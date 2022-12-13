College Football world mourns tragic Mike Leach death

After a “personal medical issue” sent him to the hospital on Sunday and reports began to circulate indicating the severity of the health scare on Monday morning, Mississippi State head coach and longtime beloved college football personality Mike Leach passed away on Monday night at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, following complications from a heart condition.

The University announced the tragic news on Tuesday morning, with a statement from his family:

“Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”

Following the news of his passing, touching tributes to Mike Leach poured in.

“Sending so much love to his family, friends and his MSU team and coaches,” said Erin Sorensen of Hail Varsity .

“RIP Mike Leach, a one-of-a-kind great. College football is better today because of him. It’s such an unfathomable loss,” said Max Olson of The Athletic.

“He made college football incredibly fun, both on and off the field,” said Virginia Tech blog The Key Play .

“RIP to a football original. Mike Leach was 1 of 1. Thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” said Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic.

“Mike Leach brought joy to so many people and improved the lives of countless young men he coached. Well done. Rest in peace,” said Football Scoop .

“So sad, and stunning, a gut punch for college football. Not just a character, but so influential with the Air Raid offense,” said Seth Emerson of The Athletic.

Mike Leach was beloved and one of a kind. The world will never see another man quite like him.

