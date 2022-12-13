Injuries of all kinds have impacted NFL rosters heading into Week 15. The Arizona Cardinals suffered a huge loss as quarterback Kyler Murray is out for the season with a torn ACL. Murray suffered the injury early in Monday night's game against the New England Patriots. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy underwent testing for a head injury per ESPN's Adam Schefter, but he is expected to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

