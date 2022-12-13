ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WEHT/WTVW

Free food event draws large crowd in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Hundreds of households are less hungry tonight, thanks to a local farmer and Feed Evansville. The group received a semi full of freshly picked acorn and spaghetti squash from the farmer yesterday.  Since it is hard to make a single meal with one squash, Feed Evansville decided to add to the generosity […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Shop with a Cop helps nearly 150 kids in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday spirit of helping others continues in Vincennes, Indiana. The Vincennes Fraternal Order of Police Lodge hosted the 25th annual Shop with a Cop this week. Here, local law enforcement helped children shop for toys, clothing, and more!. This program is made possible by the...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

More READI funds could be available in 2023

Counties across Indiana are still working on plans for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative or READI and more money could be on the way. 92 counties across Indiana received a share of 500 million dollars in READI money according to Inside Indiana Business. Several projects are already in...
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Evansville museum to exhibit artifacts found under downtown bookstore

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville museum is working on an exhibit featuring items they found in a recently-discovered space underneath a local bookstore. When the owners of Your Brother’s Bookstore downtown realized there was a secret area underneath their store, they initially thought it was just a unique bit of trivia, but then they realized it could have important ties to the area’s history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Another teen arrested in fatal overdose investigation in Evansville

Authorities have made another arrest in a fatal overdose investigation out of Evansville. 44News first reported Thursday that 19-year-old Sebastian Cuenca had been arrested and charged in connection with the overdose death of a woman in Evansville. We now know that a new arrest has been made in the case,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

'Guntry Club' to open this weekend in Evansville

A new gun training center and firing range will soon open what they call a "guntry club." Lawman tactical will officially open this weekend at Sunset Plaza on Highway 41. The business will be open Tuesday thru Friday from 9a.m. to 6p.m. and Saturdays from 9a.m. to 5p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Evansville’s Horror Con Announces First Two Celebrity Guests

Horror fans get ready because a horror-themed convention is heading to Evansville in early 2023!. Mark your calendar for the weekend of March 11th- 12th 2023, because that weekend is the inaugural Horror Con in Evansville, and 103 GBF is proud to be a part of this event! Here is what Horror Con has to say about the upcoming convention:
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Martin Co. commercial farm depopulated

*Editors Note: The Indiana BOAH initially listed this flock as being located in Daviess County. The board has since issued a correction, that the flock was located in Martin County. The story has been updated to reflect this change. MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Another 27,000 birds have been culled to prevent the possible spread […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clark Griswold impersonator caught in Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One holiday-themed ride has been turning heads and getting people around Boonville to ask — “You serious, Clark?” The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the Christmas-decorated car that’s got everybody talking. The woody wagon bears a similar resemblance to the car used in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. “Sheriff […]
BOONVILLE, IN
wevv.com

GattiTown at Eastland Mall for sale

The GattiTown location on North Green River Road in Evansville has just been put up for sale according to the Indiana Commercial Real Estate Exchange. The location shows to be 21,500 square feet with the sale price estimated to be $1.75 million. GattiTown, also known as Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Chicago Family Awarded 22nd Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant

Jasper- The Kueller family has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of state workers to move to Dubois County.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

GaylaCake stopping retail hours, offering new ways to get baked goods

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, GaylaCake officials announced some changes are coming to the bakery. In a Facebook post, officials said they will no longer be offering retail hours, but there are still opportunities for people to get their favorite GaylaCake items. The post reads Gayla will continue, and...
EVANSVILLE, IN

