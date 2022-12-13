Discussion on health disparities to take place at Clingman Center on Dec. 14

Race Matters invites the community to a conversation about health disparities among Black, American Indian/Alaska Native, Latinx and Asian residents across the nation and in West Virginia at the Clingman Center for Community Engagement on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 5-8 p.m.

The infant mortality rate for Black babies in West Virginia is nearly twice as high as that for white babies, and Black West Virginians are nearly twice as likely to die of diabetes as their fellow citizens who are white.

A number of factors contribute to these disparities, and Dr. Jessica Smith-Kelly, D.O, will explore them during this discussion.

Please, RSVP to ivycohernour@gmail.com . The event is cosponsored by Race Matters Inc. and the Robert C. Byrd Clinic.

