In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Houston native wins Survivor, says he will donate $1 million prize to veteransAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Click2Houston.com
The Double Double: H-Town’s Top 20 Boys Teams for ‘22-’23
THE BATON HAS BEEN PASSED FOR THE MONIKER OF THE BEST (BASKETBALL BRAND) IN THE CITY OF HOUSTON. YATES WON FOUR STATE TITLES FROM 2009 TO 2014, BUT OVER THE PAST DECADE, ATASCOCITA IS ARGUABLY THE BRAND. UNDER THE DIRECTION OF COACH DAVID MARTINEZ, THE EAGLES HAVE BEEN TO THREE OF THE PAST SEVEN STATE TOURNAMENTS. IT’S “THE” PROGRAM IN H-TOWN RIGHT NOW. WHO WILL RUN THEM DOWN?
Click2Houston.com
LIST: 8 Hanukkah events across the Houston area
HOUSTON – The first night of Hanukkah is on Sunday and ends on Dec. 26. As the Chabad Outreach of Houston website describes, “Chanukah is an eight-day holiday marking the end of oppressive Greek rule over the Jews and their holy temple in Jerusalem more than 2,100 years ago. Chanukah recalls many miracles: a small band of courageous Jews fought against huge armies for religious freedom and won; when rededicating the temple, they found one small flask of olive oil that still had the seal of purity and used it to kindle the sacred temple lamp (menorah); the oil was supposed to run out after one day but instead it lasted for eight days, giving time to manufacture more pure oil.
Click2Houston.com
Adam Sandler coming to Houston on 2023 comedy tour
HOUSTON – Comedian lovers or Adam Sandler lovers, get ready!!!!!. Sandler just announced his 2023 comedy tour, Adam Sandler Live, which will include a stop in Houston. Kicking off the tour in early February in Chicago, Sandler will then head to Houston to perform at the Toyota Center on Feb. 13, Austin on Feb. 14 and Dallas on Feb. 15.
Click2Houston.com
Man from Kingwood crowned ‘Survivor 43′ winner. He’s donating $1M prize to veterans
Mike Gabler, the heart valve specialist from Kingwood, Texas, on Wednesday joined the “Survivor” millionaires club. Upon winning the $1 million top prize on Season 43 of the CBS reality show, Gabler announced he planned to donate the winnings to veterans in the name of his father Robert Gabler, a Green Beret.
Click2Houston.com
HELP! Do you recognize this dog?
CYPRESS – The Houston Life team is taking to social media to help reunite an injured dog with its owner. Wednesday night, around 7 p.m., a car hit a pit bull on Bauer Rd at Coco in the Hockley/Cypress area. A Houston Life producer was in the area and tended to the injured dog with the help of good samaritans working across the street at Texas Circus and Aerial. The dog was safely carried onto the circus’s property.
Click2Houston.com
Jeremy Peña jersey in high demand for this holiday season
HOUSTON – For Astros families, it is arguably the most difficult gift to find this holiday season. A Jeremy Peña jersey. Carey Laurito was on the hunt outside the Astros team store at Minute Maid in hopes of becoming “Number one mom,” she said with a laugh.
Click2Houston.com
Coyote caught on camera roaming neighborhood in the Washington Corridor
Residents in a popular Houston community are on alert after several coyote sightings this week. It’s unclear how many coyotes are in the area or where they’re coming from, but several people caught a glimpse of one early Friday morning near the intersection of Maxie and Utah in the Washington Corridor area.
Click2Houston.com
The 10 most expensive homes sold in the Houston area in November 2022
HOUSTON – All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston homes sold in November 2022 amount to around 87,386 square feet of luxury living and an estimated $49,260,500 in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes...
Click2Houston.com
Experience the giant gingerbread village at City Place in Spring this holiday season
HOUSTON – Looking for something fun and FREE for the kids this holiday season?. Since making its debut three years ago, the giant gingerbread village at City Place has welcomed thousands of guests to come check out their 16-foot-high gingerbread house!. This Giant Gingerbread Village features a gumdrop, lollipop...
Click2Houston.com
Bun B’s Trill Burgers opening first brick-and-mortar location
HOUSTON – Houston’s Trill Burgers will open its first brick-and-mortar location in early 2023. The dining concept from rapper and entrepreneur Bun B will serve beef and vegan smashburger options. Trill Burgers will operate at 3607 S Shepherd Drive at Richmond Avenue. The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of popular Memphis rapper Snootie Wild in south Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a well-known rapper from Memphis, Tennessee on Feb. 25, according to the Houston Police Department. Ivory Duke Williams, 22, has been charged with murder in the death of LePreston Porter III, 36, also...
Click2Houston.com
7-year-old boy struck by vehicle while riding bike in Atascocita neighborhood, Pct. 4 says
ATASCOCITA, Texas – A 7-year-old was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in an Atascocita neighborhood Thursday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. It happened in the 13600 block of Valley Lodge Parkway and Stark Sky Lane in the Eagle Springs subdivision in Atascocita. According...
Click2Houston.com
Seen at 7: Symptoms you may not understand
HOUSTON – Unpredictable, and unexplained symptoms - like stomach issues, fatigue, or rashes - could be signs of a rare disease that you might not even heard of yet. The rare disease is called “Systemic Mastocytosis” and often people who have it may be either un-diagnosed, or mis-diagnosed.
Click2Houston.com
Would-be thieves crash into north Houston hair salon using U-Haul truck, owner says
Houston, TX. – It was business as usual on Wednesday afternoon at Ely’s Beauty Salon in north Houston until a U-Haul plowed into the business. The impact from the crash, which happened around 5 a.m., severely damaged the back of the building. “I came to get something and...
Click2Houston.com
Fort Bend County Animal Services gearing up for countywide pet adoption event
HOUSTON – Whether you’re thinking of surprising your kids with a pet this holiday or you’re using the break to adjust to life with a new cat or dog -- adoption is a great way to find your next pet. The Fort Bend County Animal Services is...
Click2Houston.com
Holiday cocktails to WOW your guests
HOUSTON – Courtney Redmon, Captain of Superica Houston, is in the HL kitchen today! She’s mixing up some holiday cocktails to knock the socks off your guests!. The first cocktail is the ‘Christmas Cactus,’ you will need:. · 1 oz. El Jimador Blanco tequila. ·...
Click2Houston.com
Cold front this Friday
A cold front moves through late this afternoon in Houston. It gives us a 20% chance of light rain through the evening. Our coastal cities may get rain through the morning hours Saturday. This front will lower temperatures this weekend to the 50s and our northern cities will get freezing temperatures Sunday morning.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Suspects caught on video beating 69-year-old man outside convenience store in north Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police have released surveillance video showing a 69-year-old man being beaten by several suspects outside of a convenience store in north Houston. On Monday, Dec. 5, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at the convenience store located in the 1000 block of Booth around 11:45 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Mother says her 5-year-old son was injured at Humble ISD elementary school
HUMBLE, Texas – Eisha McKinney says her son came home from Ridge Creek Elementary School with a bruised and busted face back on October 28. She says she got a call from his teacher, after school hours telling her another child had pushed her son to the ground earlier that day.
Click2Houston.com
Alief ISD bus hit by driver under the influence while students onboard in SW Houston, district says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a crash involving an Alief ISD bus and a driver that was reportedly under the influence in southwest Houston Thursday, district officials said. It happened around 6:32 a.m. on W. Sam Houston Parkway S. and Bellaire Boulevard. According to Craig Eichhorn with...
