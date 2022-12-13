DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be another chilly one with lows dropping into the upper 30s and a little frost possible. Clouds will build in throughout the day Saturday, and rain chances will start to increase during the afternoon hours. We’ll put that rain chance at 30% for now. Whatever we get will likely be between a mist and a drizzle.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO