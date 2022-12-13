Read full article on original website
No relief: Lack of government help leaves fire survivors relying on donations
Shawn Knight has spent much of his time clearing up the remains of his home since a fire ravaged roughly half of Wooldridge in late October. He has been sleeping in a tent next to where his home used to be. With the community’s help, he was able to get a trailer last week, but it lacks power and water.
Two women accused of stealing catalytic converter arrested in Moniteau County
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were arrested Wednesday after they were accused of stealing a catalytic converter in Moniteau County. Lisa Owens, 39, and Hayli Breig, 19 – both of Chamois – were charged with felony stealing. No court dates have been set yet, according to Casenet. They are both held on a $25,000 bond, The post Two women accused of stealing catalytic converter arrested in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Miller County judge sentences ex-Tuscumbia High School teacher to prison
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A former Tuscumbia High School teacher could spend up to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Judge Matthew Hamner sentenced Michael Allen Wednesday morning to eight years in prison on two felony counts of sexual contact with a student. Allen also received an additional two years in prison for The post Miller County judge sentences ex-Tuscumbia High School teacher to prison appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Neighbor shows support for family after townhome fire kills two kids
COLUMBIA - A neighbor is looking to help take care of the family who lost two children in a townhome fire early Wednesday morning. “We got two babies that’s gone,” Annetta Holloway said. “We got a family that’s hurting. They’re not my biological children, but they’re my neighborhood children, and this hurts.”
Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A grand jury indicted a Columbia man Friday who is accused of murdering two people in northeast Columbia. Cadilac Derrick, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. An arraignment hearing is set for 1:30 The post Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missing 15-year-old found safe, according to Ashland Police
UPDATE: Ashland Police released a video to their Facebook page Friday morning after announcing Emilee Dubes was found safe. In the video police chief Gabe Edwards said, "This morning at approximately 1 a.m., Emilee Dubes returned home. Emilee appeared healthy and uninjured and she confirmed she was not abducted or harmed. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, we will be unable to release any further information."
Columbia man charged after allegedly threatening to burn down homeless shelter
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ A man was charged with making a terroristic threat after threatening to burn down Room At The Inn. Brice Key, 21, of Columbia, is charged with making a terroristic threat, fourth-degree assault and second-degree property damage. Three people allegedly heard Key say he was going to come back and burn down the building The post Columbia man charged after allegedly threatening to burn down homeless shelter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner serving life sentence dies
The Missouri Department of Corrections announced a prisoner died on Sunday. Jay Rothe, 75, was pronounced dead at Capital Regional Medical Center. Rothe was serving a life sentence at Jefferson City Correctional Center. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to the second-degree murder of Linda Riley in Springfield. Riley's friends reported...
Kansas City charity helping victims of deadly Columbia apartment fire
A Kansas City-based charity is helping the family that lost two children in an apartment fire early Wednesday. The post Kansas City charity helping victims of deadly Columbia apartment fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Callaway County teens charged with armed criminal action
AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of teenagers were charged with several felonies after authorities say they pointed handguns at several other teens in September at Auxvasse City Park, according to a probable cause statement. Ryan English, 16, of Auxvasse, was charged with first-degree robbery, five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, five counts The post Two Callaway County teens charged with armed criminal action appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Lafayette County jury sentences Jefferson City man to 20 years in prison for ninth DWI conviction
LEXINGTON – A Jefferson City man will serve 20 years in the Department of Corrections for his ninth driving while intoxicated conviction. According to a news release from Lafayette County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Hilbrenner, Scott Alan Schwarz, 39, was found to be a prior and persistent felony offender, which enhanced his class B felony of driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender to a class A felony.
Missing Ashland teen is found
Ashland Police say that 15-year-old Emilee Dubes has been found safe. The teen was last seen on December 4th. Investigators say she apparently cut out a window screen and left the home. Police aren’t saying where Dubes has been or who she might have been with.
UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold
A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
Crawford County man seriously injured after he crashes while fleeing from officers
A Crawford County man is seriously injured in a crash while fleeing from officers in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Nicholas Jackson,24, of Cuba, was fleeing from law enforcement on I-44, near Rolla, Thursday morning, when he hit the back of another vehicle that had slowed down due to spike strips being on the road. Troopers say Jackson’s car then ran off the road, hit an embankment, crossed a grass separator, and overturned, coming to rest on the outer road of the interstate.
Columbia woman seeks public's help in finding her missing husband
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is seeking the public’s help to find her missing husband, Jason Washington. He has been missing since Oct. 15. “We talked at 9:30 that morning,” Tamitra Williams, Washington’s wife, said. “He said he wasn’t feeling good.”. Williams said Washington had...
Throwing Candy At Parades? Not Allowed In Lake Ozark, But The City Is Ready To Bring It Back
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Lake Ozark Mayor Dennis Newberry says he’s salty over the city’s candy ordinance, and on Tuesday night, the city Board of Aldermen took action to change it. A city ordinance passed in early 2020 currently prohibits the throwing of candy from vehicles during...
UPDATED: Parents of Versailles man killed by suspected DWI driver awarded settlement
UPDATE: Court documents clarify Steven Stafford's parents were awarded $25,000 to be paid by Progressive Direct Insurance Company. The judge also ordered Luttrell to pay Stafford's parent's attorney fees, totaling $8,333.33. The parents of a Morgan County man who died in a suspected drunk-driving traffic crash win their wrongful death...
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office asks for help finding pair wanted on felony warrants
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a man and woman wanted on multiple felony warrants. Authorities say Matthew Morris is known to travel with Jennifer Phelps, and they are known to frequent the Laquey and Richland area, specifically on Highway W. Phelps also has several warrants.
Teenager Dies in Crash, Car Fire in Maries County
The Highway Patrol is investigating a crash and car fire that caused the death of a 17-year-old in Maries County. Troopers say the crash occurred along Highway N Tuesday night near Highway 28, when investigators say the driver lost control and ran off the road. Shortly after the crash, reports...
