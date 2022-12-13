DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — A medium has agreed not to promote her services as healing or treatment after a client committed suicide after a false diagnosis. According to a release from the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, Allison Campbell, who operates her psychic medium service out of Altoona, became the subject of a consumer protection investigation after Becky Courtney submitted a complaint that Campbell offered services to her husband, Craig Courtney, after a fall at his home. Craig Courtney later died of suicide.

ALTOONA, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO