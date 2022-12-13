Advocate: 'Confidence isn't so strong' for holiday sales season

(The Center Square) – Small business owners in Massachusetts are facing trepidation this holiday season, one business advocate says.

Christopher Carlozzi, state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, told The Center Square that many small business owners are facing obstacles that could make achieving the successful sales years of the past more difficult.

"Holiday sales are critical for retail shops," Carlozzi said. "It is a very, very large portion of the shopping season."

Over the last few years, merchants have been hit hard by COVID-19 shutdowns, supply chain problems, labor shortages, and now inflation, said Carlozzi.

"We're hearing from a lot of small business owners that their confidence isn't so strong this year over the next few months," he said. "They see sales being a little bit muted."

Merchants are worried not only about inflation but rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put a damper on prices going up, Carlozzi said.

"People may be a little less enthusiastic or cut back a little bit on shopping because things are costing more," he said. "They're getting less for their dollar. They also don't want to put as much on credit cards because interest rates are going up and they'll be paying back more over time."

Small businesses, Carlozzi said, find it harder to compete with larger stores.

“The small businesses don't have the buying power of the big-box stores," he said. "They are competing to get products and they are paying more for these products. But they are still trying to attract consumers with sales and reduce prices to get people through the doors and shopping again. It is still a challenge. It's been one thing after another. As soon as you jump over one hurdle, another one presents itself."

It hasn't helped that health care premiums, the minimum wage, and energy costs are all increasing for small business owners.

"Just keeping the doors open and lights on is expensive in a state like Massachusetts," Carlozzi said.