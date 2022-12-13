Read full article on original website
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Watertown News
City Council Urges State to Remove Watertown Dam
The City Council sent a letter to State officials in support of removing the “Watertown DCR Dam” from the Charles River, near Watertown Square. The Council cited climate resilience, rebuilding the population of fish species in the Charles, and the opposition of the dam by indigenous people in the letter.
Watertown News
Free COVID Tests Available from the Watertown Health Department
The following announcement was provided by the Watertown Health Department:. Before you gather for the holidays, plan ahead and get FREE COVID-19 antigen test kits which are available in Watertown City Hall. Stop by the Health Department on the first floor in City Hall at 149 Main St., Watertown and...
tewksburycarnation.org
Board of Health: Cracker Barrel Faces Shutdown Over Late Payment
Amato offers 10 tips to stay safe when cooking over the holidays. The Tewksbury Board of Health met without Vice-Chair Bob Scarano. The board received copies of marked-up tobacco regulations that eliminate discrepancies between the town and state regs. The changes will be voted on at the next meeting. In...
Governor’s Council considers pardon for Amirault siblings
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Governor’s Council on Tuesday considered the controversial request by Governor Charlie Baker to pardon Gerald Amirault and his sister, Cheryl LeFave, for their role in the Fells Acres Childcare sex case. Amirault and LeFave were convicted and served time in a case that involved...
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
New state law offers relief for some elderly Worcester homeowners
WORCESTER - Elderly residents can now defer paying for private street conversions until they sell their homes, thanks to legislation recently signed by Gov. Charlie Baker. “Private street betterments are expensive and oftentimes, a hardship for families and homeowners,” District 3 Councilor George Russell said in a statement Monday announcing the legislation. Russell...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Norwood Allegations Follow New Community Development Director
HARWICH – Paul Halkiotis, the new director of planning and community development, arrived in town hall on Monday. The former director of planning and economic development in the town of Norwood left that position for a new start here after an investigation determined Halkiotis violated Norwood’s professional workplace conduct policies.
Watertown News
Watertown Business Parking Passes Available, Deadline Approaching
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department:. The City of Watertown sells a limited number of parking permits to local business owners/employees on a quarterly basis. The purchase of the quarterly parking permits for the Watertown Square Municipal Lot & the Nichols Avenue Municipal Lot for January...
Framingham Police: Resident Loses $6,000 in Prize Scam
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a scam that cost a Framingham resident $6,000. Police were called to the Musterfields, a Framingham Housing Authority property, for a larceny on December 12 at 5:55 p.m. “This was a Facebook scam claiming prize money was won and taxes needed to be...
rnbcincy.com
Boston Approves Creation of Reparations Task Force
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Boston’s City Council unanimously approved the creation of a reparations commission. As reported by WGBH, the city council’s move will establish a five-person task force to consider proposals on reparations. It could require the task force to make...
Watertown News
Six Watertown Properties Holding Open Houses This Week
Check out this week’s open houses in Watertown. 286 School St., $975,000 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,696 sq. ft. 2 Family, Open House: Saturday, Dec. 17 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM. 46 Keenan St., $865,000 7 bedroom 3 bathroom 3,495 sq. ft. 2 Family, Open House: Sunday, Dec. 18 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM.
Watertown News
Watertown Restaurants, Charles River Chamber Teamed to Provide More Than 700 Meals
The Charles River Chamber’s Nourishing Watertown program has helped provide more than 700 meals to those in need through the Watertown Community Fridge. The Chamber funded this year’s program through Trip Advisor and some private donations, said Greg Reibman, president of the Charles River Chamber. The Chamber provided...
wgbh.org
Officers with past complaints recertified by state policing commission amid first batch of names released
The state agency charged with creating police certification standards and holding abusive officers accountable released the first tranche of a long-awaited public database of certified officers Monday, which includes some Boston Police officers who have had complaints against them sustained by internal investigators. The names of 18 officers who were...
‘Threatening to me personally’: Quincy principal speaks out after racist graffiti found in school
QUINCY, Mass — A year after Quincy High students staged a walkout over a student’s racist social media video, the district is once again the center of a racial controversy after the discovery of bathroom graffiti targeting a Black principal. “This was definitely a very disappointing and very...
WCVB
Massachusetts animal shelters to hold fee-waived small animal adoption event
BOSTON — MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) are holding a fee-waived adoption event for rabbits and guinea pigs after two historically large surrenders. The Home for the Holidays fee-waived adoption event will be held this Saturday and Sunday at MSPCA adoption centers in Boston, Methuen and Cape Cod and at NEAS in Salem, according to a spokesperson.
WBUR
Former Lynn Schools superintendent named as next secretary of education
Governor-elect Maura Healey has named a longtime public school educator and former superintendent of the Lynn Public Schools as her education secretary. Dr. Patrick Tutwiler is among Healey's earliest Cabinet appointments to head a major division. As Secretary of the Executive Office of Education, Tutwiler will oversee policy concerning early education, the K-12 school system and higher education.
‘Concerning levels’ of flu cases in Boston prompts warning to healthcare providers
Boston public health officials are sounding the alarm about what they say are “concerning levels” of flu activity during the early stages of the winter season this year. In light of higher-than-normal numbers, Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu urged healthcare providers earlier this week to put in place recommendations and protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “to address increased respiratory virus activity and to mitigate severe strain on the healthcare system.”
"Tridemic" overwhelming frontline health care workers in Boston
BOSTON - Flu numbers are higher than they have been in years, RSV cases remain high and wastewater tests show COVID-19 numbers are also spiking. This virus trifecta is taking a toll on nurses at local hospitals and the patients who need their care. Brigham and Women's Hospital labor and delivery nurse, Kelly Morgan, says there is only one thing that will help. "Hire more nurses," she said. It's no secret that hospitals have been experiencing staffing shortages because many nurses left the profession during the pandemic. On top of that, nurses are now getting sick,...
Watertown News
Watertown Student Honored by Salem State for Academics & Engagement
The following announcement was provided by Salem State University:. Student Success and the First Year Experience office at Salem State University recently inducted 33 outstanding sophomore students into Alpha Omega Psi, an honor society for students who demonstrate strong academic performance and engagement at the university. During their first-year, these students participated in the Salem State University Emerging Scholars Program and successfully completed all requirements while maintaining a commitment to their academic success.
Human rights commissioner in MA quits after mocking God, blasting 'trash' Christians amid Christmas tree spat
A member of the Human Rights Commission in Dedham, Massachusetts, resigned after making a vitriolic post on Facebook against God and Christians amid a spat over a Christmas tree.
