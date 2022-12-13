In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Court transcripts obtained by The Associated Press reveal that a judge dismissed the 2021 kidnapping case against the Colorado gay nightclub shooter even though she had previously raised concerns about the defendant stockpiling weapons and explosives and planning a shootout. The comments were made in August last year by Judge Robin Chittum. They add to warning signs authorities had about Anderson Aldrich’s increasingly violent behavior prior to the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The 2021 charges against Aldrich were thrown out. The judge declined to comment Friday.

