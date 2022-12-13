Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Iowa woman convicted of murder in 1993 back in prison after parole violations
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is back in prison after she violated the terms of her parole. Ruthann Veal was convicted in 1993 of murder when she was 14 years old. She is now back in Polk County Jail after violating her release. Court documents say she...
KCRG.com
Iowa mother pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges minutes before trial with son
Iowa bans TikTok app on government accounts due to safety questions. The directive from Gov Reynolds affects Iowa government agencies and state workers. Marshalltown schools cancel class through the end of the week. Updated: 5 hours ago. Marshalltown schools are closed for the next 2 days due to high rates...
‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail
A central Iowa dentist with a history of sanctions has been fined $5,000 for threatening a patient with court action over an unfavorable online review of his practice. The Iowa Dental Board alleges that at some unspecified time in the past, someone using the screen name of Jolly Swim published an online review of the […] The post ‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
beckersdental.com
Iowa dentist fined $5K for threatening patient over negative online review
An Iowa dentist was fined $5,000 by the Iowa Dental Board for leaving a threatening voicemail to a patient over a negative online review, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Dec. 15. William Skinner, DDS, left a voicemail threatening a patient with court action after a negative review was posted online...
KCCI.com
Accomplice in Iowa man's murder released from prison
GRINNELL, Iowa — An accomplice connected to the gruesome murder of a Grinnell man has been released from prison on parole. Cody Johnson was only about four months into his two-year sentence for his role in the killing of Michael Williams. It happened back in 2020. Steven Vogel is...
Johnston daycare provider headed to prison in 2019 case
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Johnston daycare provider originally charged with child endangerment in the 2019 death of a toddler in her care has been sentenced to prison. Trina Mazza appeared in a Polk County courtroom Wednesday morning to face sentencing after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in the case in October. Judge Scott […]
Fascinating: Legality of a ‘Hit and Run’ With a Deer in Iowa
Ohh deer. You just hit a, um, deer. It's possible. It's awful (yes, I've experienced it). But it's not the end of the world. Well, it is for Bambi, but not for you. Iowa is one of the top 5 states for deer/vehicle collisions, coming in at number 4 according to Your Mechanic.
KCCI.com
Boone County 911 administrator placed on leave
BOONE, Iowa — The Boone County 911 administrator is on administrative leave. Steven Ray was just hired this year. The sheriff's office won't say why he's on leave, but did confirm that he has been on leave since Dec. 9. Ray is also a city council member and Boone's...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa medium barred from advertising ‘healing’ services after client death
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — A medium has agreed not to promote her services as healing or treatment after a client committed suicide after a false diagnosis. According to a release from the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, Allison Campbell, who operates her psychic medium service out of Altoona, became the subject of a consumer protection investigation after Becky Courtney submitted a complaint that Campbell offered services to her husband, Craig Courtney, after a fall at his home. Craig Courtney later died of suicide.
KCCI.com
UnityPoint brings back mandatory masks for most staff
DES MOINES, Iowa — The fast-growing number of sick people in the metro is forcing UnityPoint Health to bring back mandatory masking for most employees. That includes the Iowa Methodist Medical Centers — and all UnityPoint clinics. “It’s disappointing but not surprising at all,” said Nancy Wilde, UnityPoint...
Iowa State Patrol Has Busy Thursday
(Undated) Slick roads kept Iowa State Troopers busy yesterday in Central Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says they covered 18-crashes in Thursday morning, one of which was fatal. As weather conditions worsened into the evening, several Central Iowa counties put tow bans in place, including Polk.
The Last Inmate Executed in Iowa Was from St. Johns, Michigan: 1963
Victor Harry Feguer was a convicted murderer, the last to be executed in Iowa, and for thirty eight years was the last federal inmate executed in the United States.....and was from Michigan. Born in St. Johns in 1935, he spent his youth in Michigan. 25 years later, in 1960, he...
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Day care provider charged in child's death sentenced
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Trina Mazza, the day care provider charged in achild's 2019 death, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday. Mazza, 51, pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent person in October. Her defense wanted a deferred judgment. According to court documents, Mazza admitted to leaving...
Des Moines Psychic Must Change Advertising
(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines woman has agreed to quit advertising that she can heal, cure, treat, or prevent illness thru her services as a psychic. An investigation found that one of Allison Campell’s clients became so distraught he took his own life. Campbell was accused of violating the Consumer Fraud Act by misleading clients.
weareiowa.com
Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness
IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
KCCI.com
Knoxville opts out of wrestling meet at Roland-Story High School
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The Knoxville High School wrestling team announced on its Facebook page Thursday that it would not be participating in a meet at Roland-Story High School. The meet is scheduled for Saturday. Instead, Knoxville is going to wrestle in the Regina Invitational at Iowa City Regina High...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police issue material witness warrant in connection with homicide investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are looking for a man in connection with ahomicide investigation. Police have issued a material witness warrant for 54-year-old Scott Lowery. Investigators believe Lowery may know something about the death of 51-year-old Natasha Williams. Williams was found dead inside a home on...
KCCI.com
Family feud over longtime Des Moines restaurant escalates
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thefamily feud over a long-time Des Moines restaurant is ramping up in Polk County court. The Lacona family, owners of Noah's Ark restaurant on Ingersoll Avenue, are now including breach of contract in their lawsuit against the part of the family that is the landlord.
IHSAA can’t get involved in wrestler’s discipline
The Iowa High School Athletic Association will not be getting involved with any disciplinary actions handed down to a high school wrestler who has agreed to plead guilty to felony assault in juvenile court.
