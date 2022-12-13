Six SEC players are members of the 2022 NCAA FBS consensus All-American team. The NCAA currently compiles a definitive All-American squad for its annual record book from the choices of five selectors – the American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and Walter Camp Football Foundation. Players become consensus All-Americans by earning first-team recognition from at least three of the selectors. It’s also possible for a player to be a consensus All-American without making three teams if not enough players to fill the consensus team meet that threshold, but that did not happen this season.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO