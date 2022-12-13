Why Giant Eagle is ending household delivery of weekly print ads

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The first week of January will be the last time households will see weekly Giant Eagle paper ads in their mailboxes.

That’s because the grocery store chain is set to end household delivery of their fliers and move to “an enhanced digital shopping experience” in the app for “personalized savings opportunities.”

“Beginning on January 12, 2023, Giant Eagle will transition away from the direct household delivery of its weekly print ad in the Cleveland area,” the company said in part. “Giant Eagle guests will be able to access the weekly ad by downloading the Giant Eagle mobile app which also enables guests to place grocery orders for curbside pickup or delivery, clip digital coupons, build shopping lists, and manage their available Perks.”

Still prefer the paper flier? The store says you can pick one up in Giant Eagle and Market District locations.

Find out more about Giant Eagle ads here and click your specific neighborhood’s location.

Find out more about the mobile app here .

