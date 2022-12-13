Read full article on original website
Beverly Kay Simpson
Beverly Kay Simpson, age 77, a resident of Chula, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at St. Luke’s East Hospital, Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Beverly was born the daughter of Dennie and Violet (Fields) Anderson on August 18, 1945, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1963 graduate of Southwest High School, where she was an all-star basketball and baseball player. She was united in marriage to Benny Simpson on May 4, 1968, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He survives of the home. Beverly worked as a certified med tech at The Baptist Home for many years until her retirement in 2006. She was a member of the Chula Baptist Church, Chula, Missouri. She was also a member of the Roy L. Burkett VFW Post #858 Ladies Auxiliary, and the Livingston County Steam and Gas Association. Beverly enjoyed knitting, watching food shows and her favorite soap opera, General Hospital, and baking cakes. She served as a 4-H Leader and taught the kids how to decorate cakes.
Missouri Department of Conservation assigns three new agents to northern Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulated 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. The new agents are now looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.
Obituary & Services: Margaret Evelyn Quinn
Margaret Evelyn Quinn, age 89, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was born the daughter of Ralph “Gordon” and Helen Margaret (Speas) Murray on March 8, 1933, in Albany, Missouri. She was a 1951 graduate of Albany High School, where she was the Valedictorian of her class. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Central Methodist College, in Fayette, Missouri in 1986 at the age of 54. Margaret was a teacher at Breckenridge Elementary School, Breckenridge, Missouri, and was a substitute teacher for the Chillicothe School District.
Unexpected decision for new Leavenworth mayor causing confusion, frustration
People in Leavenworth, Kansas say they're confused by city leadership.
School district in Missouri to move to 4-day school week
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — A school board in Missouri has voted for the school district to move to a four-day school week. That decision was made by the Independence School District, which serves students in the cities of Independence and Sugar Creek. After the vote, the school board posted...
New Conservation Agent In Sullivan County
Seventeen new Conservation Agents completed training in MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy and received hands-on experience through the field training program. With those programs complete, they have been assigned to counties across the state. Sullivan County’s new agent is Katie Potter. She is from near Kirksville and attended...
Jackson County authorities gather in Blue Springs after 30 opioid overdoses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs community is meeting Thursday night to have an open discussion to share ideas about how to stop fentanyl and opioid abuse among young people in Jackson County. The Blue Springs Police Department, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District and other community agencies...
Chillicothe Stays With Catapult For Summer School
Catapult Learning will continue to provide the summer school program for the Chillicothe R-II School District. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the board approved the contract. Dr Wiebers says the district pays the cost of the teachers for the summer school program.
Livingston County Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the first half of December includes several arrests and investigations. Deputies have been working with other agencies on scams, including a local victim that lost well over $100,000. That incident is under investigation by the FBI. Deputies are also working with a fraud victim from Oklahoma who had their credit/debit card charged $136 and the vendor reportedly shipped the purchased item to an address in eastern Livingston County.
First Day Hikes At Missouri State Parks
Several of Missouri’s State Parks are hosting “First Day Hikes” to welcome the new year. The State Park system says this is the 12th year they are offering these hikes, and there are 400 hikes planned across the United States, 30 “First Day Hikes” are planned in Missouri.
Booked On Parole Warrant
A Chillicothe man was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday afternoon on a parole warrant. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports 27-year-old Detrii Dean Hyatt was arrested at about 4:30 and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center. He is held with no bond allowed.
Savannah License Office Closing, Contract Open for Bids
SAVANNAH, MO – The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the closing of the license office located in Savannah. Last day of operations will be December 30, 2022. License offices are operated by independent contractors overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue. Contracts are awarded through a competitive bid process. The Savannah License Office contract is currently placed out for bid on Missouri statewide electronic procurement system, MissouriBUYS.
Deputy Chief Stacey Graves hired as next Kansas City police chief
The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners announced the hiring of Maj. Stacey Graves as the next Kansas City Police Department Chief.
Cyclist says crash, injuries at notorious Northland intersection ended Army career
A U.S. Army colonel, out for a bike ride, was slammed by a turning vehicle which caused injuries forcing an end to his military career.
Gary Lee Jackman, 1980s ‘Westport Rapist,’ up for parole Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Gary Lee Jackman, known as the “Westport Rapist,” is now up for parole. His hearing is Thursday, Dec. 15. At least one survivor of his crimes said that’s not appropriate. Jackman is serving 11 life sentences at the Jefferson City Correctional Center...
Woman’s missing dog is found 1,625 miles away in Louisburg, Kansas
A missing dog from California gets found in Kansas, over 1,600 miles away from home. The team is still looking for the exact location where the new ballpark district will go. The Independence School District just became the largest one in the state, by far, to move to a 4-day school week.
Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark
The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
KCMO Man Arrested in Platte County Early Thursday Morning
A Kansas City, Missouri man was arrested in Platte County early Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 12:38 A.M. they arrested 64-year-old Andre D. Vann who is accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, an insurance violation, and a registration violation. Vann was later released...
Person hit and killed crossing Independence street
Independence police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian crossing Noland Road at Lynn Court.
Excelsior Springs student injured in hit-and-run after getting off school bus
This is the second time in just two days that a child was struck by a vehicle in the Kansas City area after getting off a school bus and the driver of that vehicle left the scene.
