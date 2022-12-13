ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Larry Brown Sports

Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job

Bobby Petrino is officially returning to the FBS. After spending three seasons as the head coach at FCS program Missouri State, Petrino has accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at UNLV. ESPN’s Chris Low reported the news on Thursday morning. Petrino has been at Missouri State since 2020. He led the team to the... The post Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
AL.com

SEC Football by the Numbers: Consensus All-Americans

Six SEC players are members of the 2022 NCAA FBS consensus All-American team. The NCAA currently compiles a definitive All-American squad for its annual record book from the choices of five selectors – the American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and Walter Camp Football Foundation. Players become consensus All-Americans by earning first-team recognition from at least three of the selectors. It’s also possible for a player to be a consensus All-American without making three teams if not enough players to fill the consensus team meet that threshold, but that did not happen this season.
