Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Riverside County’s Jobless Rises in November
Losses in several sectors of the regional economy pushed Riverside County’s unemployment rate above 4% last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in November, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 4.2%, compared to 4% in October. According to figures, the...
mynewsla.com
Cargo Volume Remains Soft at LA, Long Beach Ports Amid Labor Negotiations
Cargo volume at both the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach remained soft in November, as cargo continues to shift away from the West Coast and to the East and Gulf coasts due to ongoing labor negotiations. Talks involving employers and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, which represents...
mynewsla.com
Fatality Reported in 3-Car Crash in Silverado
A three-vehicle crash left at least one person dead and three others injured Friday in Silverado. The crash occurred about 3:40 p.m. on Santiago Canyon Road at Limestone Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. A Mazda, Toyota and Ferrari were involved in the crash, according to CHP dispatch...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed on Downtown Los Angeles Off Ramp Identified
An 85-year-old man who was struck and killed on a freeway off ramp by a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles has been identified. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 12:51 a.m. on Dec. 9 to the Third Street off ramp of the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway where they learned the pedestrian appeared to have initially been riding a bicycle on the off ramp before he got off of it and was struck by the vehicle, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Sought in Downtown Los Angeles Hit-and-Run
Authorities Friday appealed for the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for injuring a man who was crossing a street in the downtown Los Angeles area in November. The man was in a crosswalk at Wilshire Boulevard and Francisco Street about 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 11 when...
mynewsla.com
Capital One Agrees to Payout, Policy Changes to Settle Lawsuit
Capitol One will have to pay Riverside County nearly $400,000 under a legal settlement stemming from a lawsuit over the company’s debt collection practices, prosecutors announced Thursday. The McLean, Virginia-based financial institution was sued by district attorney’s offices in Riverside, Los Angeles, San Diego and Santa Clara counties after...
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued for Woman Last Seen in Fountain Valley
A 71-year-old woman was reported missing after she was last seen early Friday in Fountain Valley. Linda White was last seen at approximately 1 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for White on behalf of the Fountain Valley Police Department. White is white, 5...
mynewsla.com
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Climb Back Above 1,300 in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose back above 1,300 Wednesday, while the county reported more than 4,200 new infections. According to state figures, there were 1,304 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county, up from 1,267 a day earlier. Of those patients, 135 were being treated in intensive care, down from 154 on Tuesday.
mynewsla.com
Over 6,500 CA Residents Eligible for Restitution in Loan Debt Relief Lawsuit
More than 6,500 people in California are eligible for restitution in a lawsuit over student loan debt relief, with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announcing Wednesday that her office will be distributing part of $95 million in payments to customers across the country who alleged that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
mynewsla.com
Hazardous-Materials Investigation Underway at Possible Drug Lab in Palmdale
Authorities Thursday were investigating a hazardous-materials incident in the Palmdale area involving a possible drug lab. Firefighters sent to the 36500 block of Palomino Court about 9 a.m. on a report of a structure fire found that there was smoke at the scene but no fire, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported.
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing in South Los Angeles Found
A 21-year-old woman who went missing in South Los Angeles in November has been found, authorities said Thursday. Angel Annamarie Hayward Simon was last seen about 10:15 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 5700 block of Manhattan Place, and authorities had sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday,...
mynewsla.com
Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Deadly Crash at Taco Stand in Pomona
A woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana, now 26, was charged Oct. 17 with one count of vehicular manslaughter, two...
mynewsla.com
Orange County Man Among Two Indicted in Online Narcotics Sales Case
An Orange County man is among two defendants who allegedly used the darknet and encrypted messaging applications to sell over 120,000 fentanyl-laced pills and other drugs to thousands of customers across the country, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday. A 19-count indictment charges Michael Ta, 24, of Westminster, and...
mynewsla.com
Man Crossing South Los Angeles Street Struck and Killed; Driver Flees
A man walking in a crosswalk in South Los Angeles was struck and killed Friday evening by a vehicle whose driver fled. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a person down call at 6:09 p.m. at the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and 76th Street, east of Fremont High School, where they found the pedestrian lying in the street, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Four-Vehicle Wreck Leaves One Injured, Forces Partial Closure of MoVal Road
One person was injured in a four-vehicle wreck Friday on the north end of Moreno Valley that prompted a partial closure of a four-lane corridor. The collision happened about 4:30 p.m. on Pigeon Pass Road, near Hemlock Avenue, just north of the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Man With Autism Reported Missing in Palmdale
Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find a man with autism who went missing in Palmdale. Alijah Amir Harris, 22, was last seen about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Avenue R, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Harris is Black, 6 feet...
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal DUI Crash
A 28-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to charges related to an alcohol-fueled crash on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway in Tustin last year. Anthony James Robles of Rowland Heights was charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, a DUI with a blood-alcohol content higher than the legal limit of .08% causing injury and driving under the influence of alcohol and drug while causing injury, all felonies.
mynewsla.com
Beverly Hills Developer Sentenced to Prison for Bribing Ex-County Employee
A commercial real estate developer was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for paying off a Los Angeles County employee in exchange for help obtaining a government lease worth $45 million. Arman Gabaee, 61, of Beverly Hills, was also sentenced to two years under supervised release after his...
mynewsla.com
COVID-19 Case Numbers Falling, but Transmission, Deaths Remain High
The average daily number of new COVID-19 infections reported in Los Angeles County over the past week dipped by about 21% from the previous week, and daily hospital admissions also declined, the public health director said Thursday, but the county is seeing elevated virus-related death totals and has confirmed the 20th pediatric fatality.
mynewsla.com
Texas Man Last Seen at Citadel Outlets Reported Missing
A 21-year-old Texas man last seen at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce was reported missing Thursday. Roel Pena, also known as ”Rolles”, was last seen at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday at the outlet mall, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Pena is Latino, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs...
Comments / 0