Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Understanding the Charges Brought Against Sam Bankman-Fried
I was about to get on a plane late Monday when the arrest of FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried in the Bahamas first became public. His profound and manifold criminality has been obvious for weeks, with more signs of disturbing corruption seeming to emerge daily. This article is...
CoinDesk
BZeroX Founders Are No Longer Part of Ooki DAO, Lawyer Says
Tom Bean and Kyle Kistner, the founders of bZeroX, a company that eventually became Ooki DAO, are no longer tied to the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), an attorney for the duo said. Bean and Kistner founded bZeroX, which ultimately became Ooki DAO, to offer unregistered derivatives products to U.S. customers....
CoinDesk
After Sam Bankman-Fried's Arrest, the FTX Show Goes On
Strap in folks: It’s a big week. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and current FTX CEO John J. Ray III were supposed to speak to the House Financial Services Committee. Obviously, things didn’t quite work out that way. You’re reading State of Crypto, a CoinDesk newsletter looking at...
CoinDesk
FTX Bankruptcy Court Is Warned Against Granting Bahamas 'Dangerous' IT Access
A dispute over access to FTX’s computer systems deepened Wednesday, with Judge John Dorsey of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware attempting to smooth the waters on rival claims from the U.S. and the Bahamas. Giving access to FTX's platform would let funds slip away to an untrustworthy Bahamas...
CoinDesk
Changpeng Zhao Won't Rescue Binance by Selling out Crypto Self-Custody
In the aftermath of the collapse of FTX, many are justifiably concerned about the solvency of crypto exchanges. Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraudulent bucket shop may have been an outlier – court documents filed earlier this week by U.S. authorities allege that some $8 billion in FTX customer deposits were transferred to and lost by SBF’s “hedge fund” Alameda Research.
CoinDesk
Binance Founder ‘CZ’ Insists We Can Trust His Crypto Exchange – but Can We?
Monday’s arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”) capped off a historic period in the world of memes, money and mayhem that is the cryptocurrency industry. The arrest of the FTX exchange founder drew mainstream headlines that greatly overshadowed the other big crypto story of the day: questions around the solvency of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume.
CoinDesk
Self-Custodial Onboarding Will Be the Norm in Web3's 2023
Let’s face it, crypto still has a reputation problem and, as of now, rightfully so – but 2023 is the moment to change that at a root level. Recent events have only accentuated a lack of trust in the space from both businesses and consumers. The worst part is that this has been due to counterparty risk, a problem that crypto is meant to bypass by design.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Is Uninvestable Right Now, Strategist Says
Path Trading Partners co-founder and Chief Market Strategist Bob Iaccino says while bitcoin (BTC) is uninvestable in the short term, "that's not a negative on the space." Long term, he compares bitcoin to gold. Plus, Iaccino's reaction to audit firm Mazars pausing work for crypto clients.
CoinDesk
FTX Wants to Sell its Functioning Units, Including LedgerX
Crypto exchange FTX petitioned a federal court for permission to sell several subsidiaries on Thursday, including U.S.-based derivatives wing LedgerX. CoinDesk Global Policy and Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses the latest in FTX's bankruptcy.
CoinDesk
US Rings Crypto Warning Bell That Regulators Say Only Congress Can Silence
There are hazardous gaps in how crypto is overseen, according to the latest annual report from the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) – restating a view that’s long been adopted by U.S. lawmakers, regulators and the industry itself. The FSOC – a panel of U.S. financial agency chiefs...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Crypto Auditing Hits Snag
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Binance’s proof-of-reserves auditor Mazars has paused all work for its crypto clients, Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume,...
CoinDesk
Marathon Digital CEO on Future of Bitcoin Mining in Wake of FTX Collapse
Bitcoin (BTC) miners remain under pressure amid the FTX-induced market panic and ongoing crypto winter. Marathon Digital Holdings CEO Fred Thiel discusses his outlook for the bitcoin mining industry and how his firm plans to survive crypto winter.
CoinDesk
A Snapshot of the 2023 Regulatory Landscape
Crypto regulation is a wild beast, but few deny that the market desperately needs wrangling. After the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, John Ray III, the former Enron undertaker whom the court appointed to lead the defunct crypto exchange through one of the worst bankruptcy proceedings of all time, declared that he’d never seen “such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here.”
CoinDesk
Lawmakers Scrutinize Crypto Industry in Senate Banking Committee Hearing on FTX Collapse
The Hash hosts dive into today's top headlines. On Capitol Hill, senators are zooming in on FTX's collapse and the fallout for retail investors. Binance's CZ is warning staff of "turbulent times" ahead, according to an internal memo. And, Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) are introducing a bill to crack down on money laundering and financing of terrorists and rogue nations via cryptocurrency.
CoinDesk
Microsoft Bans Crypto Mining on Its Online Services Without Permission
Tech giant Microsoft won't allow its customers to mine cryptocurrencies on its online services without prior written permission, according to a policy update that came into effect on Dec. 1. "Neither Customer, nor those that access an Online Service through Customer, may use an Online Service ... to mine cryptocurrency...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin and Ether Stall Following Chair Powell’s Sobering Tone
One interpretation of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments this week is that, while he acknowledged the recent progress in bringing down inflation, material increases in unemployment might still be necessary medicine to stabilize consumer prices that were rising earlier this year at their fastest pace in four decades.
CoinDesk
Crypto.com Receives License as a Payment Institution in Brazil
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Crypto.com has obtained a Payment Institution License from the Central Bank of Brazil, the crypto exchange said on Thursday. The license allows the company to...
CoinDesk
Outlook on Crypto Lending With Maple Finance CEO
Maple Finance CEO Sid Powell discusses his outlook for the undercollateralized lending business in the long term, following a recent loan default hit by the fall of FTX. Plus, he shares improvements with Maple 2.0.
CoinDesk
EU Rules for Distributed Ledger Financial Trading Finalized Ahead of March Pilot
European Union (EU) regulators have set out how to apply to run a financial market based on distributed ledger technology (DLT) – clearing the way for a new pilot regime to start next March. Lawmakers in the bloc reckon the technology underpinning crypto could cut out middlemen when trading...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Below $18K After Interest Rate Hikes in US and UK
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $17,500 following interest rate hikes of 50 basis points by the Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve. Opimas LLC CEO and founder Octavio Marenzi joins “First Mover” to discuss the crypto price actions. Plus, why the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX is now a “lost cause.”
Comments / 1