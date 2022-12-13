ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

SEC analyst praises Hugh Freeze's coordinator hires

By Taylor Jones
 3 days ago
Sometimes, things are just worth the wait.

Auburn fans were growing antsy due to the lack of news regarding coordinators for Hugh Freeze’s staff. The wait ended on Sunday night when news broke of the hires of Philip Montgomery as offensive coordinator and Ron Roberts as defensive coordinator.

Roberts led the Baylor Bears to a great season defensively, and Montgomery has a great track record of developing offensive players and directing them to produce impressive numbers.

Fans, as well as the national media, were pleased with the hires. One analyst, in particular, says that Hugh Freeze “knocked it out of the park.”

SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum was a guest on the Monday edition of “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning,” where he discussed the hires of Montgomery and Roberts. Finebaum said he likes the hire of Montgomery as offensive coordinator, due to his experience working with Art Briles.

“You’re talking about (Philip Montgomery) in as OC who was working high school with Art Briles,” Finebaum said. “You’re talking about somebody that understands every aspect of offense, especially where the offensive philosophies are today. I think (Freeze has) done extremely well.”

While he is impressed with the hires, Finebaum says he is not all that surprised Freeze was able to pull off great hires.

“With the resources that Auburn has and the money behind that school right now and the energy behind that school, you knew he could go out there and bring in good coordinators, perhaps not to this caliber,” Finebaum said.

Both hires became official on Monday, as both coordinators have officially changed their Twitter display photos to Auburn-related ones. Roberts has also stayed busy by interacting with Auburn fans on the social media platform.

