BOSTON - Flu numbers are higher than they have been in years, RSV cases remain high and wastewater tests show COVID-19 numbers are also spiking. This virus trifecta is taking a toll on nurses at local hospitals and the patients who need their care. Brigham and Women's Hospital labor and delivery nurse, Kelly Morgan, says there is only one thing that will help. "Hire more nurses," she said. It's no secret that hospitals have been experiencing staffing shortages because many nurses left the profession during the pandemic. On top of that, nurses are now getting sick,...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO