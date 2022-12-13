ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

ABC6.com

Demolition of former New Bedford power plant postponed

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The demolition of the former New Bedford power plant has been postponed. The former Cannon Street Power Plant demolition was scheduled to be demolished Tuesday afternoon, starting with the implosion of the well known “cigarette” smoke stack. However, a security guard on...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Convicted of Dartmouth Murder

FALL RIVER — A New Bedford man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after he was convicted of murdering 37-year-old Joseph Tavares outside a Dartmouth hotel in 2018. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a jury convicted 52-year-old Robert Rose of first degree murder on...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

School bus gets stuck in sinkhole in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — It was a tough ride for a school bus in Fall River on Friday morning. A water main break on New Boston Road caused a large sinkhole. The bus driver tried to get around it, but ended up getting stuck. Nobody was hurt, and...
FALL RIVER, MA
WCVB

Businesses old and new call Fall River, Mass., home

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dorothy Cox's Chocolates started in 1928 when the company's namesake lost her job in a mill and began making chocolates in her home kitchen. Still in the Cox family, the business, which recently opened a large facility in Fall River, makes more than 250 kinds of candy and also sells ice cream.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Providence man hit by truck, killed in Franklin

A man was hit by a truck and killed in Franklin, Massachusetts on Friday morning. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office identified the man as 31-year-old Cloutier Perez of Providence. Police and fire crews were called to XPO Logistics on Grove Street at about 6:30 a.m. for a report of...
FRANKLIN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations

A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

From pork pies to public policy, Fall River, Mass., boasts a legacy of opportunity

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Hartley’s has been serving up personal-sized pork pies since Thomas Hartley opened the business in 1900. Most of the equipment in the kitchen dates back to the founder and the recipe for the original pork pie has not changed. Hartley’s now offers an array of fillings, including buffalo chicken, chili and chourico. They also offer larger family-sized pies. Hartley's can be contacted by calling 508-676-8605.
FALL RIVER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

57-year old New Bedford woman charged with cyber crimes

“At 1:13 p.m. on Dec. 7, Cranston Police arrested Lori Levasseur, 57, of 136 Blackstone St., New Bedford, MA, on a Cranston Police Arrest Warrant for Domestic Cyberstalking and Cyber Harassment as a result of the suspect coming into headquarters. Levasseur awaited arraignment by a Justice of the Peace.” -Cranston...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts town hires federal officials to kill coyotes

(AP) — A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance. Local officials said eight to 12 coyotes inhabit Nahant. That's a densely settled town of about...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Warming station aims to provide support and help homeless find housing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The long-awaited warming station at the Cranston Street Armory opened for the homeless on Friday night, with the Rhode Island National Guard helping with the operations. NBC 10 News learned Friday Amos House will serve as the vendor in charge of running the station in...
PROVIDENCE, RI

