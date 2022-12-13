FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons knows how Philadelphia must feel about him. "I'm pretty sure they hate me," Parsons said. Appearing on "The Voncast" with Von Miller recently, Parsons asked, "When you look at the Eagles, is it [Jalen] Hurts or the team?" When Miller responded, "I think it's a little bit of both, man," Parsons said, "It's system and team!"

