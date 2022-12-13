Read full article on original website
OBJ ‘Circus’: Not Bills, As Jerry Jones Insists WR ‘Joining’ Cowboys?
FRISCO - Is the "circus'' leaving town?. The latest in Odell Beckham Jr. drama has Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones saying, “Odell’s going to join us.''. That quote comes via USA Today’s Jarrett Bell, and we could suggest that it makes clear the plan for the injured eight-year veteran and two-time All-Pro to sign with the Cowboys "sooner rather than later, stand by,'' as Jones has already stated.
Cowboys Add 3-Time Eagles DT Anthony Rush; Who’ll Stop the Run?
The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins until at least the playoffs due to a pectoral strain suffered in the come-from-behind win over the Houston Texans ... And now the Cowboys need help. As first reported by CowboysSI.com, former Eagles defensive tackle Anthony Rush made a...
Eagles Focused on Bears, Despite Comments from Micah Parsons and Chris Simms
Micah Parsons took the first jab, then came Chris Simms with the haymaker. Parsons said earlier in the week that Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was, more or less, a system quarterback. It’s not even Cowboys week, yet there it was – the first shot across Hurts’ bow.
Where to Watch: Browns and Ravens Clash in Week 15
Week 15 football is here in full swing as the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens will play today. Now that college football season is nearly over, it's time for some NFL on Saturdays. Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is expected to get his second straight start, and second start overall...
The Bayou Blitz Podcast - Falcons vs Saints Preview
Saints News Network reporters and Bayou Blitz podcast co-hosts: Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan preview the New Orleans Saints battle against the Atlanta Falcons. The duo also discuss what the Saints must learn about themselves over the final four weeks of the regular season. Watch the Full Episode Here:. Want...
Two Seminoles accept invitations to the 2023 Hula Bowl
The postseason is the only thing standing between us and the offseason. For some players, that means keeping an eye on their future while preparing for one more game at the college level. Earlier this week, Florida State had two players accept invitations to the 2023 Hula Bowl in a...
Cowboys Micah Parsons: Jalen Hurts MVP Doubts? Eagles QB Responds
The Dallas Cowboys have their sights set on facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. But the hype for Dallas' pivotal Week 16 home matchup on Christmas Eve with the Philadelphia Eagles continues to draw all the attention. And thanks to Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, a game...
