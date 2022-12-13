Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
Major discount retail chain opens another new Washington store locationKristen WaltersLake Stevens, WA
Related
Chronicle
Court Records Describe How Man Ended Up Dead After Confrontation at Thurston County Motel
Court records reveal new details about the alleged murder of a Kenmore man outside a Lacey motel in August. Sean Shea died Aug. 30 after suffering blunt force injuries to his head. First responders found him outside a motel on the 100 block of College Street Southeast, next to Interstate 5, The Olympian previously reported.
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Teen, Recover Guns After Domestic Violence Incident Leads to School Evacuation, Cancelled Classes
Police arrested two suspects and recovered two handguns—including one with a high-capacity drum magazine—following a domestic violence incident at Rainier Beach High School, which led to an evacuation and cancelled classes at the campus. On December 13th, officers were dispatched to Rainier Beach High School after receiving information...
Chronicle
Washington Boy, 4, Languished for Hours With Massive Head Trauma Before He Died, Prosecutors Say
A 4-year-old Seattle boy suffered massive head injuries and languished for hours before he died Sunday. King County prosecutors have since charged his mother and her boyfriend with second-degree murder, accusing them of withholding emergency medical care from the child. Cynthia Enyeart, 23, and Junior Asghedom, 20, didn't call 911...
KOMO News
Kent man sentenced to 11 years in prison for role in drug cartel distribution ring
SEATTLE — A Kent man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for his role a drug trafficker and debt collector for a cartel distribution ring. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Jorge Mondragon, 26, dealt large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin — as early as 2020, when an investigation into Mondragon began — and was also caught on the phone in multiple conversations talking about “the possession and sale of firearms engaging in acts of violent debt collection on behalf of the drug trafficking organization. At one point, investigators heard Mondragon plotting with others to kidnap another dealer,” the DOJ said.
Missing Mount Vernon boy found in Vietnam, flown back to US
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy who was believed to be kidnapped by his foster parent was found in Vietnam with the woman and her mother. The boy, identified as “ND,” arrived back in Seattle on Friday morning, accompanied by FBI agents and victims’ advocates. The boy reunited with his biological mother after he arrived.
One twin arrested as Lacey police seek second twin brother wanted for murder
The suspects wanted in the death of a Kenmore man are twin brothers, according to the Lacey Police Department. At about 9:26 p.m. on Aug. 30, officers with the Lacey Police Department responded to a report of a physical disturbance at a hotel in the 100 block of College Street Southeast.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Man barricades himself in Lynnwood business, attempts to blow it up: the full report
LYNNWOOD, Wash., December 16, 2022—On November 25, Lynnwood Police and North County SWAT arrested a man who attempted to blow up a local business, on the 1700 block off Highway 99, after barricading himself in the establishment and threatening the owner. At approximately 4 p.m., the suspect, 44-year-old Michael...
q13fox.com
Docs: Man entered Snohomish Co. Courthouse with multiple guns to get custody of his daughter
EVERETT, Wash. - Bail has been set at $1 million for the man who entered the Snohomish County Courthouse on Monday with multiple firearms, causing an hours-long lockdown and standoff with police. According to court documents, 32-year-old David Hsu entered the courthouse and demanded to speak with judges and the...
Mother, boyfriend accused of murdering her 4-year-old son
SEATTLE — There is outrage as a mother and her boyfriend face a judge, accused of killing her 4-year-old son. On Sunday night, medics found the little boy unresponsive in a Queen Anne apartment. The 23-year-old woman and her 20-year-old boyfriend were immediately arrested. They were ordered held on...
Queen Anne mother, boyfriend waive first court appearance for the death of her 4-year-old son
SEATTLE — A mother and her boyfriend remain in custody Tuesday in connection to the death of her 4-year-old son. They were scheduled to appear in court for the first time Tuesday afternoon, but both the 23-year-old mother and her 20-year-old boyfriend waived their court appearances. A judge found...
Seattle police make 2 more arrests in EBT-for-fentanyl fraud ring
Two people were arrested last week for their roles in an EBT-for-fentanyl fraud ring, the Seattle Police Department announced. According to SPD, in late summer, the department began investigating the sale of fentanyl and the trade of stolen merchandise for fentanyl in the Chinatown-International District. During the investigation, detectives learned...
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County investigating death of jail inmate booked on Edmonds assault charge
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office major crimes unit is investigating the death of a 32-year-old jail inmate who was found unresponsive in the Snohomish County Jail around 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The inmate had been booked into the jail Dec.10 on a fourth-degree assault charge out of the...
q13fox.com
Community remembers Burien man tragically killed in hit-and-run
BURIEN, Wash. - A man who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash in Burien earlier this week was laid to rest on Thursday. Friends and family are mourning the loss of Omar Jamaludin, but what makes this case more painful is how long it took police to respond to the scene, and how his family likely won’t be able to make burial ceremony.
Man found stabbed to death in abandoned Seattle building
Seattle Police Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found in an abandoned building in First Hill Wednesday night. Police said at 7:48 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding the dead man in an abandoned building in the 600 block of 9th Avenue. Officers gathered evidence at the scene...
q13fox.com
Finger-pointing during closing arguments in criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff
TACOMA, Wash. - Closing arguments finished on Tuesday in the criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. The sheriff was accused of falsely reporting that a newspaper carrier was threatening to kill him during an incident in January 2021. Jury deliberation will begin on Wednesday to reach a verdict...
KUOW
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer has been acquitted, but is the case against him over?
A jury has found Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty on two criminal misdemeanor charges. The state accused him of falsely telling a 911 dispatcher that a black newspaper carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, threatened to kill him during a confrontation nearly two years ago. KNKX reporter Kari Plog has been...
Snohomish County jail inmate dies in detox housing module
An inmate in the Snohomish County jail died on Sunday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The 32-year-old male inmate was found unresponsive inside a single occupancy cell around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The man had been housed in the men’s detox housing module. Deputies were conducting...
Members of organized retail theft group arrested in Lynnwood following emphasis patrols
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Several members of an organized retail theft group that has allegedly been hitting Target stores across the country were arrested on Tuesday. The arrests were made as the Lynnwood Police Department conducted an emphasis patrol with Target, Lowe’s, and Kohl’s. Three people were arrested...
19-year-old man shot in Parkland road rage incident
A teen was shot during a road rage incident in Parkland, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. At about 5:51 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported that he had been shot in the 1900 block of 112th Street East in Parkland. Deputies responded to the scene and...
My Clallam County
Sequim woman in custody for attempted murder of two sons
PORT ANGELES – On Tuesday 44-year-old Ekaterina Parrish of Sequim was booked into Clallam County Jail on two counts of attempted murder. She is suspected of purposely driving down a steep embankment on Bell Hill in Sequim with her two minor children in the car with the intention of killing them all. All three survived.
Comments / 0