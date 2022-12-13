ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wiproud.com

At least one dead after tornado reported outside New Orleans

KILLONA, La. (WGNO) — Emergency responders are on the scene of what officials say is heavy damage caused by Wednesday’s severe weather west of New Orleans in St. Charles Parish. Around 3 p.m., Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen at Nexstar’s WGNO confirmed a tornado touched down in the parish....
NEW ORLEANS, LA

