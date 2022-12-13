Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 4:19 p.m. EST
In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Court transcripts obtained by The Associated Press reveal that a judge dismissed the 2021 kidnapping case against the Colorado gay nightclub shooter even though she had previously raised concerns about the defendant stockpiling weapons and explosives and planning a shootout. The comments were made in August last year by Judge Robin Chittum. They add to warning signs authorities had about Anderson Aldrich’s increasingly violent behavior prior to the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The 2021 charges against Aldrich were thrown out. The judge declined to comment Friday.
Arctic Blast Will Hit These Areas Hardest as Texas Braces for Blackouts
Some areas could see record-breaking lows.
Elon Musk sells $3.58B worth of Tesla stock, purpose unknown
DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of Tesla stock this week, but it wasn’t clear where the proceeds were being spent. The Tesla CEO and new owner of Twitter sold the shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk has sold nearly $23 billion worth of Tesla stock since April, with much of the money likely going to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.
torquenews.com
Subaru’s Most American Made Vehicle Is Not The New Redesigned Outback
Which Subaru models have the most U.S.-made parts? The 2023 Subaru Outback is not the most American-Made model. See where all Subaru models rank. Does the 2023 Subaru Outback, 2023 Ascent, 2023 Impreza, or 2023 Legacy have the most American-made parts? All four models are manufactured at Subaru's U.S. plant, Subaru of Indiana Automotive, and a new study reveals they are created mostly equal with the percentage of U.S.-made parts.
