Watertown, MA

Watertown News

City Council Urges State to Remove Watertown Dam

The City Council sent a letter to State officials in support of removing the “Watertown DCR Dam” from the Charles River, near Watertown Square. The Council cited climate resilience, rebuilding the population of fish species in the Charles, and the opposition of the dam by indigenous people in the letter.
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Free COVID Tests Available from the Watertown Health Department

The following announcement was provided by the Watertown Health Department:. Before you gather for the holidays, plan ahead and get FREE COVID-19 antigen test kits which are available in Watertown City Hall. Stop by the Health Department on the first floor in City Hall at 149 Main St., Watertown and...
WATERTOWN, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

Board of Health: Cracker Barrel Faces Shutdown Over Late Payment

Amato offers 10 tips to stay safe when cooking over the holidays. The Tewksbury Board of Health met without Vice-Chair Bob Scarano. The board received copies of marked-up tobacco regulations that eliminate discrepancies between the town and state regs. The changes will be voted on at the next meeting. In...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

New state law offers relief for some elderly Worcester homeowners

WORCESTER - Elderly residents can now defer paying for private street conversions until they sell their homes, thanks to legislation recently signed by Gov. Charlie Baker.  “Private street betterments are expensive and oftentimes, a hardship for families and homeowners,” District 3 Councilor George Russell said in a statement Monday announcing the legislation. Russell...
WORCESTER, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Norwood Allegations Follow New Community Development Director

HARWICH – Paul Halkiotis, the new director of planning and community development, arrived in town hall on Monday. The former director of planning and economic development in the town of Norwood left that position for a new start here after an investigation determined Halkiotis violated Norwood’s professional workplace conduct policies.
HARWICH, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Business Parking Passes Available, Deadline Approaching

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department:. The City of Watertown sells a limited number of parking permits to local business owners/employees on a quarterly basis. The purchase of the quarterly parking permits for the Watertown Square Municipal Lot & the Nichols Avenue Municipal Lot for January...
WATERTOWN, MA
rnbcincy.com

Boston Approves Creation of Reparations Task Force

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Boston’s City Council unanimously approved the creation of a reparations commission. As reported by WGBH, the city council’s move will establish a five-person task force to consider proposals on reparations. It could require the task force to make...
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Six Watertown Properties Holding Open Houses This Week

Check out this week’s open houses in Watertown. 286 School St., $975,000 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,696 sq. ft. 2 Family, Open House: Saturday, Dec. 17 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM. 46 Keenan St., $865,000 7 bedroom 3 bathroom 3,495 sq. ft. 2 Family, Open House: Sunday, Dec. 18 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM.
WATERTOWN, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts animal shelters to hold fee-waived small animal adoption event

BOSTON — MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) are holding a fee-waived adoption event for rabbits and guinea pigs after two historically large surrenders. The Home for the Holidays fee-waived adoption event will be held this Saturday and Sunday at MSPCA adoption centers in Boston, Methuen and Cape Cod and at NEAS in Salem, according to a spokesperson.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Former Lynn Schools superintendent named as next secretary of education

Governor-elect Maura Healey has named a longtime public school educator and former superintendent of the Lynn Public Schools as her education secretary. Dr. Patrick Tutwiler is among Healey's earliest Cabinet appointments to head a major division. As Secretary of the Executive Office of Education, Tutwiler will oversee policy concerning early education, the K-12 school system and higher education.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

‘Concerning levels’ of flu cases in Boston prompts warning to healthcare providers

Boston public health officials are sounding the alarm about what they say are “concerning levels” of flu activity during the early stages of the winter season this year. In light of higher-than-normal numbers, Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu urged healthcare providers earlier this week to put in place recommendations and protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “to address increased respiratory virus activity and to mitigate severe strain on the healthcare system.”
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

"Tridemic" overwhelming frontline health care workers in Boston

BOSTON - Flu numbers are higher than they have been in years, RSV cases remain high and wastewater tests show COVID-19 numbers are also spiking. This virus trifecta is taking a toll on nurses at local hospitals and the patients who need their care. Brigham and Women's Hospital labor and delivery nurse, Kelly Morgan, says there is only one thing that will help. "Hire more nurses," she said. It's no secret that hospitals have been experiencing staffing shortages because many nurses left the profession during the pandemic. On top of that, nurses are now getting sick,...
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Student Honored by Salem State for Academics & Engagement

The following announcement was provided by Salem State University:. Student Success and the First Year Experience office at Salem State University recently inducted 33 outstanding sophomore students into Alpha Omega Psi, an honor society for students who demonstrate strong academic performance and engagement at the university. During their first-year, these students participated in the Salem State University Emerging Scholars Program and successfully completed all requirements while maintaining a commitment to their academic success.
SALEM, MA

