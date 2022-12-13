ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

10-Year Treasury Yield Rises as Investors Assess Economic Outlook

The 10-year Treasury yield rose as investors considered what is next for the U.S. economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up about 4 basis points at 3.49%, after climbing back above the 3.5% level earlier in the day. The 2-year Treasury yield last fell about 5 basis points at 4.193%.
Retail Sales Fell 0.6% in November as Consumers Feel the Pressure From Inflation

Retail sales for November declined 0.6%, even worse than the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.3% drop. Weekly jobless claims fell to 211,000, a decline of 20,000 from the previous period and well below the Dow Jones estimate for 232,000. Fed surveys from the New York and Philadelphia regions showed...
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Lower After Fed's Rate Hike, Signals More Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded lower after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to the highest level in 15 years. The Hang Seng index fell 1.14%. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component fell marginally and the Shanghai...
Delta Expects 2023 Earnings to Nearly Double Thanks to ‘Robust' Travel Demand

Delta forecast a revenue jump of up to 20% in 2023. The airline expects 2023 adjusted EPS of up to $6. The carrier is holding an investor presentation Wednesday. Delta Air Lines says the travel boom isn't over. The airline expects its adjusted earnings to nearly double to as much...
Here's Why Salaries in the U.S. Don't Keep Up With Inflation

Inflation in the United States hit a record high in June 2022. Consumer prices soared by 9.1% compared with a year prior — the largest annual increase since 1981. While wages are rising, they're not keeping up with inflation. Wage growth has been consistent with an inflation rate of about 4.5%. Meanwhile, as of November, inflation was at 7.1%.
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Industrial Stocks Heading Into 2023

The best-performing industrial stocks so far this year have been Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Deere. However, Jim Cramer said Friday he likes Caterpillar, Illinois Tool Works and CSX heading into 2023. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday identified three industrial stocks that he believes are worth owning next year, saying...
Elon Musk Sells Another Huge Chunk of Tesla Shares

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold about 22 million more shares in his electric vehicle business, which were worth around $3.6 billion, according to a financial filing out Wednesday night. The transactions took place between Monday and Wednesday this week according to the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tesla...
Didn't Get a Big Raise This Year? It Could Come in Early 2023

Pay has skyrocketed for a lot of workers through the pandemic, but with rising costs taking a bite out of those paychecks and the Federal Reserve trying to tamp down on wage inflation, how long will salaries continue to swell?. Economists say hiring is still competitive but that economic pressures...
Satellite Imagery Venture Planet Delivers Record Quarter, Sees Annual Revenue Nearing $200 Million

Satellite imagery and data company Planet delivered quarterly results after market close on Wednesday, with the venture delivering record results and forecasting nearly $200 million in annual revenue. "Planet's growth continues to be underpinned by global, secular tailwinds that are driving demand for our solutions," cofounder and CEO Will Marshall...
Goldman Sachs Is Planning to Cut Up to 8% of Its Employees in January

Goldman Sachs plans on cutting up to 8% of its employees as it girds for a tougher environment next year, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The layoffs will impact every division of the bank and will likely happen in January, according to the person, who declined to be identified speaking about personnel decisions.
Amazon Workers Will Go on Formal Strike for the First Time in the UK

Employees at Amazon's Coventry warehouse in central England voted Friday to go on strike. It will be the first legally mandated strike to take place in the U.K. The walkout will add to the wave of industrial action happening across the U.K. Hundreds of Amazon workers will go on strike,...
Here's What Changed in the New Fed Statement

This is a comparison of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting on Nov. 2. Text removed from the November statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle. Text appearing for the first time in the new statement...

