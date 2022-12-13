ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Get a sneak peek at Portsmouth’s casino ahead of its January 2023 opening

By Jon Dowding, Julius Ayo, Brett Hall
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TuZ7S_0jguugtw00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With a little over a month left until it opens to the public, Rivers Casino Portsmouth gave a sneak peek at what to expect from Virginia’s first full-service casino.

The $340 million gaming and entertainment venue will open its doors to the public on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at 3 p.m. The casino is part of a planned Entertainment District along Victory Boulevard — just south of I-264. Rush Street Gaming officials broke ground for the casino back in December 2021.

General Manager Roy Corby says the reality of the grand opening is starting to set in.

“It’s surreal that we’re finally getting into a mode of, ‘OK let’s actually operate a casino,'” he said.

See more video from inside today’s walking tour here .

The casino will be the latest addition to Rush Street Gaming, one of the fastest-growing casino and entertainment companies in the country which currently operates similar facilities in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Des Plaines, Illinois and Upstate New York.

Tuesday’s event featured a “first-look” front-of-the-house walking tour of the gaming floor, the event center, and other amenities at the facility. Construction is still ongoing but was paused temporarily during the tour.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EyXgI_0jguugtw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTfpb_0jguugtw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D75Yj_0jguugtw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UnVl3_0jguugtw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AIHEf_0jguugtw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ScMbV_0jguugtw00

Rivers Casino Portsmouth, open 24/7, will feature a gaming floor with 1,448 slot machines, 57 table games, and 24 poker tables in a dedicated poker room. Additionally, the facility will have 10 new restaurants and bars all under one roof, including high-end dining at Admiral’s Steak and Seafood, casual dining at Crossings Café and Asian cuisine at Mian; plus, Slice Pizzeria, Starbucks and more.

Also attached to the building will be a Portsmouth Police substation. Corby says it’s one of many ways casino developers incorporated to make sure that guests feel safe while there.

“We take security seriously. I mean, people choose a casino based of several factors and security is one of the top three. So, there’s nothing more important to us than our guests feeling welcome and safe when they come in here,” Corby said.

The casino is estimated to generate an estimated $16.3 million in new annual tax revenue for Portsmouth.

Part of the success will lie with attracting guests from outside of Hampton Roads, in order to bring in new revenue from outside of the area.

“A majority of your guests are going to come from within a 60-mile ring, with an overwhelming majority coming from within 10 miles. But our marketing plan will encompass the whole state so they’ll know that they’re here,” Corby said.

The casino is expected to employ 1,300 team members and will continue to fill positions in the weeks leading up to the opening. Visit riverscasino.com for a list of current openings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

BrandNewZ Clothing Opens Up Shop In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-After roughly ten years of selling BrandNewZ Clothing through an e-commerce site in addition to a few locally owned shops in Hampton Roads, Greg Bryant has opened his first storefront to market his personally-designed brand. Located at 305 Oyster Point Rd. between A Perfect Style barber shop and Papou...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Trash plant fire in Portsmouth closes Jordan Bridge indefinitely

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Trash plant fire in Portsmouth closes Jordan Bridge …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Busch Gardens shared the news Friday in an email to members, stating that they made the decision to close the attraction after evaluating reviews and guest satisfaction. Mäch Tower has entertained visitors for over a decade since its creation in 2011. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/williamsburg/mach-tower-at-busch-gardens-to-permanently-close/
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

New Sports Apparel Shop Now Open At Williamsburg Premium Outlets

JAMES CITY-A new sports shoe and apparel shop recently opened at Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road. A grand opening event was held on November 25 for Prestige SNKS & T’S. The new store, located at 5715 Richmond Rd. in space D055 near Lids and Uncle Dave’s Kettle Corn,...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WTKR

Carnival cruise line to offer year-round sailings in Norfolk starting in 2025

NORFOLK, Va. — Carnival Cruise Line has announced it will launch year-round sailings from Norfolk beginning February 18, 2025. The world's largest cruise line announced last month that they were expanding their service to Norfolk. Starting in May of 2023, Carnival's Magic will sail to and from Norfolk from May through October. Last year, it was only the two months of May and October. In 2025, it will provide year-round service in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Seagull caught in Norfolk streetlight saved

Busch Gardens shared the news Friday in an email to members, stating that they made the decision to close the attraction after evaluating reviews and guest satisfaction. Mäch Tower has entertained visitors for over a decade since its creation in 2011. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/williamsburg/mach-tower-at-busch-gardens-to-permanently-close/. Norfolk PD search for missing man last...
NORFOLK, VA
Augusta Free Press

Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia

M S International will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk, a project that will create 80 new jobs in Virginia. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton jewelry store burglarized

Hampton Police received the call around 1:45 a.m. to respond to Drummond Jewelers, in the 2100 block of Executive Drive, to investigate the commercial burglary. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/hampton-jewelry-store-burglarized/. Hampton jewelry store burglarized. Hampton Police received the call around 1:45 a.m. to respond to Drummond Jewelers, in the 2100 block of Executive Drive,...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News/Williamsburg Airport Still International Even With Name Change

NEWPORT NEWS—Newport News/Williamsburg Airport wants the people who use its services to know that despite a minor name change, it is still an international airport. “We embarked on a strategic communication effort about three years ago,” said Michael Giardino, executive director of the airport. “We picked a consultant, talked about what we wanted to accomplish, and did all the things one would normally do. One of the topics that came up is that the name is a mouthful.”
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

52K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy