FRISCO - Is the "circus'' leaving town?. The latest in Odell Beckham Jr. drama has Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones saying, “Odell’s going to join us.''. That quote comes via USA Today’s Jarrett Bell, and we could suggest that it makes clear the plan for the injured eight-year veteran and two-time All-Pro to sign with the Cowboys "sooner rather than later, stand by,'' as Jones has already stated.

DALLAS, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO