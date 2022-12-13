Read full article on original website
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Missing Ashland teen is found
Ashland Police say that 15-year-old Emilee Dubes has been found safe. The teen was last seen on December 4th. Investigators say she apparently cut out a window screen and left the home. Police aren’t saying where Dubes has been or who she might have been with.
Kansas City charity helping victims of deadly Columbia apartment fire
A Kansas City-based charity is helping the family that lost two children in an apartment fire early Wednesday. The post Kansas City charity helping victims of deadly Columbia apartment fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Many Missouri flags at half-staff Saturday for fallen firefighter
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Many Missouri flags will be at half staff this weekend to honor the life of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. The 57-year-old man was called to help fight a fire on December 3, 2022. He was found dead in his home the next day after a medical emergency. Flags will […]
This Is The Coldest City In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
2 drivers flown to hospital following Macon County crash
EXCELLO, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri drivers were flown to the hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Macon County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 63 at the Excello junction. State troopers said a car driven by Excello resident Roger Palmgren, who is in his 80s,...
Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A grand jury indicted a Columbia man Friday who is accused of murdering two people in northeast Columbia. Cadilac Derrick, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. An arraignment hearing is set for 1:30 The post Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Neighbor shows support for family after townhome fire kills two kids
COLUMBIA - A neighbor is looking to help take care of the family who lost two children in a townhome fire early Wednesday morning. “We got two babies that’s gone,” Annetta Holloway said. “We got a family that’s hurting. They’re not my biological children, but they’re my neighborhood children, and this hurts.”
Man killed after crash on Highway 5 in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead after a crash Thursday on Highway 5 in Macon County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5 p.m. about 8 miles west of Atlanta, Missouri. Troopers said a van driven by 68-year-old Cecil W. Bender, of Macon, flipped over after the vehicle The post Man killed after crash on Highway 5 in Macon County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missing 15-year-old found safe, according to Ashland Police
UPDATE: Ashland Police released a video to their Facebook page Friday morning after announcing Emilee Dubes was found safe. In the video police chief Gabe Edwards said, "This morning at approximately 1 a.m., Emilee Dubes returned home. Emilee appeared healthy and uninjured and she confirmed she was not abducted or harmed. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, we will be unable to release any further information."
Two men injured in Callaway County crash
KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men were hurt in a crash Thursday at the intersection U.S. 54 and Old U.S. 40 near Kingdom City. The crash occurred as Ace Harbour, 62, of Fulton, was having a medical emergency and failed to stop at a red light at the intersection, according to a Missouri State Highway The post Two men injured in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner serving life sentence dies
The Missouri Department of Corrections announced a prisoner died on Sunday. Jay Rothe, 75, was pronounced dead at Capital Regional Medical Center. Rothe was serving a life sentence at Jefferson City Correctional Center. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to the second-degree murder of Linda Riley in Springfield. Riley's friends reported...
Belair Elementary student brings unloaded BB gun on bus
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City School District sent an email out to parents that a Belair Elementary student brought an unloaded BB gun onto a bus Wednesday morning. "This morning we received a report that a student saw another student with a weapon on Bus 116," the email says. "The Jefferson City Police The post Belair Elementary student brings unloaded BB gun on bus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 14, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Joshua E. McManus of Green Ridge at 4:32 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the car, driving while suspended or revoked, exceeding the posted speed limit, and no seat belt. McManus was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
Two juveniles killed in Columbia apartment fire
Columbia police now say the two victims who died in an overnight apartment fire were juveniles. The Columbia Fire Department says crews were called to the 1000 block of Claudell Lane around 1:30 this morning for a fire in a two-story town home. Two police officers happened to be in the area and entered the home before crews arrived to help the residents. One of the officers was treated and released at a hospital for smoke inhalation. Police Chief Geoff Jones says this is just one example of how emergency agencies work together when these situations arise.
Laddonia man dies in Audrain County crash
EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct road location. AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Laddonia man was killed in a crash Wednesday in Audrain County on U.S. 54 at Route HH. Harold Troesser died in the wreck. He was 84. This was a two vehicle crash resulting in the death of an 84-year The post Laddonia man dies in Audrain County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia woman seeks public's help in finding her missing husband
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is seeking the public’s help to find her missing husband, Jason Washington. He has been missing since Oct. 15. “We talked at 9:30 that morning,” Tamitra Williams, Washington’s wife, said. “He said he wasn’t feeling good.”. Williams said Washington had...
UPDATED: Parents of Versailles man killed by suspected DWI driver awarded settlement
UPDATE: Court documents clarify Steven Stafford's parents were awarded $25,000 to be paid by Progressive Direct Insurance Company. The judge also ordered Luttrell to pay Stafford's parent's attorney fees, totaling $8,333.33. The parents of a Morgan County man who died in a suspected drunk-driving traffic crash win their wrongful death...
Central Missouri girl has been missing for a week, family says
A teenager in Central Missouri who has been missing for a week could be in a neighboring county, her family says.
