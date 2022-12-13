Read full article on original website
Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games
There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies
Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
LeBron James passes Wilt Chamberlain for scoring record only Michael Jordan ever beat
The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t exactly have a night to remember on Tuesday as they lost what looked like an upset in hand against the Boston Celtics. LeBron James can at least revel in the fact that he garnered another piece of NBA history as a consolation prize. With...
‘Messed me up’: Clippers coach Tyronn Lue provides critical update on his nuts after getting hit by a Kyle Anderson fastball
The Los Angeles Clippers secured an impressive 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. As it turns out, however, coach Tyronn Lue came out of the game a bit worse for wear after being on the receiving end of a wayward pass from Wolves forward Kyle Anderson. Coach Lue...
Damian Lillard pulls off stunning scoring feat that’s hard to believe no one has done before in NBA history
Damian Lillard is still scorching hot, and the might remain that way forever. Of course, he won’t but NBA fans have to appreciate the scoring binge the Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard is having while it lasts. Lillard went off yet again Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs,...
Russell Westbrook’s historic triple-double is the first of its kind in Lakers history
Another triple-double, another Los Angeles Lakers history for Russell Westbrook. With Anthony Davis leaving early due to foot injury, Westbrook stepped up big time to help the Lakers take down the Denver Nuggets on Friday, 128-106. Russ came off the bench and recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in 30 minutes of action. He only had four turnovers in the game and recorded two steals as LA saw a massive second half surge, highlighted by their 33-20 fourth quarter.
RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers
Reports came out earlier this week that the Milwaukee Bucks almost pulled off a three-team trade for Phoenix Suns outcast Jae Crowder, with the hold-up being the Houston Rockets’ desire for a first-round pick for their involvement. However, the Bucks have stiff competition for Crowder’s services, with the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks involved in […] The post RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on current state of Warriors
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are arguably the most confounding team in the West this season. They have games where they look the part of the defending champions, like when they dismantled the Boston Celtics early last week. Then they have stinkers like the one they had on Tuesday against the previous season’s champion, the Milwaukee Bucks.
Ben Simmons drops truth bomb on Jacque Vaughn’s impact on Nets
At this point, there’s no denying that the Brooklyn Nets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They have won eight out of their last 10 games and they’re rapidly rising in the East. You also cannot question the impact head coach Jacque Vaughn has had on this team since he took over the helm.
Answering James Harden’s Nets ‘quitter’ question after Kevin Durant trade request comparison
The biggest “what if” in NBA history. That’s how the Brooklyn Nets’ Big 3 of Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant will be remembered. The historically-efficient offensive trio lasted not even one full season before falling apart when Harden forced his way to the Philadelphia 76ers at last year’s trade deadline. The trade marked […] The post Answering James Harden’s Nets ‘quitter’ question after Kevin Durant trade request comparison appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James matches Michael Jordan with feat unachieved in 20 years
The Los Angeles Lakers may not be the championship contender they’re cracked up to be. However, LeBron James’ nightly scoring exploits remain a sight to behold. Despite being 37 years old (set to turn 38 in 15 days), James remains an athletic marvel, someone that makes fans stop what they’re doing and tune in to whatever he’s up to on any given game. And in the process of doing so, James achieved a feat that only his fellow GOAT candidate in Michael Jordan has achieved over the past 20 years.
Scottie Barnes gets vocal on Raptors losing streak after Kyrie Irving game winner
The Toronto Raptors suffered a tough loss on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets after Kyrie Irving knocked down a jumper to win the game as time expired. The loss pushed the Raptors current losing streak to four games and it’s the longest losing streak that Scottie Barnes has faced in his NBA career as per Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports.
Mavs center Christian Wood’s hilarious response to Luka Doncic’s ridiculous poster dunk
Luka Doncic is capable of a great many things. Doncic is able to function as the heliocentric foundation of the Dallas Mavericks’ offense, capable of dazzling the crowd with his vast bag of scoring tricks all the while feeding his teammates, including Christian Wood, some easy, open looks. Entering the league, however, there were concerns regarding his athleticism, particularly his lack of burst and athleticism.
‘What you dream about’: Nets star Kyrie Irving’s immediate reaction to epic game-winning trey vs. Raptors
Kyrie Irving came up in the clutch for the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night as his last-second 3-pointer secured a 119-116 win for the Brooklyn Nets over the Toronto Raptors. With the game on the line and just a few seconds remaining in the clutch, Kyrie took it upon himself to take the final shot of the game. And boy did he deliver.
Sixers star James Harden’s greatness amid new role draws bold take from Doc Rivers
PHILADELPHIA — Make it four wins in a row for the Philadelphia 76ers. A 118-106 win over the Golden State Warriors gives the Sixers their longest winning streak of the season. Joel Embiid and James Harden came together to lead Philly to victory. Embiid led the way with 34...
Stephen Curry’s optimistic injury timeline with Warriors, revealed
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is expected to miss a few weeks after sustaining a left shoulder injury recently. But how long exactly is that “few weeks”? Apparently, the optimistic timeline for Curry as he recovers from his latest setback is three weeks. Of course it still depends on how he responds to the […] The post Stephen Curry’s optimistic injury timeline with Warriors, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks’ Derrick Rose reacts to ‘unreal’ ovation from Bulls fans
Derrick Rose hasn’t seen much playing time lately after falling out of the rotation of New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. However, he got a few minutes in on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls and it could not have been a more perfect time for the former league MVP to see some action.
WATCH: Bulls fans erupt as Derrick Rose triple buries their team by 30 points
There were some weird scenes in the United Center on Friday night as the visiting New York Knicks completely blew out the Chicago Bulls, 114-91. The home fans needed something to cheer about after watching their team suffer yet another defeat. Fortunately for them, a Derrick Rose appearance in garbage time provided them with exactly what they were looking for.
Latest Anthony Davis injury frustrates Lakers fans even more
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis just can’t catch a break from injuries. It has been just a little over a week since he had to exit their match against the Cleveland Cavaliers early due to flu-like symptoms, and once again on Friday, he had to depart mid-game. During...
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Quinn Cook’s monster 54-point explosion in China
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t be more hyped up after seeing Quinn Cook explode in China. Cook, who won the championship with the Golden State Warriors (2018) and Lakers (2020), recently went viral after his incredible performance for the Guangsha Lions in the Chinese Basketball Association. He actually went full Stephen Curry in a game against the Shandong Hi-Speed Kirin, banking 12 triples on his way to a ridiculous 54 points.
