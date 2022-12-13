ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller County, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two women accused of stealing catalytic converter arrested in Moniteau County

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were arrested Wednesday after they were accused of stealing a catalytic converter in Moniteau County. Lisa Owens, 39, and Hayli Breig, 19 – both of Chamois – were charged with felony stealing. No court dates have been set yet, according to Casenet. They are both held on a $25,000 bond, The post Two women accused of stealing catalytic converter arrested in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Miller County judge sentences ex-Tuscumbia High School teacher to prison

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A former Tuscumbia High School teacher could spend up to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Judge Matthew Hamner sentenced Michael Allen Wednesday morning to eight years in prison on two felony counts of sexual contact with a student. Allen also received an additional two years in prison for The post Miller County judge sentences ex-Tuscumbia High School teacher to prison appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Neighbor shows support for family after townhome fire kills two kids

COLUMBIA - A neighbor is looking to help take care of the family who lost two children in a townhome fire early Wednesday morning. “We got two babies that’s gone,” Annetta Holloway said. “We got a family that’s hurting. They’re not my biological children, but they’re my neighborhood children, and this hurts.”
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A grand jury indicted a Columbia man Friday who is accused of murdering two people in northeast Columbia. Cadilac Derrick, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. An arraignment hearing is set for 1:30 The post Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Missing 15-year-old found safe, according to Ashland Police

UPDATE: Ashland Police released a video to their Facebook page Friday morning after announcing Emilee Dubes was found safe. In the video police chief Gabe Edwards said, "This morning at approximately 1 a.m., Emilee Dubes returned home. Emilee appeared healthy and uninjured and she confirmed she was not abducted or harmed. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, we will be unable to release any further information."
ASHLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged after allegedly threatening to burn down homeless shelter

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ A man was charged with making a terroristic threat after threatening to burn down Room At The Inn. Brice Key, 21, of Columbia, is charged with making a terroristic threat, fourth-degree assault and second-degree property damage. Three people allegedly heard Key say he was going to come back and burn down the building The post Columbia man charged after allegedly threatening to burn down homeless shelter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner serving life sentence dies

The Missouri Department of Corrections announced a prisoner died on Sunday. Jay Rothe, 75, was pronounced dead at Capital Regional Medical Center. Rothe was serving a life sentence at Jefferson City Correctional Center. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to the second-degree murder of Linda Riley in Springfield. Riley's friends reported...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two Callaway County teens charged with armed criminal action

AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of teenagers were charged with several felonies after authorities say they pointed handguns at several other teens in September at Auxvasse City Park, according to a probable cause statement. Ryan English, 16, of Auxvasse, was charged with first-degree robbery, five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, five counts The post Two Callaway County teens charged with armed criminal action appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUXVASSE, MO
KMZU

Lafayette County jury sentences Jefferson City man to 20 years in prison for ninth DWI conviction

LEXINGTON – A Jefferson City man will serve 20 years in the Department of Corrections for his ninth driving while intoxicated conviction. According to a news release from Lafayette County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Hilbrenner, Scott Alan Schwarz, 39, was found to be a prior and persistent felony offender, which enhanced his class B felony of driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender to a class A felony.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

Missing Ashland teen is found

Ashland Police say that 15-year-old Emilee Dubes has been found safe. The teen was last seen on December 4th. Investigators say she apparently cut out a window screen and left the home. Police aren’t saying where Dubes has been or who she might have been with.
ASHLAND, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold

A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
FULTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Crawford County man seriously injured after he crashes while fleeing from officers

A Crawford County man is seriously injured in a crash while fleeing from officers in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Nicholas Jackson,24, of Cuba, was fleeing from law enforcement on I-44, near Rolla, Thursday morning, when he hit the back of another vehicle that had slowed down due to spike strips being on the road. Troopers say Jackson’s car then ran off the road, hit an embankment, crossed a grass separator, and overturned, coming to rest on the outer road of the interstate.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia woman seeks public's help in finding her missing husband

COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is seeking the public’s help to find her missing husband, Jason Washington. He has been missing since Oct. 15. “We talked at 9:30 that morning,” Tamitra Williams, Washington’s wife, said. “He said he wasn’t feeling good.”. Williams said Washington had...
COLUMBIA, MO
933kwto.com

Teenager Dies in Crash, Car Fire in Maries County

The Highway Patrol is investigating a crash and car fire that caused the death of a 17-year-old in Maries County. Troopers say the crash occurred along Highway N Tuesday night near Highway 28, when investigators say the driver lost control and ran off the road. Shortly after the crash, reports...
MARIES COUNTY, MO

