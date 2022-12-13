ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

seehafernews.com

Firefighter Hurt In Holmen House Fire

A firefighter is recovering after being hurt while fighting a house fire in Holmen. La Crosse fire officials say the firefighter was working the scene when he was hurt. No one was hurt in the fire itself, including the people who were inside when the fire started. La Crosse firefighters...
LA CROSSE, WI
KROC News

Pedestrian Struck by Pick-up in Winona Crosswalk

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pedestrian was brought to a hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in Winona Wednesday evening. The State Patrol says troopers responded to the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy.14 in Winona’s west end. Troopers learned the pick-up was stopped at a red light on northbound Hwy. 61 before it turned right on the red light and struck a Winona man walking in the crosswalk.
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

One person dead, one injured after north La Crosse fire

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — One person has died and another is injured after a house fire on Rose St. late Friday night. The La Crosse Fire department said in a release that responders were called to a two-floor triplex on 608 Rose Street shortly before midnight Friday. Upon arrival, responders saw heavy fire coming from inside the house. Firefighters rescued...
LA CROSSE, WI
wiproud.com

Man driving 100 mph arrested for 5th OWI

JACKSON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is arrested in Jackson County after law enforcement officers say he was driving more than 100 miles per hour while drunk. According to information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, around midnight Monday, a deputy stopped a vehicle for going more than 100 miles per hour on highway 95 west of Black River Falls.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Heavy smoke engulfs La Crosse hotel, fire reported

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A hotel was partially evacuated this morning in La Crosse after a fire broke out. The La Crosse Fire Department says just after 6, crews responded to a call for a fire in the entrance of the America’s Best Value Inn on the north side.
LA CROSSE, WI
winonaradio.com

Adult Male Reports Robbery, Ends Up Arrested Himself

(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a call yesterday around 10:00 p.m. of a robbery that occurred on Druey Ct. and W 7th St. in Winona. The victim of the robbery, who asked to remain anonymous, but is a 22-year-old male, told dispatch that he was robbed at gun point and gave a description of the culprit as a black male with a dark coat, neck gator, ripped jeans and grey Nike shoes.
WINONA, MN
cwbradio.com

Black River Falls Man Sentenced in Eau Claire County for OWI

One of three people charged with possession after being arrested in October of last year was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court. According to the Augusta Police Department, just after 9pm on October 16th, officers stopped a vehicle and noticed that the three people in the vehicle were behaving suspiciously.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse officials give update on Rotary Lights

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Rotary Lights is in full swing with new lights and a new route. This annual La Crosse tradition sees thousands of visitors each year and has donated over 5 million food items. With snow on the ground, the lights transformed Riverside Park into a winter wonderland. Founder Pat Stephens says volunteers play a big role in...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Blue Angels headed back to La Crosse

If you check the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels’ schedule, you’ll notice La Crosse is on the list. The La Crosse Regional Airport posted it’s “beyond excited” to see the flying team headed back for the Deke Slayton Airfest in the summer of 2024 (June 15-16).
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

High-speed chase exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County ends in arrest

ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged with fleeing law enforcement at speeds exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County. 24-year-old Jordan Foreman of Sparta was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that went 11 and a half miles. According to charges filed Tuesday, a Buffalo Count Sheriff’s...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI

