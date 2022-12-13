Read full article on original website
Former Roland-Story school board member speaks about resignation
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — On November 15th, parents from the Roland-Story School District showed up at the high school looking for answers to questions they’ve been asking about alleged bullying incidents. “Her hair is being spit on. Every day,” Darrell Smith said referring to his daughter’s experience at school. “She’s on medication now for being […]
Iowa woman convicted of murder in 1993 back in prison after parole violations
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is back in prison after she violated the terms of her parole. Ruthann Veal was convicted in 1993 of murder when she was 14 years old. She is now back in Polk County Jail after violating her release. Court documents say she...
Iowa dentist fined $5K for threatening patient over negative online review
An Iowa dentist was fined $5,000 by the Iowa Dental Board for leaving a threatening voicemail to a patient over a negative online review, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Dec. 15. William Skinner, DDS, left a voicemail threatening a patient with court action after a negative review was posted online...
Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness
IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
Iowa mom pleads guilty in January 6th Capitol riot, son goes to trial
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Minutes before a Des Moines woman was to begin her trial for her actions in the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol she decided to enter a guilty plea. Deborah Sandoval pleaded guilty Wednesday to entering and remaining in a restricted building. That charge...
Ankeny man found guilty of all counts related to his role in Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — After a couple of hours of deciding, a federal judge ruled that Salvador Sandoval was guilty of all 12 counts for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Sandoval was found guilty of six misdemeanors and six felonies, including assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers while inside the Capitol that day.
‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail
A central Iowa dentist with a history of sanctions has been fined $5,000 for threatening a patient with court action over an unfavorable online review of his practice. The Iowa Dental Board alleges that at some unspecified time in the past, someone using the screen name of Jolly Swim published an online review of the […] The post ‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa medium barred from advertising ‘healing’ services after client death
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — A medium has agreed not to promote her services as healing or treatment after a client committed suicide after a false diagnosis. According to a release from the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, Allison Campbell, who operates her psychic medium service out of Altoona, became the subject of a consumer protection investigation after Becky Courtney submitted a complaint that Campbell offered services to her husband, Craig Courtney, after a fall at his home. Craig Courtney later died of suicide.
UnityPoint brings back mandatory masks for most staff
DES MOINES, Iowa — The fast-growing number of sick people in the metro is forcing UnityPoint Health to bring back mandatory masking for most employees. That includes the Iowa Methodist Medical Centers — and all UnityPoint clinics. “It’s disappointing but not surprising at all,” said Nancy Wilde, UnityPoint...
Johnston daycare provider headed to prison in 2019 case
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Johnston daycare provider originally charged with child endangerment in the 2019 death of a toddler in her care has been sentenced to prison. Trina Mazza appeared in a Polk County courtroom Wednesday morning to face sentencing after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in the case in October. Judge Scott […]
Family feud over longtime Des Moines restaurant escalates
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thefamily feud over a long-time Des Moines restaurant is ramping up in Polk County court. The Lacona family, owners of Noah's Ark restaurant on Ingersoll Avenue, are now including breach of contract in their lawsuit against the part of the family that is the landlord.
Des Moines police issue material witness warrant in connection with homicide investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are looking for a man in connection with ahomicide investigation. Police have issued a material witness warrant for 54-year-old Scott Lowery. Investigators believe Lowery may know something about the death of 51-year-old Natasha Williams. Williams was found dead inside a home on...
Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa
During a Dec. 12 visit to this Burger King, at 2222 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Des Moines, inspectors found rodent droppings throughout restaurant and hamburger buns that “were visibly eaten” by some form of pest or rodent. (Photo via Google Earth) State, city and county food...
Name of victim in Des Moines weekend shooting released
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are releasing the name of the man who was shot-and-killed outside a Drake neighborhood restaurant over the weekend. Tyrone Livon Hutchins, 35, died at a Des Moines hospital on Saturday after he was shot earlier in the day outside of Rico’s in the 2300 block of University of […]
Police identify victim found dead at Des Moines home
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the woman who wasfound dead at a home on East Glenwood Drive on Monday. Police say 51-year-old Natasha Lue Jean Williams, of Des Moines, was killed. The crime is being investigated as a homicide. Patrol officers conducted a requested welfare check on...
Iowa man dies after Highway 30 crash
A westbound semi was slowing to make a left turn into a private field drive when it was struck from behind by a pickup truck driven by 34-year-old Brian Lage.
Des Moines Police investigating homicide on southeast side of city
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say a welfare check has turned into a homicide investigation. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of E. Glenwood Drive on Monday to check on the welfare of two people. When officers arrived at the home, they found a deceased adult female Police are […]
Child dies after Des Moines street racing crash, police still seeking driver that fled scene
DES MOINES, Iowa – One of the children injured in a Des Moines crash that investigators believe was caused by street racing has died. Des Moines police are still searching for one of the vehicles involved in the incident. The collision happened just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Fleur Drive, […]
Boone County Crash Claims One Life
(Ogden) An Ogden man died in a pickup/semi accident. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened at 5:21 p.m. on Monday on westbound Highway 30 at R Avenue in Boone County. Authorities say 34-year-old Brian Allen Lage died in the crash. According to the report, a westbound 2021 Kenworth...
Several garages and a vehicle hit by bullets overnight in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police looking for the gunman who opened fire in the area of Southeast Fifth Street and Kenyon Avenue overnight. Investigators say several garages and a vehicle in the area were hit by bullets. A home on Southeast Sixth Street was also hit. No...
