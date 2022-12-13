Nick Cannon's Next Superstar Tour 2023 Stopping at House of Blues in March
A TV and radio host, comedian, actor, producer, rapper, writer, director, DJ, children’s book author and activist, Nick Cannon has done a little bit of everything over the course of his 20-plus year career. Currently the executive producer and host of Fox’s hit TV series The Masked Singer, he’s just announced the dates of his Next Superstar Tour 2023, a “celebratory, empowerment journey for the rising stars of music’s next generation.”
In partnership with Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), the tour will feature three stages of new talent discovery that include a BMAC x Ncredible Next Superstar Grant, a Next Superstar Educational Seminar and a Next Superstar show with headlining talent performing.
The tour will also feature performances by Symba, 24kGoldn, Justina Valentine, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Traetwothree, Klondike Blonde, DW Flame and POP MONEY.
"The Next Superstar Seminar is directly empowering our community by giving the next generation essential tools to elevate themselves,” says Cannon in a press release about the trek, which includes a March 29 date at House of Blues. “We look to spread knowledge and strategies not only for up and coming Musicians, but aspiring professionals looking to build a career within the many aspects of the music and entertainment industry.”
A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. this morning, and tickets to the Next Superstar Tour 2023 stop at House of Blues go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
