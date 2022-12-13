CT DOC chief: Hotel program abuse could lead to criminal charges

Read full article on original website
Violent crime in Connecticut is down, people behind bars up 41%: report
(WTNH) – New statistics were released on Thursday providing a look at annual trends across Connecticut’s criminal justice system. “The good news is we’re doing better than most,” said Mike Lawlor, an associate professor of criminal justice at the University of New Haven. “The bad news is we still have a long way to go.” […]
Journal Inquirer
Attorney General to seek transfer of Sandy Hook fund away from union
The state Attorney General’s office is planning to take the unusual step of going to court to remove a labor union as the distributor of a fund designed to help Sandy Hook shooting first responders and teachers. The Attorney General will file what is known as an equitable deviation...
Connecticut physician ordered to pay $4.2M in claims fraud settlement
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut-based physician and a slew of his businesses have been ordered to pay $4.2 million in damages for false claims for payment to Medicare and state Medicaid program for improper billing and unnecessary services. The state and federal settlement focuses on Jasdeep Sidana, a pulmonologist,...
Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement”
Connecticut's quasi-public trash agency faces an FOI hearing over an executive session that resulted in a $2.4 million contract extension. The post Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement” appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Massachusetts fugitive found living on shrimp farm in Guatemala after 31 years, police say
Mario Garcia, 50, was found living under an alias and operating a shrimp farm in Guatemala, according to Massachusetts State Police.
New Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner announced
(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont has named another new commissioner in his administration. This time the new appointee will take over the steering wheel at the Department of Motor Vehicles. This comes as the current Commissioner is retiring. Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera is being promoted and says standards have been raised and will continue to […]
“Every Day Is An Anniversary of a Gun Death”
Dozens of advocates against gun violence gathered in Fair Haven Heights to mourn the 26 young people murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School — as well as the hundreds of fellow Connecticut residents shot to death each year — in a solemn ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of a preventable tragedy.
Child From CT Dies Of Flu In State's First Pediatric Fatality Of Season
Health officials confirmed that a child from Connecticut has died of influenza.The child, a resident of New Haven County, died in December in what is the first pediatric influenza death in the state this flu season, the Connecticut Department of Public Health said.Officials said the child was betwe…
Connecticut parents searching for medicine amid shortage
CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Maggie Cole walked into a CVS thinking it was going to be an easy trip. The Canton mom needed Children’s Tylenol and other medication for her 13-month-old daughter, Caroline, who was diagnosed with a ruptured eardrum and a painful ear infection. But she didn’t find the medicine there. So she went […]
talkofthesound.com
Pelham Woman Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter & DWI in Fiery Mamaroneck Crash that Killed 2 New Rochelle Passengers
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 14, 2022) — Bethzy Higueros, 23, of Pelham, NY, appeared today before Judge James McCarty at the Westchester County Criminal Court where she pleaded guilty to reduced charges related to a fatal car crash in Mamaroneck that killed two New Rochelle woman. She is scheduled...
Journal Inquirer
Connecticut still doesn't think housing shortage is an emergency
Maybe the economic recession that has begun will loosen up Connecticut's housing market, but it will take a while even as the poor get poorer. The housing shortage is already making life desperate for many of the poor. But state government doesn't yet consider it an emergency, not even in the face of what seems about to happen in Danbury.
hamlethub.com
Governor Lamont Announces $24.6 Million in State Funding to Remediate 41 Blighted Properties Throughout Connecticut
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Monday that his administration is releasing approximately $24.6 million in state funding to local communities help with the costs associated with assessing and remediating 41 blighted parcels of land in 16 towns and cities across Connecticut for the purposes of putting them back in to productive use.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Rising rent prompts calls for affordable housing in CT
A Thomaston woman is putting her life back together after she was struck by a man driving under the influence. Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is pushing legislation that would help patients pay for cancer screenings. Updated: 8 hours ago. New computer training program will help Hartford residents.
Journal Inquirer
10 years after Sandy Hook, the police who were there still struggle to forget
Scott Ruszczyk, a Newtown police officer, walked into roll call the morning after the shooting. Several other officers were there who had witnessed the horrors inside the classrooms of Sandy Hook Elementary School the day before, when 20 children and six educators were shot to death. They were sobbing in their chairs.
Package 'Grinch' out to steal Christmas across Connecticut: Police
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — It’s supposed to be the season of giving, but for many it ends up being the season of stealing. Package thefts are peaking right now and a notorious thief is still on the loose. “So I’m like OK so he just stole our stuff,” exclaimed...
hamlethub.com
Stamford resident named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year
Greenwich Hospital’s Roni Lang, LCSW, was named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, Connecticut Chapter, for her dedication to eldercare services for patients and caregivers. A clinical social worker for 50 years, Lang has provided therapy for older adults and their...
Gallery displays pictures of Sandy Hook months after tragedy
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A dark day in Connecticut and across the country. It’s been 10 years since the Sandy Hook School shooting. A moment of silence was held on the floor of the U.S. House. There is a display at the state Capitol, remembering the 26 victims. The photos were taken by a Colchester […]
cbia.com
Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill
The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
Will face masks return in Connecticut amid tripledemic?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. was administered in December 2020. Now, the nation faces a tripledemic – the flu, covid, and RSV. Will this require another mask mandate? The CDC strongly recommends it for large cities like New York, but the story is different in Connecticut. “I don’t […]
'We’re at a precipice' child advocate says as Connecticut's child tax rebate is set to end
There’s growing concern about the future of children across Connecticut. That’s according to the gathered advocates and the Connecticut speaker of the House, Matthew Ritter, at the annual Voices for Children State Budget Forum. In May of 2022, Connecticut funded the first ever state-level child tax rebate, allocating...
