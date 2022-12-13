Read full article on original website
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Mike Leach ineligible for College Football Hall of Fame due to NFF rule
The sudden death of Mike Leach brought out a tidal wave of tributes and memories of the head coach who helped innovate the sport of college football while leaving a legacy as a wit and an inquisitive mind who seemed able to hold forth on almost any subject. Leach is credited with helping popularize ...
Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job
Bobby Petrino is officially returning to the FBS. After spending three seasons as the head coach at FCS program Missouri State, Petrino has accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at UNLV. ESPN’s Chris Low reported the news on Thursday morning. Petrino has been at Missouri State since 2020. He led the team to the... The post Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Drew Brees Lands College Football Coaching Gig For Bowl Season
Purdue won't have its starting quarterback on the field when it faces LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2., as Aidan O'Connell reportedly will not play in the game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft. But the Boilermakers will have the most famous signal-caller in school history on the ...
College football transfers: Recruiting, commitment updates
More than 1,600 college football players have entered the transfer portal this cycle. What are the biggest moves over the past week?
College Football Upset Watch for Bowl Season: Expect Many More Upsets Before New Year's
Here are five college football teams that are favored in their upcoming bowl game but that doesn't mean they'll finish their season on a winning note.
SEC Football by the Numbers: Consensus All-Americans
Six SEC players are members of the 2022 NCAA FBS consensus All-American team. The NCAA currently compiles a definitive All-American squad for its annual record book from the choices of five selectors – the American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and Walter Camp Football Foundation. Players become consensus All-Americans by earning first-team recognition from at least three of the selectors. It’s also possible for a player to be a consensus All-American without making three teams if not enough players to fill the consensus team meet that threshold, but that did not happen this season.
