Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Two five-year tax exemptions granted in West New York
West New York is considering awarding two financial agreements to a redeveloper to support the construction of residential units in town. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners adopted two ordinances that each grant a five-year tax exemption at the December meeting after the items were introduced in November. The first ordinance grants the exemption to 6108 Fillmore, LLC for the property at 6108 Fillmore Place.
Judge overturns rejection of Jersey City cannabis application, send it back to review board
A rejected Jersey City cannabis applicant was given a second chance when a judge remanded its application back to the local cannabis board, ruling that the board acted “arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable” in its decision to deny them. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Joseph Turula issued the order...
New Jersey Counties and Cities to receive share of $1.3 million in bicycling grant
Hudson County will receive funding to help aid the expansion of public transit facilities and provide safe transportation as a part of Gov. Phil Murphy’s 2023 fiscal year budget plan. Under the new budget, Hudson County would be awarded $637,000 and Jersey City would receive $670,000 under the Local...
roi-nj.com
PNC Bank relocates corporate office to amenity-rich Overlook Corporate Center
Theta Holding Co. and JLL on Thursday said they closed two office leasing transactions totaling 32,015 square feet at the amenity-rich Overlook Corporate Center in Little Falls. PNC Bank signed an 11-year lease for 26,117 square feet of office space across the entire 10th floor of the property, in a...
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells 5-property multifamily portfolio in Union County for $15M
The Kislak Co. announced Wednesday the recent sale of a multifamily portfolio of five properties in Union County for $15 million. A 33-unit property at 435 West End Ave. in Elizabeth;. A 28-unit property at 1247 Clinton Place in Elizabeth;. A 32-unit property at 233-241 W. Grand St. in Elizabeth;
Bayonne makes Urban Enterprise Zone appointments
Bayonne has again reappointed its Urban Enterprise Zone Development Corporation Board. The UEZ promotes local businesses in the locality, with the intention of creating new jobs in the city. It runs the entire length of Broadway, in addition to some other key streets and areas like the Texaco site and the commercial shopping areas along Route 440 such as South Cove Commons.
Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Exchange Place Office and Top Associate Recognized for Sales Achievements
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Jersey City Exchange Place office and a top-producing sales associate were recognized for outstanding industry achievement at the regional level in November. The Jersey City Exchange Place office shared top honors for having the most sales in the Weichert...
ucnj.org
“ASK” about Services for Seniors in Union County
Seniors and their caregivers can come to any one of Union County’s ASK community events in January, to meet in person with professional staff for expert guidance on senior programs and resources. Help with filling out forms is also provided. Bilingual staff will be present at four of the...
fox5ny.com
Scammers stealing benefits from SNAP recipients
NEW YORK - Thieves are using hidden skimming devices to steal SNAP benefits from unsuspecting U.S. residents. The federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, provides food assistance to people with low incomes. "We tried to purchase something, and it said that [the card] was used in a store in...
Feds arrest N.J. restaurant owner who ignored subpoena seeking pay records, authorities say
The owner of three restaurants in North Jersey was arrested Thursday for ignoring a federal subpoena seeking his payroll records for his businesses, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Samad Uddin, who is also known as Saman Khan, allegedly ignored an administrative subpoena issued by the U.S. government in...
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrived
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 5.6 percent.
NJ TRANSIT awarded grant to study development along proposed light rail extension
Is the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail (HBLR) finally on its way to extending from Hudson County to Bergen County? Ironically, even though it is called that, the light rail currently ends at the Tonnelle Avenue Station in North Bergen. The light rail extension project has remained nothing more than a proposal...
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officials
We all need family vacations once in a while. It helps us reduce stress and develop a stronger bond with our family members. Also, it increases gender equality because fathers are enabled to spend quality time with their children and husbands get to know their wives better than before.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City CCB OKs 5 cannabis dispensaries, including one co-owned by county commissioner
The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved five dispensary applications at least night’s meeting, including one co-owned by Hudson County Commissioner Jerry Walker (D-3). The last applicant was the micro business Top of the Pot Dispensary, with a storefront at 107 West Side Ave. Tuesday Cardwell is the...
New Jersey City University cutting staff, academic programs due to lack of funds
The school is terminating 48 undergraduate majors, 24 minors and 28 graduate programs.
N.J.’s youngest, oldest counties ranked by median age
New Jersey’s fountain of youth is firmly entrenched in the trendy, bustling towns along the banks of the Hudson River, while its oldest residents can be found in the county that’s home to America’s oldest seaside resort. Statewide, the median age for New Jersey residents is 40.3...
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millions
You might get regular financial assistance. For New York, there seem to be many direct payments and monthly payment programs. One of them is a bill proposed by Andrew Gounardes, which I think will be passed and residents will surely get maximum benefits. However, nothing can be said for sure at this point because it is currently in talks.
rew-online.com
Sale of hotel along Hudson River in Jersey City closes
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Downtown Office and Top Team Recognized for Sales Performance in November
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Jersey City Downtown office and a top sales team were recognized for outstanding performance in November. Weichert’s Jersey City Downtown office, which is managed by Robert Sanchez, shared top honors for having the most sales in the Weichert sales...
ucnj.org
Reminder: Emergency Food Distribution for Union County Residents Takes Place this Saturday, Dec. 17
The Union County Board of County Commissioners reminds Union County residents in need that an emergency food distribution event will take place on Saturday, December 17, beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the campus of Kean University, located at 1000 Morris Avenue in Union Township. This event is first come, first...
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 1