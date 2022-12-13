ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Advocate: 'Confidence isn't so strong' for holiday sales season

By By David Beasley | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hfp2L_0jgusyKW00

(The Center Square) – Small business owners in Massachusetts are facing trepidation this holiday season, one business advocate says.

Christopher Carlozzi, state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, told The Center Square that many small business owners are facing obstacles that could make achieving the successful sales years of the past more difficult.

"Holiday sales are critical for retail shops," Carlozzi said. "It is a very, very large portion of the shopping season."

Over the last few years, merchants have been hit hard by COVID-19 shutdowns, supply chain problems, labor shortages, and now inflation, said Carlozzi.

"We're hearing from a lot of small business owners that their confidence isn't so strong this year over the next few months," he said. "They see sales being a little bit muted."

Merchants are worried not only about inflation but rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put a damper on prices going up, Carlozzi said.

"People may be a little less enthusiastic or cut back a little bit on shopping because things are costing more," he said. "They're getting less for their dollar. They also don't want to put as much on credit cards because interest rates are going up and they'll be paying back more over time."

Small businesses, Carlozzi said, find it harder to compete with larger stores.

“The small businesses don't have the buying power of the big-box stores," he said. "They are competing to get products and they are paying more for these products. But they are still trying to attract consumers with sales and reduce prices to get people through the doors and shopping again. It is still a challenge. It's been one thing after another. As soon as you jump over one hurdle, another one presents itself."

It hasn't helped that health care premiums, the minimum wage, and energy costs are all increasing for small business owners.

"Just keeping the doors open and lights on is expensive in a state like Massachusetts," Carlozzi said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Inflation remains large concern for business owners in Tennessee

(The Center Square) — A new nationwide small business survey showed that 32% of small business owners believe that inflation in the single-most important issue their business is facing. The survey, from the National Federation of Independent Business, also showed that 44% of all owners reported job openings they could not fill. "Business conditions have improved somewhat these past few months," said NFIB Tennessee State Director Jim Brown. "Gas prices...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

MassFiscal Alliance to bear taxpayer torch as Citizens For Limited Taxation shutters

(The Center Square) – A tax limiting public policy group that has saved billions of dollars for Massachusetts taxpayers is shutting down at the end of the month. Citizens for Limited Taxation is passing its torch to Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, it was announced Thursday morning. The organization's parting gift after nearly 50 years of service to taxpayers is the return of $3 billion in tax revenue surplus funds. The funds stem from the 1986 Chapter 62F law, a tax cap ballot question the organization championed. ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

Report: Georgia Job Tax Credit program generated minimal economic activity

(The Center Square) — Jobs created because of Georgia's Job Tax Credit program generated less economic activity than the cost of implementing the program, a new report found. According to "The Economic and Fiscal Impacts of Georgia's Job Tax Credit Program" report, prepared by Georgia State University's Fiscal Research Center for the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts, the Job Tax Credit program was initially intended to increase employment in the state's 40 most distressed counties. It was subsequently expanded to include all 159 Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Audit: Louisiana firefighters' pension system lost $247.4M last year

(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Firefighters' Retirement System lost $247.4 million in fiscal year 2022, as the system added 91 retirees that increased benefit payouts by $6.2 million, according to a recent financial statement audit. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor published a financial statement audit for the Firefighters' Retirement System last week that covers fiscal years 2021 and 2022. The report shows that after investment returns hit 25.9% in 2021,...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Colorado hits post-pandemic job recovery rate of 125%

(The Center Square) – The addition of nonfarm jobs and low seasonally adjusted unemployment gave Colorado’s November jobs and economic outlook a positive lift. The state’s employers added 4,300 nonfarm payroll jobs from October to November for a total of 2.9 million jobs, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. The number contributed to the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5%, a decrease of one-tenth of a percentage point from October. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Michigan taxpayers footing $57M in private business subsidies

(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will spend at least $57 million to retain or create jobs via Michigan Economic Development Corp. subsidies and local grants that they say will create or retain 1,846 jobs. The subsidies include $29.4 million for a paper mill expansion, $13.2 million for a Monroe brownfield site redevelopment, $6.9 million for an electric vehicle supplier, $1.5 million for an Underwriter's Laboratory, $3 million for Hoponassu OZ LLC, and $1.5 million to redevelop a property in Detroit. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

South Carolina's labor participation drops again as unemployment remains at 3.3%

(The Center Square) — South Carolina had more than 5,000 fewer workers in November and saw its unemployed number drop by 406 in numbers released on Friday. The state’s unemployment rate remained at 3.3%. "The state’s labor force participation rate of 56.4% continues to have our agency’s attention," said South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey. "The Labor Force Participation Task Force met last week to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Rural Pennsylvania gets $1M for solar panel installations

(The Center Square) – In the name of fighting climate change, rural Pennsylvania is to receive $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for renewable energy projects. The money, most of it authorized through the Inflation Reduction Act, will go to 17 projects in 13 Pennsylvania counties. Nationally, the funds are part of a $300 million Rural Energy for America program. “USDA Rural Development is in a unique position...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Maine's minimum wage to increase in new year

(The Center Square) – Wages will be rising for tens of thousands of low-skilled workers in Maine in the new year, with a 2016 voter approved state law bumping up the state's minimum wage. Maine’s minimum wage is slated to increase by more than $1 next month under a 2016 voter approved law indexing the state’s wage floor for inflation. The state Department of Labor said the minimum wage will...
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Oklahoma's health care spending is increasing

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma's spending on health insurance benefits increased to $809 million in 2021, up by $160 million since 2014, according to a report. The report presented to the Oversight Committee for the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency Thursday revealed cost containment strategies currently in use do not line up with health care's top cost drivers: hospital visits and prescription drugs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Ohio jobless numbers continue to tell different stories

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s unemployment numbers continue to tell two different stories for the second consecutive month. Unemployment held steady at 4.2%, but the labor force participation rate fell, and the monthly household survey showed as weak. All that means, The Buckeye Institute, is more stopped looking for jobs in November. “This means that...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Lawmaker to review sports betting revenue

(The Center Square) – A New York state lawmaker will hold a hearing next week to learn how online sports betting has affected the state’s budget. Assemblyman Gary Pretlow, D-Mount Vernon, announced the hearing would take place next Wednesday in Albany. Mobile sports betting began in New York on Jan. 8. Nine operators received licenses through a competitive bidding process. ...
ALBANY, NY
The Center Square

North Carolina taxpayers will pay $13M to chemical company to build tech park

(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize the global chemicals company Albemarle by $13 million to build a technology park in Charlotte. State officials awarded Albemarle nearly $13 million in incentives to develop an Albemarle Technology Park in Mecklenburg County to research lithium materials, the company announced this week. The deal announced Tuesday requires Albemarle to invest $180 million and create 205 jobs, which are slated to pay...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Center Square

New program aims to boost Illinois' rural economies by developing the food industry

(The Center Square) – A new program aims to boost economic growth in rural areas of Illinois by building up the food industry with federal grants. It is called the Regional Food Economic Development, or ReFED Project. The goal is to provide business development assistance to beginning farmers, food processors, food cooperatives and independent grocers. Sean Park, from the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University, said a...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

NY pet stores will be banned from selling pets

(The Center Square) – Beginning in 2024, New Yorkers won’t have to worry about how much the doggy costs in the store window. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Senate Bill S1130/Assembly Bill A4283 into law on Thursday. The legislation will prohibit retail pet stores from selling dogs, cats and rabbits.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy