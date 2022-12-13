Read full article on original website
Jamaine Ortiz: “I Think If There's Anybody Who's Gonna Beat Shakur, It's Gonna Be Me"
By and large, Jamaine Ortiz marched into his showdown against Vasiliy Lomachenko as nothing more than cannon fodder. Though the 26-year-old successfully ushered Jamel Herring into retirement one fight prior, he was given essentially no shot at upsetting the Ukrainian star. Still, despite his long list of naysayers, Ortiz battled...
Ryan Garcia Opts To Go Straight To Gervonta Davis; Fight With Mercito Gesta No Longer In Play
Ryan Garcia will wait out Gervonta Davis’ next fight with the intention of heading into a straight-on collision. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a planned stay-busy fight for Garcia is no longer in play, after previously eyeing a ring return in late January. Garcia was set to face Filipino southpaw Mercito Gesta on January 21, with the date then pushed back by a week and now off the calendar altogether.
Prograis Expresses Concern for Lopez After Shaky Win Over Martin
Regis Prograis wasn’t about to kick Teofimo Lopez while he was down, despite all their recent vitriol. The junior welterweight titlist from New Orleans offered some concern about and encouragement to Lopez, the 140-pound contender and former unified lightweight champion, after the latter’s somewhat lackluster—some have said fortunate—win over Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Jermell Charlo: I Don't Get The Respect I Deserve; I Guess In The P4P, You Gotta Be Liked
Jermell Charlo has been boxing’s first fully unified 154-pound champion for seven months. His most recent bout, a 10th-round knockout of previously unbeaten Brian Castano on May 14, was one of the most fan-friendly fights of 2022. The Houston native also has avenged the lone loss on his record, a close decision defeat to Tony Harrison, by knocking out Harrison in the 11th round of their rematch.
Gervonta Davis: "I Ain't Trying To Be In This Too Much Longer"
While he's enjoying his time underneath the pugilistic spotlight, Gervonta Davis has always been aware that his time as a professional boxer would be transient. First things first, however, before Davis officially rides off into the sunset, he has quite a few goals to check off his to-do list. On January 7th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., Davis will square off against Hector Luis Garcia. If everything goes according to plan, the 28-year-old will then move into a showdown against Ryan Garcia.
Ryan Garcia Says Tank Will Be "Respected" Even After Loss
No matter what happens in his highly anticipated fight with Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, Ryan Garcia believes there will be no true losers. Lightweight stars Garcia and Davis recently announced that they will meet in the ring in April, news that gave boxing fans some optimism after another significant fight, the welterweight championship between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., fell through. The fight, as reported previously by BoxingScene.com, will take place at a contracted weight of 136 pounds and be distributed on Showtime Pay-Per-View. The fight will also be available for purchase on DAZN. ESPN has reported that the fight will take place on April 15.
Frank Martin-Michel Rivera: Stats & Stakes
This is a night where boxing fans can put their eyes where their mouths and social media fingers often travel. Fight fans who tire of watching hot prospects follow the pattern of beating retreads and faded former titlists while carefully positioning for the best suited available titlist don’t have to worry about that this weekend. This weekend, two hot talents are opting to test each other to get ahead in the race.
Hearn: Ryder is Perfect Fight For Canelo Before a Bivol Rematch
Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom views super middleweight contender John Ryder as the perfect fight to make - as the lead-in to a fall rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Canelo was outboxed over twelve rounds by Bivol, who picked up a big unanimous decision...
Tyson Fury: I Want Usyk, The Man Who Made Joshua Cry Like a Little Girl
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took a few more verbal swipes at former two-time beltholder and domestic rival Anthony Joshua. Fury and Joshua were in talks to face each other earlier this month. A deal never came to fruition, with Fury instead being forced to take part in a trilogy...
Naoya Inoue Completes the Set: Weekend Afterthoughts
Jr. featherweight, here he comes. That’s the assumption as the live and televised boxing weekend in the States finished its extra innings in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The now undisputed bantamweight champion, Naoya Inoue, strongly hinted before his latest knockout win that he was not long for 118 lbs.
Usyk's Trainer is Not Concerned Order To Fight Dubois, Expects Fury Fight
Sergey Lapin, who is part of the training team for unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, does not expect a recent WBA order to derail a blockbuster fight with WBC world champion Tyson Fury. The fight is currently being targeted for the first quarter of 2023. Usyk, who holds the WBA,...
Demetrius Andrade Remains Fixated On Facing Jermall Charlo
After a long and successful run in the amateur ranks, Demetrius Andrade was confident that life as a professional would lead to gigantic paydays and humongous showdowns. Yet, despite placing his otherworldly skills on display time and time again, the boisterous American has failed to secure the sort of career-defining fights he’s been craving.
Naoya Inoue: I Can Go as Far as Featherweight!
On Tuesday, Naoya Inoue became the ninth fighter to unify all four major titles in boxing's four-belt era. Inoue is now looking to become the only male fighter to accomplish the feat in two weight classes. "I believe I'm going to aim for it," Inoue said. "We'll need to develop...
