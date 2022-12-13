ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic impacted near I-275 & Gandy after body found in retention pond

By Rebekah Nelson
 3 days ago
A body found in a retention pond in St. Pete has been identified, according to the St. Pete Police Department.

Police said Jamie Leon Hobdy, 42, was found near I-275 and Gandy Boulevard on Monday.

A family member reported Hobdy missing and detectives were able to match him to the body through a distinctive tattoo.

Officials recovered his body Monday and worked with a medical examiner to determine his race and age.

Hobdy's cause of his death is still currently unknown.

The on-ramp lanes from westbound Gandy Boulevard to northbound I-275 shut down at 9:30 a.m. as the investigation continued and reopened at 11:06 a.m.

