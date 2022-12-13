ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games

There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies

Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James matches Michael Jordan with feat unachieved in 20 years

The Los Angeles Lakers may not be the championship contender they’re cracked up to be. However, LeBron James’ nightly scoring exploits remain a sight to behold. Despite being 37 years old (set to turn 38 in 15 days), James remains an athletic marvel, someone that makes fans stop what they’re doing and tune in to whatever he’s up to on any given game. And in the process of doing so, James achieved a feat that only his fellow GOAT candidate in Michael Jordan has achieved over the past 20 years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Quinn Cook’s monster 54-point explosion in China

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t be more hyped up after seeing Quinn Cook explode in China. Cook, who won the championship with the Golden State Warriors (2018) and Lakers (2020), recently went viral after his incredible performance for the Guangsha Lions in the Chinese Basketball Association. He actually went full Stephen Curry in a game against the Shandong Hi-Speed Kirin, banking 12 triples on his way to a ridiculous 54 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Answering James Harden’s Nets ‘quitter’ question after Kevin Durant trade request comparison

The biggest “what if” in NBA history. That’s how the Brooklyn Nets’ Big 3 of Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant will be remembered. The historically-efficient offensive trio lasted not even one full season before falling apart when Harden forced his way to the Philadelphia 76ers at last year’s trade deadline. The trade marked […] The post Answering James Harden’s Nets ‘quitter’ question after Kevin Durant trade request comparison appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry leaves Warriors vs. Pacers with scary shoulder injury

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was forced to exit Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers after suffering a scary-looking shoulder injury. Curry was visibly in pain after he sustained the injury in the third quarter of the contest. He was immediately brought to the locker room, with the sharpshooter nursing his left shoulder. Steph […] The post Stephen Curry leaves Warriors vs. Pacers with scary shoulder injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Frustrations mount as Clippers continues to play without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George

LOS ANGELES, CA — Thirty-one games through the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Clippers still have more questions than answers. And now, frustration is mounting on the team as they continue to play shorthanded without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Thursday night’s game between the Clippers and Phoenix Suns marked the ninth game this […] The post Frustrations mount as Clippers continues to play without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry, Warriors have a big road problem

It’s official: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are now the worst team on the road this 2022-23 season. With the Warriors losing to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday and the Orlando Magic beating the Boston Celtics away from home, the Dubs have dropped to the bottom when it comes to their road record. Orlando is 2-11 on away games, while Golden State is 2-14 for a 12.5 percent winning rate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts ref over Al Horford’s ejection in shocking loss vs. Magic

The Orlando Magic pulled off the biggest upset of the day on Friday after taking down the mighty Boston Celtics on their own home floor, 117-109. The top-seeded Celtics came away disappointed after the loss, which may have had a lot to do with the fact that starting center Al Horford was ejected from the […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts ref over Al Horford’s ejection in shocking loss vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy