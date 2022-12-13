Read full article on original website
racer.com
Cadillac managing parts availability, software complexity as it prepares for GTP debut
Availability of parts and intricate software are just two of the biggest challenges facing Cadillac Racing as it prepares to begin its 2023 campaign with the Cadillac V-LMDh according to Laura Wontrop Klauser, the brand’s racing program manager. With the Rolex 24 At Daytona fast approaching, managing the individual...
racer.com
McLaren door still open to ‘great mystery’ Ricciardo
The chance to race for McLaren in another category in future remains on the table for Daniel Ricciardo, despite Zak Brown describing his lack of performance for the team as “the great mystery.”. Ricciardo was released one year before the end of his contract after a disappointing second Formula...
racer.com
Guenther leads final day of Formula E Valencia testing for Maserati
Maserati MSG Racing’s Maximilian Guenther capped off a strong showing with his new team in pre-season testing for the new generation cars of the ABB Formula E World Championship, setting another testing lap record around the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. The German (pictured at right, above, alongside...
racer.com
Historic F1 cars set for Long Beach return
ABOVE: Start of the 1980 F1 Long Beach GP. The ever-popular historic run group at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will again make its presence known in 2023, this time with historic F1 machines from the 1970s and ’80s screaming through the streets they inhabited decades ago.
racer.com
Russell within a tenth of Hamilton - Mercedes
Mercedes believes George Russell showed his qualifying pace to be within a tenth of Lewis Hamilton during the 2022 season despite a tough year for the team. Russell outscored Hamilton by 35 points over the course of the year and took Mercedes’ only victory of the season in Brazil. However, it was in qualifying that Mercedes felt there was more of an ability to judge the two drivers and motorsport strategy director James Vowles says the pair were extremely closely matched.
Ford Doubles Down On a Popular Car
Ford has a recipe that works. The legacy carmaker has bet on the development of electric versions of its emblematic gas car models. It currently has three models: the Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover/SUV, the F-150 Lightning pickup/truck and the e-Transit van. Each targets a distinct customer base and -- hugely important -- all three vehicles are in market segments with lucrative profit margins. Other models will be added to these three in the next few years.
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Justin Hill on his return to Supercross
The last time Justin Hill lined up for a round of the Monster Energy Supercross series was on June 21, 2020. Aboard a private Honda CRF450R, Hill placed ninth on the evening and took 10th in the final series point standings. He then left the sport to pursue a career in law enforcement, but found he desperately missed the competition and is now back as a member of Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Mountain Motorsports/KTM Racing, alongside his brother Josh. Currently hard at work dialing-in the KTM race equipment he and his brother will go to war on in ’23, Hill got us up to speed on his new surroundings and mindset.
racer.com
INSIGHT: GR Supra stars
The tire-smoking, inch-perfect, sideways world of Formula DRIFT and the nitro-burning, 11,000hp, 330mph blur of NHRA Funny Car drag racing have more in common than you might think. Both were borne of a car-obsessed youth sub-culture with a penchant for rebellion, albeit in Japan and Southern California respectively. Both feature...
racer.com
USAC racer Bryson set for Silver Crown, part-time Trans Am TA2 campaign
USAC racer Kaylee Bryson has entered an exclusive multi-year driver services and agency agreement with Sam Pierce Racing, under which she will race for the team in both the Trans Am Championship presented by Pirelli and the USAC Silver Crown championship. Bryson will become the primary driver of Team SPR’s...
