Story County, IA

WHO 13

Former Roland-Story school board member speaks about resignation

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — On November 15th, parents from the Roland-Story School District showed up at the high school looking for answers to questions they’ve been asking about alleged bullying incidents. “Her hair is being spit on. Every day,” Darrell Smith said referring to his daughter’s experience at school. “She’s on medication now for being […]
ROLAND, IA
weareiowa.com

Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness

IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny man found guilty of all counts related to his role in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — After a couple of hours of deciding, a federal judge ruled that Salvador Sandoval was guilty of all 12 counts for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Sandoval was found guilty of six misdemeanors and six felonies, including assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers while inside the Capitol that day.
ANKENY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail

A central Iowa dentist with a history of sanctions has been fined $5,000 for threatening a patient with court action over an unfavorable online review of his practice. The Iowa Dental Board alleges that at some unspecified time in the past, someone using the screen name of Jolly Swim published an online review of the […] The post ‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
URBANDALE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Iowa medium barred from advertising ‘healing’ services after client death

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — A medium has agreed not to promote her services as healing or treatment after a client committed suicide after a false diagnosis. According to a release from the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, Allison Campbell, who operates her psychic medium service out of Altoona, became the subject of a consumer protection investigation after Becky Courtney submitted a complaint that Campbell offered services to her husband, Craig Courtney, after a fall at his home. Craig Courtney later died of suicide.
ALTOONA, IA
KCCI.com

UnityPoint brings back mandatory masks for most staff

DES MOINES, Iowa — The fast-growing number of sick people in the metro is forcing UnityPoint Health to bring back mandatory masking for most employees. That includes the Iowa Methodist Medical Centers — and all UnityPoint clinics. “It’s disappointing but not surprising at all,” said Nancy Wilde, UnityPoint...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Johnston daycare provider headed to prison in 2019 case

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Johnston daycare provider originally charged with child endangerment in the 2019 death of a toddler in her care has been sentenced to prison. Trina Mazza appeared in a Polk County courtroom Wednesday morning to face sentencing after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in the case in October. Judge Scott […]
JOHNSTON, IA
KCCI.com

Family feud over longtime Des Moines restaurant escalates

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thefamily feud over a long-time Des Moines restaurant is ramping up in Polk County court. The Lacona family, owners of Noah's Ark restaurant on Ingersoll Avenue, are now including breach of contract in their lawsuit against the part of the family that is the landlord.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Name of victim in Des Moines weekend shooting released

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are releasing the name of the man who was shot-and-killed outside a Drake neighborhood restaurant over the weekend. Tyrone Livon Hutchins, 35, died at a Des Moines hospital on Saturday after he was shot earlier in the day outside of Rico’s in the 2300 block of University of […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police identify victim found dead at Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the woman who wasfound dead at a home on East Glenwood Drive on Monday. Police say 51-year-old Natasha Lue Jean Williams, of Des Moines, was killed. The crime is being investigated as a homicide. Patrol officers conducted a requested welfare check on...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Boone County Crash Claims One Life

(Ogden) An Ogden man died in a pickup/semi accident. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened at 5:21 p.m. on Monday on westbound Highway 30 at R Avenue in Boone County. Authorities say 34-year-old Brian Allen Lage died in the crash. According to the report, a westbound 2021 Kenworth...
BOONE COUNTY, IA

