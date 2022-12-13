Read full article on original website
Iowa’s tax revenue decreases
DES MOINES, IOWA — Members of the Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference met on Wednesday to look at the final numbers of the state tax revenue for the fiscal year 2023 and 2024, which show a dip in tax revenue. “I have no concerns meeting the obligations the state has...
Iowa medium barred from advertising ‘healing’ services after client death
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — A medium has agreed not to promote her services as healing or treatment after a client committed suicide after a false diagnosis. According to a release from the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, Allison Campbell, who operates her psychic medium service out of Altoona, became the subject of a consumer protection investigation after Becky Courtney submitted a complaint that Campbell offered services to her husband, Craig Courtney, after a fall at his home. Craig Courtney later died of suicide.
QC visitor spending in 2021 almost at pre-pandemic levels
The Quad Cities saw growth in tourism’s total value in 2021, as it reached $1.14 billion, supporting 8,618 local jobs for Quad Citizens. While tourism’s economic impact is still below the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, the region is seeing a positive trend in growth, according to a Wednesday release from Visit Quad Cities.
Iowa rain good for soil, even in December
AMES, Iowa — Rainwater was starting to pond on the River Valley Soccer Fields on the east side of town Tuesday. Water was trickling into the Skunk River, which was flowing much higher than just two months ago, but still at a very low level. The rain falling on Iowa was welcome news for State Climatologist Justin Glisan.
Quad City Arts to grant $80K to local artists, groups
Quad City Arts on Thursday announced its annual Arts Dollars grant program for the 2023 cycle. Applications are welcome from individual artists, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations partnering with artists. All art forms are eligible, and applications will be due Jan. 31, 2023. Since 1990, Quad City Arts has supported the local art community by awarding more than $1.4 million in grants to local artists, non-profit organizations, and schools.
