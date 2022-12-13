ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

explore venango

Tionesta Man Injured in Five-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash on Route 27

OILCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon on State Route 27. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, on State Route 27 (Titusville Road), in Oilcreek Township, Venango County.
TIONESTA, PA
explore venango

Franklin Woman Injured After Vehicle Strikes Embankment, Tree

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that left a local woman injured in Butler County. According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Thursday, December 15, the crash occurred at 3:58 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, on William Flynn Highway (State Route 8), near the intersection of Boozel Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One person hurt in North Versailles crash

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — One person was hurt in a crash in North Versailles on Wednesday night. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Crooked Run Road. The vehicle ended up on its side during the crash. There was no word on the condition of the person who was...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
butlerradio.com

One Flown To Hospital After Rt. 8 Crash

One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a crash on Route 8 North last night. It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection with the Clearview Mall and Sheetz gas station. Dispatchers say three vehicles were involved in the crash, but the cause of the accident is not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Body of missing Lawrence County man found near his home

State Police say there is no evidence of foul play in the death of a man reported missing from his Lawrence County home. Police began looking for 81-year-old Jack Podner on Tuesday after it was reported that he was last seen on December 6. The next day police say Podner’s...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County man charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI in crash that killed 2

GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing homicide charges five months after a crash that killed two people. A magisterial district judge in Fayette County signed off on a warrant for 33-year-old James Coty Empoules of Masontown.On Tuesday, charges were filed again Empoules in connection to a double-fatal crash that happened in July on Walnut Hill Road in Georges Township.According to a criminal docket, the charges included two counts of homicide by vehicle and two counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence as well as careless driving causing unintentional death and two counts of endangering the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Man Allegedly Steals $3,000 & Gun from Father in Rockland Township

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Allegheny County man is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing $3,000.00 and a gun from his father’s Rockland Township residence. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Richard Glenn McKinney, of Natrona Heights, Allegheny County, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on December 12.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fire breaks out inside motel in Westmoreland County

SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A fire broke out inside a motel in South Greensburg, Westmoreland County, on Wednesday night. The fire broke out at the Knights Inn on South Main Street around 11:45 p.m. The fire chief said the fire was contained to one room which was unoccupied. The...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

OUTAGES REPORTED THROUGHOUT INDIANA COUNTY

Outages have been reported throughout the county today. First responders responded to seven calls for utility lines down in Burrell, Center, Rayne, Washington, Green, Armstrong and East Wheatfield Township between 1:36 and 9:49 this morning. Penelec reports at this time, over 1400 of its customers in Indiana County are without power, with outages reported in Armagh, Blairsville, Homer City and Indiana boroughs along with Black Lick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East and West Wheatfield, Green, West Mahoning, and White Townships. Power is expected to be restored by 1:00 at the latest.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman charged with DUI after crashing vehicle with her 3 kids inside

NORTH APOLLO, Pa. (KDKA) — An Armstrong County woman is accused of driving under the influence and crashing her car with her three young children inside. Kiski Township police say 24-year-old Jocelyn Riley lost control of her SUV and jumped the curb along the River Road, shearing off a fire hydrant and disabling her car. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found Riley still in the car showing signs of heavy intoxication. Police say she failed three field sobriety tests. On the passenger side of the car, police say they found several empty bottles of whiskey shots.Also inside...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Two Local Teens Injured in One-Vehicle Crash on Union Street

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two local teens were injured following a one-vehicle crash in Cornplanter Township on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred at 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, on Union Street, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. Police say a 2008 Chevrolet Impala...
OIL CITY, PA
Tribune-Review

Woman killed in Downtown Pittsburgh apartment building fire identified

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified the individual who died in a Downtown fire this week as 80-year-old Barbara Johnson. Police said Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, where a five-alarm fire consumed the 12th floor of The Roosevelt Building at Penn Avenue and Sixth Street. Another person was critically injured and two emergency responders suffered injuries late Sunday in the fire.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Boy

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Oil City man was taken into custody for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old boy. According to information released by state police on December 15, a known juvenile and his mother appeared at PSP Franklin barracks on August 17 at 8:00 p.m. to report that he had been raped the previous night by 21-year-old Jonathan L. King, of Oil City, while riding ATVs in a remote area of Venango County.
OIL CITY, PA

