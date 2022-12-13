Read full article on original website
Fed Raises Interest Rates Half a Point to Highest Level in 15 Years
The Federal Reserve continued its battle against inflation by raising its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in 15 years. The Federal Open Market Committee voted to boost the overnight borrowing rate half a percentage point, taking it to a targeted range between 4.25% and 4.5%. Along with the...
Tyson Foods Stock Slips to Lowest Levels Since November 2020 in Three-Day Losing Streak
Tyson Foods hit a 52-week low in a third-straight down day. Investors are losing confidence in the company amid growing margin pressure and operational issues this year. At least seven major Wall Street firms have "hold" or "sell" ratings on the stock, which is down 30% in 2022. Tyson Foods...
10-Year Treasury Yield Rises as Investors Assess Economic Outlook
The 10-year Treasury yield rose as investors considered what is next for the U.S. economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up about 4 basis points at 3.49%, after climbing back above the 3.5% level earlier in the day. The 2-year Treasury yield last fell about 5 basis points at 4.193%.
The Fed Projects Raising Rates as High as 5.1% Before Ending Inflation Battle
The Federal Reserve will hike interest rates to as high as 5.1% in 2023 before the central bank ends its fight against runaway inflation, according to its median forecast released Wednesday. The expected "terminal rate" of 5.1% is equivalent to a target range of 5%-5.25%. The forecast is higher than...
Neobanks Battle to Lure UK Savers With Juicy Yields as Interest Rates Rocket to a 14-Year High
Chase U.K. said it would increase the variable AER, or annual equivalent rate, on its saver account to 2.7% from 2.1% effective Jan. 4, 2023. Starling Bank rolled out a fixed-term deposit account offering a guaranteed return of 3.25% after one year on balances of between £2,000 to £1 million.
Jim Cramer's Week Ahead: Earnings and Economic Data Should Give Clues on Fed Policy
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar. Wall Street is growing increasingly concerned that the Fed's rate-hiking campaign will tip the U.S. economy into a recession. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar, which...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Meta, Maxar Technologies, Ford, Goldman Sachs and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Meta Platforms – Shares of Meta Platforms rose 2.8% after JPMorgan upgraded the social media company to buy and raised its price target, saying that headwinds will ease next year. Maxar Technologies – Shares of the satellite owner and operator...
Treasury's Financial Stability Watchdog Says Fraud Is Rampant in Crypto Markets
Treasury's Financial Stability Oversight Council unanimously approved its 2022 annual report Friday. The failure of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX shocked the digital assets market, according to a Treasury official. Digital commodities are struggling, but traditional financial markets are so far unscathed, according to the report. The crypto currency market is...
Here's Everything the Federal Reserve Is Expected to Do Wednesday
Wednesday's meeting of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee will bring an assortment of moves to chew on. In addition to an expected half-point interest rate increase, investors will be watching how the central bank communicates its future intentions. "There is no need at this point to continue hiking rates...
No Signs of Crypto Spilling Over Into Traditional Assets – Yet, Analyst Says
There are "no signs of spillover" from cryptocurrency into more traditional assets, according to an investment analyst from AJ Bell. Following the multi-billion-dollar collapse of exchange platform FTX, questions have been raised about whether cryptocurrency could impact other assets. There are "no signs of spillover" from cryptocurrency into more traditional...
Here's What the Federal Reserve's Half-Point Rate Hike Means for You
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the seventh time this year to cool inflation. The rates you get for a mortgage, credit card, car loan, student debt and savings could be affected. Here are your best money moves heading into 2023. The Federal Reserve raised its target federal funds...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Accenture, Winnebago, Maxar Technologies and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Accenture (ACN) – The consulting firm's shares fell 1.5% in the premarket despite beating estimates on the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter. Accenture issued a revenue range for the current quarter whose midpoint is below current consensus and said the stronger U.S. dollar will impact its fiscal 2023 results by 5%.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Ho ho ho? More like, no no no. It's been a terrible week for stocks, and hopes of a Santa Claus rally are fading. U.S. equities are on the verge of their second straight losing week. Markets fell steeply Thursday as investors digested Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks and outlook from the day before. Sluggish retail sales heading into the holidays didn't help, either, even though they indicated a slowing economy, which is what the Fed wants as it tries to beat back inflation. Instead, it's shaping up to be an environment where the Fed keeps rates higher for a longer period of time, regardless of what happens in the next few months. Read live markets updates here.
European Markets Lower as Investors Digest Central Bank Announcements
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were down Friday as investors processed the raft of central bank decisions announced Thursday. The Stoxx 600 was down 1.1% Friday afternoon, with most sectors and major bourses posting losses. Telecom stocks shed 2% to lead the losses, followed by travel, financial services and oil and gas, which all lost 1.8%.
88% of Employers Offer a Roth 401(K) — Almost Twice as Many as a Decade Ago. Here's Who Stands to Benefit
About 88% of 401(k) plans allowed employees to save in a Roth account in 2021, almost double the share a decade earlier, according to the Plan Sponsor Council of America. Almost 28% of workers participating in a 401(k) plan made Roth contributions in 2021, up from 18% in 2016. Roth...
Binance CEO Says Deposits Are ‘Coming Back In' But Sees ‘Bumpy' Road Ahead for the Crypto Firm
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao on Wednesday said that the situation has "stabilized" at his cryptocurrency exchange, in a bid to assuage investors' fears. His comments come after Binance temporarily halted withdrawals of the USDC stablecoin on Tuesday while it carried out a "token swap." Zhao reportedly said in an internal...
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Industrial Stocks Heading Into 2023
The best-performing industrial stocks so far this year have been Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Deere. However, Jim Cramer said Friday he likes Caterpillar, Illinois Tool Works and CSX heading into 2023. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday identified three industrial stocks that he believes are worth owning next year, saying...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Lucid Group Is Too Dangerous to Own Here
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Brookfield Renewable Partners: "I've been skeptical of that one ... but I am willing to reopen the books, and see if there isn't something here we can't find."
Space Company Maxar Agrees to Go Private in $6.4 Billion Deal
Space infrastructure and imagery company Maxar agreed to go private through an acquisition led by Advent International. The all-cash deal gives Maxar an enterprise value of about $6.4 billion. "We took a very hard and thoughtful look at all of the factors," Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky told CNBC. "This turned...
Goldman Sachs Is Planning to Cut Up to 8% of Its Employees in January
Goldman Sachs plans on cutting up to 8% of its employees as it girds for a tougher environment next year, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The layoffs will impact every division of the bank and will likely happen in January, according to the person, who declined to be identified speaking about personnel decisions.
