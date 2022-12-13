Columbia police now say the two victims who died in an overnight apartment fire were juveniles. The Columbia Fire Department says crews were called to the 1000 block of Claudell Lane around 1:30 this morning for a fire in a two-story town home. Two police officers happened to be in the area and entered the home before crews arrived to help the residents. One of the officers was treated and released at a hospital for smoke inhalation. Police Chief Geoff Jones says this is just one example of how emergency agencies work together when these situations arise.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO