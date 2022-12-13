Read full article on original website
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Charles Barkley called his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate the best player he ever played with
Andrew Toney had a potential Hall of Fame career, but injuries unfortunately got in the way.
Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games
There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James passes Wilt Chamberlain for scoring record only Michael Jordan ever beat
The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t exactly have a night to remember on Tuesday as they lost what looked like an upset in hand against the Boston Celtics. LeBron James can at least revel in the fact that he garnered another piece of NBA history as a consolation prize. With...
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies
Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
‘Messed me up’: Clippers coach Tyronn Lue provides critical update on his nuts after getting hit by a Kyle Anderson fastball
The Los Angeles Clippers secured an impressive 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. As it turns out, however, coach Tyronn Lue came out of the game a bit worse for wear after being on the receiving end of a wayward pass from Wolves forward Kyle Anderson. Coach Lue...
Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie
Hailie Deegan will return in 2023 to the NASCAR Truck Series, competing with ThorSport Racing. Her signing reveals what is wrong with NASCAR. The post Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Might Recognize Shaquille O’Neal’s Girlfriend
Since he became Rookie of the Year in 1992 with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal has been a force. The Newark, N.J., native used his stellar basketball career to create multiple businesses and to star in even more brand endorsements. But, as it turns out, even basketball icons have trouble finding love out in these streets.
Ben Simmons drops truth bomb on Jacque Vaughn’s impact on Nets
At this point, there’s no denying that the Brooklyn Nets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They have won eight out of their last 10 games and they’re rapidly rising in the East. You also cannot question the impact head coach Jacque Vaughn has had on this team since he took over the helm.
Lakers star LeBron James matches Michael Jordan with feat unachieved in 20 years
The Los Angeles Lakers may not be the championship contender they’re cracked up to be. However, LeBron James’ nightly scoring exploits remain a sight to behold. Despite being 37 years old (set to turn 38 in 15 days), James remains an athletic marvel, someone that makes fans stop what they’re doing and tune in to whatever he’s up to on any given game. And in the process of doing so, James achieved a feat that only his fellow GOAT candidate in Michael Jordan has achieved over the past 20 years.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Quinn Cook’s monster 54-point explosion in China
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t be more hyped up after seeing Quinn Cook explode in China. Cook, who won the championship with the Golden State Warriors (2018) and Lakers (2020), recently went viral after his incredible performance for the Guangsha Lions in the Chinese Basketball Association. He actually went full Stephen Curry in a game against the Shandong Hi-Speed Kirin, banking 12 triples on his way to a ridiculous 54 points.
Answering James Harden’s Nets ‘quitter’ question after Kevin Durant trade request comparison
The biggest “what if” in NBA history. That’s how the Brooklyn Nets’ Big 3 of Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant will be remembered. The historically-efficient offensive trio lasted not even one full season before falling apart when Harden forced his way to the Philadelphia 76ers at last year’s trade deadline. The trade marked […] The post Answering James Harden’s Nets ‘quitter’ question after Kevin Durant trade request comparison appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks’ Derrick Rose reacts to ‘unreal’ ovation from Bulls fans
Derrick Rose hasn’t seen much playing time lately after falling out of the rotation of New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. However, he got a few minutes in on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls and it could not have been a more perfect time for the former league MVP to see some action.
Latest Anthony Davis injury frustrates Lakers fans even more
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis just can’t catch a break from injuries. It has been just a little over a week since he had to exit their match against the Cleveland Cavaliers early due to flu-like symptoms, and once again on Friday, he had to depart mid-game. During...
‘What you dream about’: Nets star Kyrie Irving’s immediate reaction to epic game-winning trey vs. Raptors
Kyrie Irving came up in the clutch for the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night as his last-second 3-pointer secured a 119-116 win for the Brooklyn Nets over the Toronto Raptors. With the game on the line and just a few seconds remaining in the clutch, Kyrie took it upon himself to take the final shot of the game. And boy did he deliver.
Stephen Curry leaves Warriors vs. Pacers with scary shoulder injury
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was forced to exit Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers after suffering a scary-looking shoulder injury. Curry was visibly in pain after he sustained the injury in the third quarter of the contest. He was immediately brought to the locker room, with the sharpshooter nursing his left shoulder. Steph […] The post Stephen Curry leaves Warriors vs. Pacers with scary shoulder injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Bosa swallows Seahawks offense alive to reach territory no SF player has reached before
Since entering the league in 2019, Nick Bosa has been a dominant force on San Francisco’s defensive line. In Week 15 against the Seahawks, Bosa accomplished something that has never been done in the history of 49ers’ football. San Francisco took down the Seahawks 21-13, clinching the NFC...
Frustrations mount as Clippers continues to play without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George
LOS ANGELES, CA — Thirty-one games through the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Clippers still have more questions than answers. And now, frustration is mounting on the team as they continue to play shorthanded without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Thursday night’s game between the Clippers and Phoenix Suns marked the ninth game this […] The post Frustrations mount as Clippers continues to play without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry, Warriors have a big road problem
It’s official: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are now the worst team on the road this 2022-23 season. With the Warriors losing to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday and the Orlando Magic beating the Boston Celtics away from home, the Dubs have dropped to the bottom when it comes to their road record. Orlando is 2-11 on away games, while Golden State is 2-14 for a 12.5 percent winning rate.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts ref over Al Horford’s ejection in shocking loss vs. Magic
The Orlando Magic pulled off the biggest upset of the day on Friday after taking down the mighty Boston Celtics on their own home floor, 117-109. The top-seeded Celtics came away disappointed after the loss, which may have had a lot to do with the fact that starting center Al Horford was ejected from the […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts ref over Al Horford’s ejection in shocking loss vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
