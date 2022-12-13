ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Saucon Township, PA

One Lehigh Valley landfill's land plan worries residents, neighbors over possible expansion. 'Why the Christmas rush?'

By Anthony Salamone, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

Bethlehem Landfill Co. in Lower Saucon Township wants to expand.

It doesn’t know how much space it will use, but council is considering opening up to 275 acres for it, a move that concerns township residents, Lehigh Valley officials and the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.

Township Council is expected to vote next week to rezone parcels along the landfill on Applebutter Road and Riverside Drive. Opponents, meanwhile, are mobilizing, with a meeting to discuss the possible expansion planned for Wednesday.

The change in zoning would be a key step toward any expansion, but Astor Lawson, the landfill’s district manager, said it would be premature to detail any plans.

Lawson said a full design has not been completed, and the new disposal area would not exceed 117 of the 275 acres. He said much of the land will fall under conservation easements that prohibit future development.

“We are a little ahead of ourselves of our expansion,” Lawson said.

He acknowledged the rezoning of the property comes with “aspirations” of adding to the landfill but noted that it is a “long process” that includes reviews from various agencies, particularly the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

According to minutes from council’s Oct. 19 meeting, when the zoning change was first publicly proposed, Lawson called the request for zoning change “the first step toward expansion.” At that meeting, council voted 4-1 to hold the Dec. 21 hearing.

Council then voted 4-1 on Nov. 16 to restructure its agreement with the landfill, which includes writing amended language, according to Council member Priscilla deLeon, the lone dissenter on both votes.

“I did not have any advance input,” deLeon said Monday about the landfill rezoning appearing on the October agenda.

Jason Banonis, township council president, declined to comment. Messages left with township Manager Mark Hudson were not returned.

Residents’ objections

Meanwhile, deLeon and some residents have been mobilizing to oppose the township’s changing the zoning from rural residential to light industrial.

Among their main concerns: The change would let landfill operators bypass review from township zoners, because the expansion would be a conditional use — not a special exception — under the new designation.

They also say the change would remove environmental protections and infringe on a historic area known as Redington village as well as the Lehigh River and slopes that rise toward the landfill.

Ginger and Bruce Petrie have owned 200 acres along Redington Road, about half of which is forest, since 1987. Much of their land abuts the landfill property.

During a tour of her property Monday, Ginger Petrie said she worries the landfill owners would abuse some of the acquired land, including the forested area that descends a mountain next to her hay farm, by cutting down all of the trees instead of selectively removing older trees.

“It’s not just about my property,” she said. “It’s the beauty of what they will be destroying.”

DeLeon and other residents — including Victoria Opthof-Cordaro — also objected to the plan before the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission and spoke Thursday at Northampton County Council’s meeting.

Opthof-Cordaro told County Council the community only learned about the expansion plan in October, and that Lower Saucon council could approve it next week.

“Why the Christmas rush to get through this?” she said.

The residents group fighting the rezoning and expansion will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Steel City Mennonite Church on Mixsell Avenue. More information is available on the Facebook page Fighting Landfill Expansion in Lower Saucon Township.

Wider concerns

Residents are not the only ones raising concerns about the landfill’s proposal. The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission objected to the zoning change, and said an expansion would not conform to its plan for the region, known as FutureLV.

In a letter sent last month to the township, the planning commission, while noting the landfill’s financial contribution, recommended the township retain the “natural features” of the area.

The commission also said proposed changes to zoning rules would reduce safeguards and reviews that consider the potential impact on residents.

The landfill’s request to modify land-use restrictions also drew communication from Claire Sadler, executive director of the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.

She told township council last month in an email: “I sincerely hope you are not considering a change to the easements that would allow landfill development within the river viewshed, along the slopes leading to the river, or in areas that would impact the already fragmented greenway along the Lehigh River.”

“Should the D&L canal overlook the expansion of a garbage dump?” Opthof-Cordaro asked county council.

Neither the D&L corridor nor Lehigh Valley Planning Commission positions carry any weight. Township officials will ultimately decide on the rezoning request and possible expansion, while the DEP would place it under review in a process that could take years.

Expansion efforts

Lawson, the landfill official, said if the township adopts the amendments during the council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at town hall, expansion would be subject to “many, many layers” of rigorous review and approval by Lower Saucon and the state.

“Any suggestions that the zoning amendments ‘remove environmental protections,’ eliminate notice requirements or subject the project to a less rigorous review and approval process are incorrect,” he said.

The site underwent a 6-acre expansion in 2016 with a newly lined disposal area on the southwest portion. In addition, the project enabled Bethlehem to add 23 acres of “slope cap” within its existing 201-acre permit to dump. On its website, the company says it uses state-of-the-art liners and a retention wall on the northern edge.

Lawson said of the 201 acres, 137 of them are in the “disposal area” allowed by DEP. He said the landfill has about three years of remaining life at its current size, though the company has pending before DEP a modification in the landfill’s northern area that would give it six more years of capacity. The township approved that expansion in 2020, he said.

The landfill, which opened in 1941, was owned by Bethlehem; it sits along the northern edge of Lower Saucon, not far from the city’s sewage-treatment plant. The landfill handles waste for five counties, including Northampton and Lehigh, according to its website, as well as from out of state.

Bethlehem Landfill has been under corporate ownership since 1998, most recently under Waste Connections Inc., a publicly held company in The Woodlands, Texas. Waste Connections recorded a 2021 profit of $618 million on more than $6.1 billion in revenue. The company’s holdings of 344 solid waste collection facilities includes 61 municipal landfills such as Bethlehem, according to its annual report.

The landfill pays about $2 million in its agreement fee with Lower Saucon, out of the township’s annual revenue of approximately $6.1 million.

Northampton County hosts three landfills. Besides Bethlehem, waste sites are in Williams Township at the Chrin Landfill and Plainfield Township at Grand Central Landfill.

The DEP in 2020 approved a 30-acre expansion for Chrin Landfill and renewed its operating permit until January 2030. Grand Central has approximately six years of capacity remaining, and the company continues to evaluate options for an expansion, spokesperson Adrienne Fors said.

Morning Call journalist Anthony Salamone can be reached at asalamone@mcall.com .

