North Bergen, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Two five-year tax exemptions granted in West New York

West New York is considering awarding two financial agreements to a redeveloper to support the construction of residential units in town. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners adopted two ordinances that each grant a five-year tax exemption at the December meeting after the items were introduced in November. The first ordinance grants the exemption to 6108 Fillmore, LLC for the property at 6108 Fillmore Place.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne makes Urban Enterprise Zone appointments

Bayonne has again reappointed its Urban Enterprise Zone Development Corporation Board. The UEZ promotes local businesses in the locality, with the intention of creating new jobs in the city. It runs the entire length of Broadway, in addition to some other key streets and areas like the Texaco site and the commercial shopping areas along Route 440 such as South Cove Commons.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Exchange Place Office and Top Associate Recognized for Sales Achievements

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Jersey City Exchange Place office and a top-producing sales associate were recognized for outstanding industry achievement at the regional level in November. The Jersey City Exchange Place office shared top honors for having the most sales in the Weichert...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ucnj.org

“ASK” about Services for Seniors in Union County

Seniors and their caregivers can come to any one of Union County’s ASK community events in January, to meet in person with professional staff for expert guidance on senior programs and resources. Help with filling out forms is also provided. Bilingual staff will be present at four of the...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Scammers stealing benefits from SNAP recipients

NEW YORK - Thieves are using hidden skimming devices to steal SNAP benefits from unsuspecting U.S. residents. The federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, provides food assistance to people with low incomes. "We tried to purchase something, and it said that [the card] was used in a store in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J.’s youngest, oldest counties ranked by median age

New Jersey’s fountain of youth is firmly entrenched in the trendy, bustling towns along the banks of the Hudson River, while its oldest residents can be found in the county that’s home to America’s oldest seaside resort. Statewide, the median age for New Jersey residents is 40.3...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
rew-online.com

Sale of hotel along Hudson River in Jersey City closes

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
