Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man who drove into creek near Richland Center dies, sheriff’s office says
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — A 75-year-old man died early Thursday morning after the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said he drove into a creek west of Richland Center. The sheriff’s office said it got a call about the crash on County Highway Q west of Hyatt Springs Lane just before 2 a.m. A caller said the man, later identified as Werner...
winonaradio.com
Another Three-Vehicle Accident Happens as Road Conditions Wavering with Winter Weather
(KWNO)- Early this morning at approximately 2:44 a.m. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash. According to a press release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation showed that a northbound minivan lost control on a curve due to extremely icy road conditions. The...
seehafernews.com
Firefighter Hurt In Holmen House Fire
A firefighter is recovering after being hurt while fighting a house fire in Holmen. La Crosse fire officials say the firefighter was working the scene when he was hurt. No one was hurt in the fire itself, including the people who were inside when the fire started. La Crosse firefighters...
Explaining La Crosse’s alternate side parking: When and where to park your car
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to a City of La Crosse ordinance, when there are three inches of snow or more on the ground, drivers have to be careful about what side of the street they’re parking on. Odd side on the odd days and even side on the even days. It sounds simple, but for some La Crosse residents, alternate...
LIVE LOOK: I-94 near WIS 121 in Jackson County down to one lane due to semi that left roadway
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
“She mattered” Loved ones say death of woman found in Cameron Park was preventable
It has been about a month since La Crosse police discovered the body of a woman in Cameron Park. Her name was Eve Mulac, and her loved ones believe her death could have been prevented.
Pedestrian Struck by Pick-up in Winona Crosswalk
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pedestrian was brought to a hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in Winona Wednesday evening. The State Patrol says troopers responded to the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy.14 in Winona’s west end. Troopers learned the pick-up was stopped at a red light on northbound Hwy. 61 before it turned right on the red light and struck a Winona man walking in the crosswalk.
Vehicle of missing La Farge woman spotted in Southern California
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT)- Investigators say a vehicle belonging to a missing La Farge woman was spotted in Southern California. 31-year-old Holly Lynn Clark was last seen on December 5th. Police do not suspect foul play, but believe Clark may not be taking prescribed medication(s). Clark is 5’ 4” tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She has hazel eyes and...
One person dead, one injured after north La Crosse fire
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — One person has died and another is injured after a house fire on Rose St. late Friday night. The La Crosse Fire department said in a release that responders were called to a two-floor triplex on 608 Rose Street shortly before midnight Friday. Upon arrival, responders saw heavy fire coming from inside the house. Firefighters rescued...
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested for suspected 5th OWI after driving over 100mph in Jackson County
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody and is suspected of operating while intoxicated after speeding on a Jackson County highway. 37-year-old Jason Twieg was arrested after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said he was pulled over for speeding on Highway 95 in the Town of Curran at 11:37 p.m. on Monday.
wiproud.com
Man driving 100 mph arrested for 5th OWI
JACKSON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is arrested in Jackson County after law enforcement officers say he was driving more than 100 miles per hour while drunk. According to information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, around midnight Monday, a deputy stopped a vehicle for going more than 100 miles per hour on highway 95 west of Black River Falls.
nbc15.com
Traffic delays on I-90/94 in Juneau Co. after sweet potato semi catches fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A semi carrying sweet potatoes caught fire Sunday morning, causing traffic delays on the interstate in Juneau County. The semi started on fire around 6:30 a.m. An update from WisDOT at 1:40 p.m. said the scene was cleared and all lanes of the interstate are back open.
wiproud.com
Heavy smoke engulfs La Crosse hotel, fire reported
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A hotel was partially evacuated this morning in La Crosse after a fire broke out. The La Crosse Fire Department says just after 6, crews responded to a call for a fire in the entrance of the America’s Best Value Inn on the north side.
winonaradio.com
Adult Male Reports Robbery, Ends Up Arrested Himself
(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a call yesterday around 10:00 p.m. of a robbery that occurred on Druey Ct. and W 7th St. in Winona. The victim of the robbery, who asked to remain anonymous, but is a 22-year-old male, told dispatch that he was robbed at gun point and gave a description of the culprit as a black male with a dark coat, neck gator, ripped jeans and grey Nike shoes.
cwbradio.com
Black River Falls Man Sentenced in Eau Claire County for OWI
One of three people charged with possession after being arrested in October of last year was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court. According to the Augusta Police Department, just after 9pm on October 16th, officers stopped a vehicle and noticed that the three people in the vehicle were behaving suspiciously.
wizmnews.com
Weather expert recaps the craziest weather day in La Crosse area history: Dec. 15, 2021
Warning Coordination Meteorologist Michael Kurz at the National Weather Service — La Crosse joined WIZM on Wednesday, a day before the anniversary of Dec. 15, 2021, which was the most unique weather phenomenon in the area’s history. It’s the storm that shut down Rotary Lights for the first...
wizmnews.com
Snowstorm coming, could impact travel Friday morning in La Crosse and well beyond
A lot of the snow from last week’s storm in La Crosse has melted, but there’s new snow on the way. The National Weather Service La Crosse predicts that the city has a good chance of getting 4-6 inches of snow in the next two days, beginning later Thursday evening.
La Crosse officials give update on Rotary Lights
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Rotary Lights is in full swing with new lights and a new route. This annual La Crosse tradition sees thousands of visitors each year and has donated over 5 million food items. With snow on the ground, the lights transformed Riverside Park into a winter wonderland. Founder Pat Stephens says volunteers play a big role in...
wizmnews.com
Blue Angels headed back to La Crosse
If you check the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels’ schedule, you’ll notice La Crosse is on the list. The La Crosse Regional Airport posted it’s “beyond excited” to see the flying team headed back for the Deke Slayton Airfest in the summer of 2024 (June 15-16).
WEAU-TV 13
High-speed chase exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County ends in arrest
ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged with fleeing law enforcement at speeds exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County. 24-year-old Jordan Foreman of Sparta was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that went 11 and a half miles. According to charges filed Tuesday, a Buffalo Count Sheriff’s...
Comments / 0