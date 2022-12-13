No matter what happens in his highly anticipated fight with Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, Ryan Garcia believes there will be no true losers. Lightweight stars Garcia and Davis recently announced that they will meet in the ring in April, news that gave boxing fans some optimism after another significant fight, the welterweight championship between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., fell through. The fight, as reported previously by BoxingScene.com, will take place at a contracted weight of 136 pounds and be distributed on Showtime Pay-Per-View. The fight will also be available for purchase on DAZN. ESPN has reported that the fight will take place on April 15.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO