Free food event draws large crowd in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Hundreds of households are less hungry tonight, thanks to a local farmer and Feed Evansville. The group received a semi full of freshly picked acorn and spaghetti squash from the farmer yesterday. Since it is hard to make a single meal with one squash, Feed Evansville decided to add to the generosity […]
wevv.com
Feed Evansville asking for donations after seeing largest turnout in years at food share
Hundreds of cars lined up looking for assistance on Thursday as Feed Evansville held its usual food giveaway to help those in need. Now, the organization says they need help from the community to fight food insecurity. Cars were lined up for blocks at the food share event. It was...
Indiana Woman Chooses Kindness by Helping Staff at Evansville Resturant
When you look around you, hopefully, you see a lot of kindness. Even though it seems that fewer and fewer kind things or actions happen, they still happen. We don't see much kindness in the media, but people do choose kindness every day. Kindness is a choice. When faced with...
WTHI
Shop with a Cop helps nearly 150 kids in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday spirit of helping others continues in Vincennes, Indiana. The Vincennes Fraternal Order of Police Lodge hosted the 25th annual Shop with a Cop this week. Here, local law enforcement helped children shop for toys, clothing, and more!. This program is made possible by the...
vincennespbs.org
More READI funds could be available in 2023
Counties across Indiana are still working on plans for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative or READI and more money could be on the way. 92 counties across Indiana received a share of 500 million dollars in READI money according to Inside Indiana Business. Several projects are already in...
wevv.com
Owensboro Heath providing free admission to 'Christmas at Panther Creek' on Thursday
If you've been wanting to check out the holiday light displays at "Christmas at Panther Creek" in Owensboro, Kentucky, Thursday night may be a good chance to do so. That's because Owensboro Health will be covering the cost of admissions for Christmas at Panther Creek on Thursday, Dec. 15. The...
14news.com
Tri-State Facebook post connects families in need with helping hands
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Social media is making a difference in the Tri-State. One post from the Facebook page, Evansville Watch, connected those in need with those willing to help. “I’ve been hard on my luck in the past too, homeless, and somebody stepped in and helped me when I...
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank planning next food distribution event at Bosse Field
Another mobile food distribution event is happening soon for residents in Evansville. Tri-State Food Bank is planning to hold it's next mobile food share event on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It's happening at Bosse Field from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon, or until boxes run out. No ID or requirements...
14news.com
Evansville museum to exhibit artifacts found under downtown bookstore
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville museum is working on an exhibit featuring items they found in a recently-discovered space underneath a local bookstore. When the owners of Your Brother’s Bookstore downtown realized there was a secret area underneath their store, they initially thought it was just a unique bit of trivia, but then they realized it could have important ties to the area’s history.
wevv.com
Lincoln Elementary students get a history lesson from Santa during a visit Thursday
Lincoln Elementary School students got an early Christmas surprise Thursday in Evansville. The school partnered with the Evansville African American Museum for a Winter Wonderland event. Students were surprised with new toys and games to enjoy. The museum highlighted the history and evolution of the school just east of downtown...
wevv.com
Another teen arrested in fatal overdose investigation in Evansville
Authorities have made another arrest in a fatal overdose investigation out of Evansville. 44News first reported Thursday that 19-year-old Sebastian Cuenca had been arrested and charged in connection with the overdose death of a woman in Evansville. We now know that a new arrest has been made in the case,...
wevv.com
'Guntry Club' to open this weekend in Evansville
A new gun training center and firing range will soon open what they call a "guntry club." Lawman tactical will officially open this weekend at Sunset Plaza on Highway 41. The business will be open Tuesday thru Friday from 9a.m. to 6p.m. and Saturdays from 9a.m. to 5p.m.
Tis the Season for Free Christmas Fun in Owensboro…But You’ll Need to Hurry
Lights. Camera. Action. No, we're not making a movie; I'm getting you ready for holiday festivities. Everywhere you turn, there are lights. Hopefully, the camera on your mobile device works. All that's left is to spring into action and start capturing memories. I'm bowled over by the Christmas lights I've...
Evansville’s Horror Con Announces First Two Celebrity Guests
Horror fans get ready because a horror-themed convention is heading to Evansville in early 2023!. Mark your calendar for the weekend of March 11th- 12th 2023, because that weekend is the inaugural Horror Con in Evansville, and 103 GBF is proud to be a part of this event! Here is what Horror Con has to say about the upcoming convention:
Martin Co. commercial farm depopulated
*Editors Note: The Indiana BOAH initially listed this flock as being located in Daviess County. The board has since issued a correction, that the flock was located in Martin County. The story has been updated to reflect this change. MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Another 27,000 birds have been culled to prevent the possible spread […]
Clark Griswold impersonator caught in Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One holiday-themed ride has been turning heads and getting people around Boonville to ask — “You serious, Clark?” The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the Christmas-decorated car that’s got everybody talking. The woody wagon bears a similar resemblance to the car used in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. “Sheriff […]
wevv.com
GattiTown at Eastland Mall for sale
The GattiTown location on North Green River Road in Evansville has just been put up for sale according to the Indiana Commercial Real Estate Exchange. The location shows to be 21,500 square feet with the sale price estimated to be $1.75 million. GattiTown, also known as Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, was...
witzamfm.com
Chicago Family Awarded 22nd Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant
Jasper- The Kueller family has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of state workers to move to Dubois County.
14news.com
GaylaCake stopping retail hours, offering new ways to get baked goods
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, GaylaCake officials announced some changes are coming to the bakery. In a Facebook post, officials said they will no longer be offering retail hours, but there are still opportunities for people to get their favorite GaylaCake items. The post reads Gayla will continue, and...
wevv.com
$100,000 donated to help rebuild athletic fields in Dawson Springs
The $100,000 donation will help rebuild the athletic fields in the City Park. $100,000 donated to help rebuild athletic fields in Dawson Springs. The $100,000 donation will help rebuild the athletic fields in the City Park.
