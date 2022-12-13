Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
explore venango
Tionesta Man Injured in Five-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash on Route 27
OILCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon on State Route 27. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, on State Route 27 (Titusville Road), in Oilcreek Township, Venango County.
explore venango
Franklin Woman Injured After Vehicle Strikes Embankment, Tree
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that left a local woman injured in Butler County. According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Thursday, December 15, the crash occurred at 3:58 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, on William Flynn Highway (State Route 8), near the intersection of Boozel Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.
wtae.com
One person hurt in North Versailles crash
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — One person was hurt in a crash in North Versailles on Wednesday night. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Crooked Run Road. The vehicle ended up on its side during the crash. There was no word on the condition of the person who was...
butlerradio.com
One Flown To Hospital After Rt. 8 Crash
One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a crash on Route 8 North last night. It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection with the Clearview Mall and Sheetz gas station. Dispatchers say three vehicles were involved in the crash, but the cause of the accident is not...
‘Shocking’ video shows local troopers’ encounter with impaired driver
Data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows from 2019 to December 2022, there were more than 1,800 OVI-related crashes combined in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.
WFMJ.com
Body of missing Lawrence County man found near his home
State Police say there is no evidence of foul play in the death of a man reported missing from his Lawrence County home. Police began looking for 81-year-old Jack Podner on Tuesday after it was reported that he was last seen on December 6. The next day police say Podner’s...
Fayette County man charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI in crash that killed 2
GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing homicide charges five months after a crash that killed two people. A magisterial district judge in Fayette County signed off on a warrant for 33-year-old James Coty Empoules of Masontown.On Tuesday, charges were filed again Empoules in connection to a double-fatal crash that happened in July on Walnut Hill Road in Georges Township.According to a criminal docket, the charges included two counts of homicide by vehicle and two counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence as well as careless driving causing unintentional death and two counts of endangering the...
explore venango
Man Allegedly Steals $3,000 & Gun from Father in Rockland Township
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Allegheny County man is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing $3,000.00 and a gun from his father’s Rockland Township residence. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Richard Glenn McKinney, of Natrona Heights, Allegheny County, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on December 12.
erienewsnow.com
Man Charged after Creating Disturbance in Maternity Ward in Venango County
A Clarion man has been cited for public drunkenness for creating a disturbance in the maternity ward of a Venango County hospital, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened Friday morning at UPMC Northwest in Cranberry Township. The 42-year-old man was at the hospital with his girlfriend in preparation for...
1 person flown to hospital after car crashes into Washington County home
SOUTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was flown to a hospital after a car crashed into a home in Washington County on Monday evening. The crash happened around 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Lagonda Road in South Franklin Township. The Morris Township Volunteer Fire Department said...
explore venango
Three Treated for Smoke Inhalation in Oil City Senior Living Apartment Fire
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT)— Three people were treated for smoke inhalation following a fire that started in a first-floor apartment at Luther Place, a senior living apartment building in Oil City. Photo above: Remnants of the bed that was on fire in apartment 103 are still on the ground...
wtae.com
Fire breaks out inside motel in Westmoreland County
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A fire broke out inside a motel in South Greensburg, Westmoreland County, on Wednesday night. The fire broke out at the Knights Inn on South Main Street around 11:45 p.m. The fire chief said the fire was contained to one room which was unoccupied. The...
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Stealing Water Services at Cornplanter Township Residence
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man has been charged for allegedly stealing water services in Cornplanter Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 54-year-old Kenneth D. Lawson, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, December 9.
wccsradio.com
OUTAGES REPORTED THROUGHOUT INDIANA COUNTY
Outages have been reported throughout the county today. First responders responded to seven calls for utility lines down in Burrell, Center, Rayne, Washington, Green, Armstrong and East Wheatfield Township between 1:36 and 9:49 this morning. Penelec reports at this time, over 1400 of its customers in Indiana County are without power, with outages reported in Armagh, Blairsville, Homer City and Indiana boroughs along with Black Lick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East and West Wheatfield, Green, West Mahoning, and White Townships. Power is expected to be restored by 1:00 at the latest.
Woman charged with DUI after crashing vehicle with her 3 kids inside
NORTH APOLLO, Pa. (KDKA) — An Armstrong County woman is accused of driving under the influence and crashing her car with her three young children inside. Kiski Township police say 24-year-old Jocelyn Riley lost control of her SUV and jumped the curb along the River Road, shearing off a fire hydrant and disabling her car. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found Riley still in the car showing signs of heavy intoxication. Police say she failed three field sobriety tests. On the passenger side of the car, police say they found several empty bottles of whiskey shots.Also inside...
Car crashes into a garage in Youngstown
Officers and firefighters were called to a home at West Myrtle Avenue and Edwards Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m.
erienewsnow.com
Troopers: Step-Grandmother Accused of Allowing 13-Year-Old Corry Girl to Smoke Marijuana with Her
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a step-grandmother is accused of allowing a 13-year-old Corry girl to smoke marijuana. It reportedly happened Tuesday afternoon at a residence in Concord Township, Erie County. The step-grandmother is accused of giving the girl a glass pipe to smoke marijuana at her residence with...
explore venango
Two Local Teens Injured in One-Vehicle Crash on Union Street
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two local teens were injured following a one-vehicle crash in Cornplanter Township on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred at 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, on Union Street, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. Police say a 2008 Chevrolet Impala...
Woman killed in Downtown Pittsburgh apartment building fire identified
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified the individual who died in a Downtown fire this week as 80-year-old Barbara Johnson. Police said Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, where a five-alarm fire consumed the 12th floor of The Roosevelt Building at Penn Avenue and Sixth Street. Another person was critically injured and two emergency responders suffered injuries late Sunday in the fire.
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Boy
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Oil City man was taken into custody for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old boy. According to information released by state police on December 15, a known juvenile and his mother appeared at PSP Franklin barracks on August 17 at 8:00 p.m. to report that he had been raped the previous night by 21-year-old Jonathan L. King, of Oil City, while riding ATVs in a remote area of Venango County.
Comments / 0