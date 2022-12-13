Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
Owensboro church pays off semester's lunch debt for 551 students
OWENSBORO, Ky. (KT) — Pleasant Valley Community Church has given a Christmas gift to the families of 551 students in the Daviess County school system. The church has paid the current student lunch debt for 17 schools for the fall semester. The donation amounted to about $4,500 for students in grades K-12.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County students to receive new shoes
Starting Tuesday, well over 1,000 Dubois County kids in grades Pre-K through 5th grade will receive a brand new pair of shoes just in time for Christmas with the Kicks for Kids program. The Optimist Club of Jasper, Rally Point Events, and Shoe Sensation have teamed up locally using the...
wevv.com
Feed Evansville distributing food this Thursday
Evansville residents in need of food support can attend a community food share event that's happening on Thursday. Feed Evansville will be hosting its next community food share on Thursday, Dec. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. The giveaway will take place at Hartke Pool at 201 N. Boeke Road.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Stephanie K. Taylor, 54, Jasper
Stephanie K. Taylor, 54, of Jasper, passed away at 6:43 am on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Stephanie was born in Huntingburg on November 22, 1968, to Gerald and Doris (Schnell) Gress. She had worked as Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy Aid...
Daviess County, Kentucky Community Rallies to Support Family in Need
Recently a father wrote into Christmas Wish asking for help this holiday season. A husband had lost his wife, leaving the family broken. He wants to give his son the best Christmas ever. This is where Firehouse Subs and the Burns Foxes Volleyball team come in. You can eat some delicious food today and know you're helping to heal a local family.
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Lechner, 87, Jasper
Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Lechner, 87, of Jasper, passed away at 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Betty was born in Jasper on July 23, 1935, to William and Ottilia (Stenftenagel) Mehringer. She married Thomas Lechner on April 11, 1953, in St. Joseph’s...
Clark Griswold impersonator caught in Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One holiday-themed ride has been turning heads and getting people around Boonville to ask — “You serious, Clark?” The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the Christmas-decorated car that’s got everybody talking. The woody wagon bears a similar resemblance to the car used in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. “Sheriff […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Showplace Entertainment celebrates 50 years
The Stieler family’s love for the movie theatre experience and the community around it has a rich history. Paul Stieler’s vision for cinemas in the tri state began in July of 1973 with the opening of the North Park Twin Cinemas. In 1985 Paul kept at his vision with the inception of the Showplace Cinema brand and the addition of the Evansville East location opening in tandem with the release of Clint Eastwood’s Pale Rider.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Winter R. Redecker, 26, Huntingburg
Winter R. Redecker, 26, of Huntingburg, passed away at 2:55 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. Winter was born in Champaign, Illinois, on January 30, 1996, to Andrew and Julie (Black) Redecker. She was a high school graduate and worked as...
Martin County commercial turkey farm depopulated
Correction: An earlier version of this story said the farm was located in Daviess County. Since then, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health has issued a corrected press release saying the farm was in Martin County, and that a second flock in Daviess County has not been identified. A corrected version of the story […]
WTHI
Avian flu outbreaks impacting Wabash Valley farms
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Avian influenza, or the avian flu, has returned to the Wabash Valley. So far, over 220,000 birds have been affected by the virus. Indiana officials have released information about a turkey farm in the area that had a high-risk of bird flu exposure. That's spread out...
Princess Gemma Has Been at an Evansville Shelter for Almost 5 Years – Needs a Christmas Miracle Family
Gemma is an 11-year-old Cane Corso mix female. She is a solid 90 pounds, but there is no body shaming at ITV. In her time with ITV, Gemma has come to rule the roost and our hearts. She is MUCH loved and is generally known as "Princess Gemma." Gemma is a celebrity here at ITV. She gets plush accommodations in her kennel with extra pillows and frequently lounges in the office or roams the front during off hours.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Martha V. Miller, 76, Jasper
Martha V. Miller, 76, of Jasper, passed away at 12:35 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana. Martha was born in St. Anthony, Indiana, on October 13, 1946, to Anthony and Elizabeth (Englert) Braunecker. She married William “Bill” E. Miller, on October 9, 1976, in...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Timothy Harold Terwiske, 67, Celestine
Timothy Harold Terwiske, 67, of Celestine, passed away unexpectedly at 3:15 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at home. Tim was born in Jasper on November 23, 1955, to Ralph and Roberta (Friedman) Terwiske. He married Sandra Schulz on September 22, 1979, in St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana.
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank planning next food distribution event at Bosse Field
Another mobile food distribution event is happening soon for residents in Evansville. Tri-State Food Bank is planning to hold it's next mobile food share event on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It's happening at Bosse Field from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon, or until boxes run out. No ID or requirements...
14news.com
EPD retired K9 dies after recent health issues
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says one of their retired K9 officers has died. According to a Facebook post, their retired K9 Willy died after some recent health issues. The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association says Willy joined EPD in 2012. He worked with two handlers before...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Trash collection changes force residents to consider other options
Some Velpen Disposal customers in Huntingburg have slowly awakened to the realization that the bagged trash they’ve left at the curb for pickup isn’t getting picked up. The Velpen-based company quit collecting stickered trash bags on December 1. On October 27, the company posted a notice on Facebook...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
T. Chantelle Ubelhor, 87, Bristow
T. Chantelle Ubelhor, 87, of Bristow, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Chantelle was born September 10, 1935, in Uniontown to August and Rose E. (Lasher) Ubelhor. Chantelle enjoyed watching birds and flowers. She is survived by three sisters, Marlene (Leroy)...
wevv.com
GattiTown at Eastland Mall for sale
The GattiTown location on North Green River Road in Evansville has just been put up for sale according to the Indiana Commercial Real Estate Exchange. The location shows to be 21,500 square feet with the sale price estimated to be $1.75 million. GattiTown, also known as Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, was...
