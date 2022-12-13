ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

UC regents OK UCLA move to Big Ten, but payment will be required

The University of California Board of Regents Wednesday cleared the way for UCLA to move to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, but in exchange for its approval of the move, the board will require the university to make a multimillion dollar donation to UC Berkeley to support that school's athletics.
ABC7 Los Angeles

NFL Week 15 injury report: Russell Wilson, Josh Jacobs and more

Injuries of all kinds have impacted NFL rosters heading into Week 15. The Arizona Cardinals suffered a huge loss as quarterback Kyler Murray is out for the season with a torn ACL. Murray suffered the injury early in Monday night's game against the New England Patriots. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy underwent testing for a head injury per ESPN's Adam Schefter, but he is expected to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy