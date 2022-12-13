Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ABC6.com
Demolition of former New Bedford power plant postponed
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The demolition of the former New Bedford power plant has been postponed. The former Cannon Street Power Plant demolition was scheduled to be demolished Tuesday afternoon, starting with the implosion of the well known “cigarette” smoke stack. However, a security guard on...
fallriverreporter.com
New Bedford man convicted of killing Fall River’s Joseph Tavares in Dartmouth
After a two-week trial in Fall River Superior Court, Robert Rose was convicted by a jury of his peers late Thursday afternoon of the First-Degree Murder of Fall River’s Joseph Tavares, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District...
New Bedford Man Charged With Beating and Paralyzing Girlfriend’s Dog
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man with a prior conviction for aggravated rape is now facing a felony animal cruelty charge, after allegedly beating his girlfriend's elderly dog until he was paralyzed. Court documents show 38-year-old Brandon St. Don is charged with one count of animal cruelty following...
A Well-Hidden New Bedford Bar Has Been Resurrected After Being Closed for Almost 3 Years
After almost three long years, a well-hidden bar in New Bedford that's been proudly serving New Bedford since 1933 is reopening its doors to the public. What was once taken down by the pandemic is now stronger than ever and back with a few additions. The Dipper Cafe on Purchase...
New Bedford Man Convicted of Dartmouth Murder
FALL RIVER — A New Bedford man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after he was convicted of murdering 37-year-old Joseph Tavares outside a Dartmouth hotel in 2018. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a jury convicted 52-year-old Robert Rose of first degree murder on...
Turnto10.com
Hospital staff throws bubble parade as Rhode Island boy who suffered brain injury released
BOSTON (WJAR) — A 1-year-old boy from West Warwick is defying the odds. He was released from a Boston hospital after suffering a traumatic brain injury. Cheers of joy and bubbles were in the air as 1-year-old Odin Mello left Franciscan Children's in Brighton, just in time for Christmas.
Turnto10.com
School bus gets stuck in sinkhole in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — It was a tough ride for a school bus in Fall River on Friday morning. A water main break on New Boston Road caused a large sinkhole. The bus driver tried to get around it, but ended up getting stuck. Nobody was hurt, and...
Former New Bedford Priest Under Investigation for Misconduct
FALL RIVER — The Fall River Diocese says a priest who formerly worked in parishes in New Bedford and Seekonk has been placed on leave while he is being investigated for misconduct. Father David Sharland is facing scrutiny for alleged misconduct that the diocese did not disclose, but described...
New Bedford’s Largest Single Family Home Is Now On The Market
Historic houses may be everywhere in New Bedford, but seeing inside the biggest single-family residence in the city isn't something you get to do every day. Luckily that exact house is currently for sale and peering inside is like going back in time. Like many homes on Ash Street in...
WCVB
Businesses old and new call Fall River, Mass., home
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dorothy Cox's Chocolates started in 1928 when the company's namesake lost her job in a mill and began making chocolates in her home kitchen. Still in the Cox family, the business, which recently opened a large facility in Fall River, makes more than 250 kinds of candy and also sells ice cream.
Turnto10.com
Providence man hit by truck, killed in Franklin
A man was hit by a truck and killed in Franklin, Massachusetts on Friday morning. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office identified the man as 31-year-old Cloutier Perez of Providence. Police and fire crews were called to XPO Logistics on Grove Street at about 6:30 a.m. for a report of...
fallriverreporter.com
Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations
A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
Smithfield crash victim remembered as ‘one-in-a-million guy’
Anthony Manieri was driving in the high-speed lane on I-295 South in Smithfield Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his pickup truck, according to police.
WCVB
From pork pies to public policy, Fall River, Mass., boasts a legacy of opportunity
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Hartley’s has been serving up personal-sized pork pies since Thomas Hartley opened the business in 1900. Most of the equipment in the kitchen dates back to the founder and the recipe for the original pork pie has not changed. Hartley’s now offers an array of fillings, including buffalo chicken, chili and chourico. They also offer larger family-sized pies. Hartley's can be contacted by calling 508-676-8605.
newbedfordguide.com
57-year old New Bedford woman charged with cyber crimes
“At 1:13 p.m. on Dec. 7, Cranston Police arrested Lori Levasseur, 57, of 136 Blackstone St., New Bedford, MA, on a Cranston Police Arrest Warrant for Domestic Cyberstalking and Cyber Harassment as a result of the suspect coming into headquarters. Levasseur awaited arraignment by a Justice of the Peace.” -Cranston...
ABC6.com
Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash on Interstate 95 in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Cranston. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Friday on I-95 north at exit 33 AB. All lanes on that side of the highway were shut down nearly eight hours. Rhode Island State...
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts town hires federal officials to kill coyotes
(AP) — A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance. Local officials said eight to 12 coyotes inhabit Nahant. That's a densely settled town of about...
Turnto10.com
Warming station aims to provide support and help homeless find housing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The long-awaited warming station at the Cranston Street Armory opened for the homeless on Friday night, with the Rhode Island National Guard helping with the operations. NBC 10 News learned Friday Amos House will serve as the vendor in charge of running the station in...
ABC6.com
Fall River Police Department seeking information on illegal dumping of 101 tires
FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — The Fall River Police Department is asking for the public’s help investigating an incident of illegal dumping. According to police, 101 used car tires were illegally dumped in the area of New Street, Fall River, between Dec. 12 and Dec. 13 at. The...
Turnto10.com
Van involved in fatal crash in Rehoboth was transporting residents of group home
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WJAR) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that a van that crashed in Rehoboth, killing a passenger, was transporting residents of a group home. The district attorney's office said 54-year-old Steven Lacombe was killed when the van crashed into a parked flatbed truck on...
