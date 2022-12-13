Carmel Creek School PTO hosts first-ever online silent auction

The Carmel Creek School PTO is hosting its first-ever online silent auction to raise funds to enhance the educational experience at the Carmel Valley elementary school. The auction, which is open to anyone for participation, launched on Dec. 12 and will run for the full week until Monday. Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. The auction features items donated from many local brands and businesses and the PTO is hoping to showcase how the local community can come together and have a huge impact.

Check out the auction at CarmelCreekPTO.com/auction2022





This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .