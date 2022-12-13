ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

Sam Bankman-Fried, former FTX CEO, arrested in the Bahamas

NEW YORK (AP) — The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, the U.S. and Bahamian authorities said Monday. Bankman-Fried had been under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last...
NEW YORK STATE
PBS NewsHour

European Union approves new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union said Thursday it approved a new package of sanctions aimed at ramping up pressure on Russia for its war in Ukraine. The package, whose details had not been revealed, was approved after days of deliberations during a meeting of the 27-nation bloc’s ambassadors in Brussels while EU leaders held a summit nearby.
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy