
DeWine ready to veto bill barring Columbus from outlawing flavored cigarettes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating tobacco. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored tobacco...
myfox28columbus.com
Distracted driving bill passes in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The General Assembly passed a measure making distracted driving a primary offense. This means an officer would be able to pull an individual over just for holding or looking at a cell phone or any other electronic device. State Representatives Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and State...
myfox28columbus.com
Fate of Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban unclear
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls sports but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
myfox28columbus.com
City Attorney: Ohio lawmakers give 'a lot of lip service' but do nothing about gun safety
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus leaders are accusing state officials of dancing around a court decision regarding what they call “common-sense” gun laws. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit in Fairfield County Common Pleas Court to block several gun safety measures passed by Columbus City Council.
myfox28columbus.com
Attorney general says Ohio is facing a law enforcement hiring crisis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio’s top law enforcement officer is speaking out about what he calls a crisis in recruiting and retaining good cops. The number of retirements is up and the number of people applying for police jobs is down. “The demonization of police officers is the...
myfox28columbus.com
Even with cases down, Oregon still struggling to provide public defense attorneys
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — On any given day, hundreds of people who are charged with a crime in Oregon don’t have an attorney, even though the U.S. Constitution gives them that right. According to state court data, as of Wednesday, 703 people have no attorney, the vast majority...
myfox28columbus.com
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — Communities from Texas to Florida began assisting survivors and cleaning up Thursday after tornadoes left scattered destruction and at least three people dead across the South. To the north, blizzards continued to pound the Midwest as more ice and snow headed toward New England. Three...
myfox28columbus.com
Central Ohio couple arrested in Florida after woman's 6 'dirty' kids found in minivan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A couple believed to be from Central Ohio has been arrested on kidnapping charges in Florida. Law-enforcement officials in Lancaster County had warrants out for Ashley Nicole Holter and her boyfriend, Nicholis Andrew Adams, who were taken into custody Tuesday in Walton County, Fla., in the northwestern part of the state.
myfox28columbus.com
Toys for Tots distribution day set to give out thousands of toys
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Every kid in Central Ohio isn't guaranteed a toy during the holiday, but Toys or Tots hope to change that with their distribution day that kicks off Saturday. The Marion-Franklin Community Center welcomes the community to try and help make this Christmas a bit brighter...
myfox28columbus.com
Versiti Blood Center of Ohio highlights the critical need for blood donation
It's the season of giving and there is a critical need for blood donations right now in Central Ohio. Heidi Seitz, Regional Manager of Donor Recruitment at Versiti Blood Center of Ohio, stopped by to talk about the critical need. For more information, you can visit Versiti.org or go to...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Thursday brings one-day warmup before colder air arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From blizzard conditions to tornadoes and severe storms, this system is making a mess across many parts of the country. We'll get rain and gusty winds but not expecting any severe weather in Ohio. Colder by this weekend!. Live Radar | Maps | View, Share...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Chilly weekend ahead with possible snow flurries
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Watch for a few flurries tonight and Saturday. The wind will have a bite to it. We’ll see some sunshine for the beginning of next work week. And we’re monitoring the potential for snow and frigid air late next week. FRIDAY NIGHT: mostly...
Comments / 0