Detroit, MI

Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games

There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies

Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Russell Westbrook’s historic triple-double is the first of its kind in Lakers history

Another triple-double, another Los Angeles Lakers history for Russell Westbrook. With Anthony Davis leaving early due to foot injury, Westbrook stepped up big time to help the Lakers take down the Denver Nuggets on Friday, 128-106. Russ came off the bench and recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in 30 minutes of action. He only had four turnovers in the game and recorded two steals as LA saw a massive second half surge, highlighted by their 33-20 fourth quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers

Reports came out earlier this week that the Milwaukee Bucks almost pulled off a three-team trade for Phoenix Suns outcast Jae Crowder, with the hold-up being the Houston Rockets’ desire for a first-round pick for their involvement. However, the Bucks have stiff competition for Crowder’s services, with the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks involved in […] The post RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on current state of Warriors

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are arguably the most confounding team in the West this season. They have games where they look the part of the defending champions, like when they dismantled the Boston Celtics early last week. Then they have stinkers like the one they had on Tuesday against the previous season’s champion, the Milwaukee Bucks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Answering James Harden’s Nets ‘quitter’ question after Kevin Durant trade request comparison

The biggest “what if” in NBA history. That’s how the Brooklyn Nets’ Big 3 of Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant will be remembered. The historically-efficient offensive trio lasted not even one full season before falling apart when Harden forced his way to the Philadelphia 76ers at last year’s trade deadline. The trade marked […] The post Answering James Harden’s Nets ‘quitter’ question after Kevin Durant trade request comparison appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Lakers star LeBron James matches Michael Jordan with feat unachieved in 20 years

The Los Angeles Lakers may not be the championship contender they’re cracked up to be. However, LeBron James’ nightly scoring exploits remain a sight to behold. Despite being 37 years old (set to turn 38 in 15 days), James remains an athletic marvel, someone that makes fans stop what they’re doing and tune in to whatever he’s up to on any given game. And in the process of doing so, James achieved a feat that only his fellow GOAT candidate in Michael Jordan has achieved over the past 20 years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mavs center Christian Wood’s hilarious response to Luka Doncic’s ridiculous poster dunk

Luka Doncic is capable of a great many things. Doncic is able to function as the heliocentric foundation of the Dallas Mavericks’ offense, capable of dazzling the crowd with his vast bag of scoring tricks all the while feeding his teammates, including Christian Wood, some easy, open looks. Entering the league, however, there were concerns regarding his athleticism, particularly his lack of burst and athleticism.
DALLAS, TX
Stephen Curry’s optimistic injury timeline with Warriors, revealed

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is expected to miss a few weeks after sustaining a left shoulder injury recently. But how long exactly is that “few weeks”? Apparently, the optimistic timeline for Curry as he recovers from his latest setback is three weeks. Of course it still depends on how he responds to the […] The post Stephen Curry’s optimistic injury timeline with Warriors, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Quinn Cook’s monster 54-point explosion in China

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t be more hyped up after seeing Quinn Cook explode in China. Cook, who won the championship with the Golden State Warriors (2018) and Lakers (2020), recently went viral after his incredible performance for the Guangsha Lions in the Chinese Basketball Association. He actually went full Stephen Curry in a game against the Shandong Hi-Speed Kirin, banking 12 triples on his way to a ridiculous 54 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
