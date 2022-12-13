Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
A few showers and seriously cold air this next week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be another chilly one with lows dropping into the upper 30s and a little frost possible. Clouds will build in throughout the day Saturday, and rain chances will start to increase during the afternoon hours. We’ll put that rain chance at 30% for now. Whatever we get will likely be between a mist and a drizzle.
wdhn.com
Cooler & calmer weather expected in the days ahead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be much calmer as skies clear out behind our cold front. By the time the afternoon arrives, we should be sunny across the board. Highs will be cooler than yesterday as most locations make it up to the low 60s. Friday will start...
wdhn.com
Strong to severe storms tonight, then we cool down
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today should be mainly dry until the late PM hours, where we’ll see the development of some scattered showers as our cold front pushes closer to the region. Highs will be warm as most locations reach the low 70s. Our line of showers and...
wdhn.com
LIST: Holiday garbage collection in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS (WDHN) — With the Christmas holiday upon us, here is a current list of garbage collection schedules in the Wiregrass. The City of Enterprise offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26. No garbage will be collected on those days. All residents will be impacted by the schedule change for the Christmas holiday.
wdhn.com
100 Angel Tree donations still need to be returned before distribution day
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — All of the angel trees have been taken to help those in need throughout the community, but now the Salvation Army needs 100 of those orders to be returned. The tree donations were supposed to be returned two days ago. 377 families will be receiving...
wtvy.com
Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Things didn’t go as planned for newlyweds who hoped to honeymoon in Florida but, instead, spent their wedding night in a south Alabama jail. Abbeville police stopped their vehicle for speeding along U.S. Highway 431 on Thursday night, but Chief Eric Blankenship said things turned out to be anything but a routine.
wtvy.com
4WARN Weather Night issued for December 14
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day, or in this case a 4Warn Weather Night, for late Wednesday night, December 14. Severe thunderstorms are on the way to the Wiregrass Wednesday night, beginning as early as 8 or 9 pm across western parts of the area, spreading to the Dothan area around midnight, before departing eastern areas by 2 am or so.
wdhn.com
Crash on 231 stalls evening traffic
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A crash involving a car and a semi-truck slowed traffic on US-231 South on Wednesday evening. The crash happened near Wood Springs Apartment across the street from Liberty Christian Church just outside of Dothan. Traffic has been slowed down in the Southbound lane. The driver...
wdhn.com
Volunteers needed to help with huge food giveaway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Volunteers are needed for a huge food giveaway that will be taking place next week. The Line in the Sand Foundation and the New Beginnings Ministry are partnering together to hold their first food giveaway downtown at the Old Porter Square. The organizations have a...
wdhn.com
Three-vehicle crash slows traffic on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A crash involving three vehicles near the mall on Ross Clark Circle stalls traffic. Dothan Police and Fire responded to the scene and are currently trying to move the vehicles from the roadway. A reporter is on the scene and there is currently no information...
wdhn.com
Tracking tornado warnings in the WDHN coverage area
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With severe weather moving into the Wiregrass area, some counties have issued tornado warnings. A tornado warning has been issued for the following counties:. Houston County- Until 10:30 p.m. Geneva County-Until 10:30 p.m. Stay with WDHN for updates.
washingtoncounty.news
Downtown Chipley business owners fight for parking
Downtown Chipley business owners came out in force to the Chipley City Council meeting Dec. 13 to voice their concerns over the possible sale or lease of the parking lot at the old KC’s Pizza. Wolfpack Alliance, LLC submitted a request to the council for the parking spaces adjacent...
wtvy.com
Dothan man hospitalized after apparent lightning strike
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man was apparently struck by lightning as severe storms roared across Alabama late Wednesday. Based upon emergency radio transmissions, the 23-year-old was knocked unconscious, though the 911 caller reported him breathing. Besides fire medics, Dothan police were dispatched to the South College Street scene...
wtvy.com
Wreck in Level Plains leaves car in river
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A wreck that occurred in Level Plains this evening has left at least one person dead. The incident took place on the bridge on Highway 84 and Tank Hill Road. In a Facebook post, the Level Plains Police Department said that the vehicle was in the river.
wdhn.com
County conflict: Ozark at odds with Dale Co.
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — After the Dale County Commission denied the request from the city of Ozark in helping with the demolition process of the former Ozark Dale County library, mayor Mark Blankenship says its a sign that the working relationship is in disrepair. “It’s been broken since the...
wdhn.com
A childhood friend reflects on memories with Dothan murder victim
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Police are searching for the person who is responsible for killing a 21-year-old at an apartment complex in Dothan. They already have one in custody and are searching for another who allegedly shot at the 21-year-old the night before. Pictured here is Alfonso Morrissette during...
wdhn.com
Troy wins Cure Bowl against UTSA
ORLANDO, Fla (WDHN) — The Troy Trojans have won the Cure Bowl against the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners. The game ended with an 18-12 score. WDHN’s Micheal Rinker is in Orlando. WDHN will have complete live coverage at 6 p.m.
955wtvy.com
Dothan Man Struck By Lightning
A Dothan man is struck by lighting during severe weather Wednesday night. News 4 reports first responders were called out last night to South College Street for a 23-year-old man who had been knocked unconscious after a lightning strike. The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance for undisclosed injuries.
wtvy.com
UPDATE: Hwy 52 E in Webb now open after major wreck
UPDATE: HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - According to ALDOT traffic, Hwy 52 E in Webb is back open to thru traffic. All lanes effected by the earlier wreck are clear. Authorities tell News 4 the wreck involved two semi-trucks and a car. According to Trooper McKinney with the Alabama Law...
wtvy.com
Man targeted in gunfire twice dies the second time and this is not the first time he’s been shot
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One man faces charges, and another is sought in a convoluted case that involves shots fired at the same victim on consecutive nights that killed him on the second night. 20-year-old Zyshawn Coker was booked early Friday on one count of Attempted Murder and several charges...
