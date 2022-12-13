Read full article on original website
Biden signs bill to keep government open through Dec. 23
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed legislation Friday to fund the government for an additional week as lawmakers race to finish work on a full-year spending package before they head home for the holidays and a new Congress is sworn in. Congress in September passed a bill to...
WATCH LIVE: Federal Reserve Chair Powell to give update on expected smaller interest rate hike
WASHINGTON (AP) — After four straight three-quarter-point interest rate hikes, the Federal Reserve is set to announce a smaller half-point increase in its key rate Wednesday, a first step toward dialing back its efforts to combat inflation. The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch live...
Fed plans to keep rates high as US recession still a growing a fear
WASHINGTON (AP) — After scaling 40-year highs, inflation in the United States has been slowly easing since summer. Yet the Federal Reserve seems decidedly unimpressed — and unconvinced that its fight against accelerating prices is anywhere near over. On Thursday, stock markets buckled on the growing realization that...
WATCH: White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is once more making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it releases its contingency plans with coronavirus cases ticking upward this winter. Watch the briefing in the player above. After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid...
Wall Street loses ground amid recession talks, marking 2nd straight weekly loss
Wall Street racked up more losses Friday, as worries mounted that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to bring on a recession if that’s what it takes to crush inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.1 percent, its third straight drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped...
Three relief payments from $125 to $300 delayed but now going out to millions of Americans – see if yours is on the list
MILLIONS of dollars in "relief payments" were sent to Americans throughout the year, but some are still waiting on the money. Inflation barreled through the country, pushing prices for everyday items out of reach for many. Several states took it upon themselves to help out residents through relief payments. Delivery...
Slowdown in inflation eases some pressure on American households
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States slowed again last month in the latest sign that price increases are cooling despite the pressures they continue to inflict on American households. Consumer prices rose 7.1 percent in November from a year ago, the government said Tuesday. That was down...
WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks after working with African leaders during summit
President Joe Biden is expected to speak on Thursday as the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit concludes. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. Biden said he will soon make a visit to sub-Saharan Africa, announcing bare details of his travel plans as he wrapped up the summit stressing that he’s serious about increasing U.S. attention on the growing continent.
House passes bill allowing Puerto Rico to vote on statehood, independence
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House passed a bill Thursday that would allow Puerto Rico to hold the first-ever binding referendum on whether to become a state or gain some sort of independence, in a last-ditch effort that stands little chance of passing the Senate. The bill, which passed...
Senate passes defense spending bill rescinding COVID vaccine mandate
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense passed the Senate on Thursday and now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The bill provides for about $45 billion...
WATCH: Current FTX CEO says lax oversight, bad decisions caused failure
WASHINGTON (AP) — The new CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX is appearing before a House committee Tuesday, detailing for lawmakers the lack of oversight and financial controls that he discovered since taking over the company a month ago. Watch the hearing in the player above. John Ray...
WATCH: Senate hearing indicates regulation may be on the way for cryptocurrency
Whether increased regulation would have prevented the spectacular collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX was fiercely debated at a hearing of the Senate’s banking committee Wednesday. However, new legislation is potentially on the way. Watch the hearing in the player above. Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced at the hearing bipartisan legislation...
WATCH: Biden tells African leaders the U.S. is ‘all in’ on the continent
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told dozens of African leaders gathered in Washington that the United States is “all in on Africa’s future,” laying out billions in promised government funding and private investment Wednesday to help the growing continent in health, infrastructure, business and technology.
Ukraine businesses to receive $2 billion in international loans
WASHINGTON (AP) — Private businesses in Ukraine are in line to receive $2 billion in financing arranged by the International Finance Corp. to help rebuild the country’s agriculture and fuel import industries and other ventures, which have faced extensive losses because of the war. The IFC, a member...
U.S. poised to toughen ban on lucrative shark fin trade
MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. is poised to ban the lucrative trade in shark fins, a move conservationists hope will help protect millions of sharks that are butchered every year to satisfy demand in China and other parts of Asia. The practice of shark finning, whereby sharks are caught...
China will stop reporting asymptomatic COVID cases after dropping mass testing requirements
BEIJING (AP) — China said Wednesday it would stop reporting asymptomatic COVID-19 cases since they’ve become “impossible” to track with mass testing no longer required, another step in the country’s uncertain exit from some of the world’s strictest antivirus policies. China last week announced...
Sam Bankman-Fried, former FTX CEO, arrested in the Bahamas
NEW YORK (AP) — The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, the U.S. and Bahamian authorities said Monday. Bankman-Fried had been under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last...
Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried charged with wire fraud, money laundering
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. prosecutors charged Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, with a host of financial crimes and campaign finance violations on Tuesday, alleging he played a central role in the collapse of FTX and hid its problems from the public and investors.
European Union approves new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union said Thursday it approved a new package of sanctions aimed at ramping up pressure on Russia for its war in Ukraine. The package, whose details had not been revealed, was approved after days of deliberations during a meeting of the 27-nation bloc’s ambassadors in Brussels while EU leaders held a summit nearby.
