Connecticut State

CT DOC chief: Hotel program abuse could lead to criminal charges

By Jaden Edison, Andrew Brown, Dave Altimari / CT Mirror
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
WTNH

New Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner announced

(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont has named another new commissioner in his administration. This time the new appointee will take over the steering wheel at the Department of Motor Vehicles. This comes as the current Commissioner is retiring. Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera is being promoted and says standards have been raised and will continue to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

“Every Day Is An Anniversary of a Gun Death”

Dozens of advocates against gun violence gathered in Fair Haven Heights to mourn the 26 young people murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School — as well as the hundreds of fellow Connecticut residents shot to death each year — in a solemn ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of a preventable tragedy.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut parents searching for medicine amid shortage

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Maggie Cole walked into a CVS thinking it was going to be an easy trip. The Canton mom needed Children’s Tylenol and other medication for her 13-month-old daughter, Caroline, who was diagnosed with a ruptured eardrum and a painful ear infection. But she didn’t find the medicine there. So she went […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Connecticut still doesn't think housing shortage is an emergency

Maybe the economic recession that has begun will loosen up Connecticut's housing market, but it will take a while even as the poor get poorer. The housing shortage is already making life desperate for many of the poor. But state government doesn't yet consider it an emergency, not even in the face of what seems about to happen in Danbury.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Rising rent prompts calls for affordable housing in CT

A Thomaston woman is putting her life back together after she was struck by a man driving under the influence. Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is pushing legislation that would help patients pay for cancer screenings. Updated: 8 hours ago. New computer training program will help Hartford residents.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

10 years after Sandy Hook, the police who were there still struggle to forget

Scott Ruszczyk, a Newtown police officer, walked into roll call the morning after the shooting. Several other officers were there who had witnessed the horrors inside the classrooms of Sandy Hook Elementary School the day before, when 20 children and six educators were shot to death. They were sobbing in their chairs.
NEWTOWN, CT
hamlethub.com

Stamford resident named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year

Greenwich Hospital’s Roni Lang, LCSW, was named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, Connecticut Chapter, for her dedication to eldercare services for patients and caregivers. A clinical social worker for 50 years, Lang has provided therapy for older adults and their...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Gallery displays pictures of Sandy Hook months after tragedy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A dark day in Connecticut and across the country. It’s been 10 years since the Sandy Hook School shooting. A moment of silence was held on the floor of the U.S. House. There is a display at the state Capitol, remembering the 26 victims. The photos were taken by a Colchester […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill

The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Will face masks return in Connecticut amid tripledemic?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. was administered in December 2020. Now, the nation faces a tripledemic – the flu, covid, and RSV. Will this require another mask mandate? The CDC strongly recommends it for large cities like New York, but the story is different in Connecticut. “I don’t […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

