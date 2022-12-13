A Crawford County man is seriously injured in a crash while fleeing from officers in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Nicholas Jackson,24, of Cuba, was fleeing from law enforcement on I-44, near Rolla, Thursday morning, when he hit the back of another vehicle that had slowed down due to spike strips being on the road. Troopers say Jackson’s car then ran off the road, hit an embankment, crossed a grass separator, and overturned, coming to rest on the outer road of the interstate.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO