Rockford, IL

Rockford man convicted of racial hate crime, DUI

By John Clark
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Anthony Seminerio, 47, has been sentenced to 30 months probation after being convicted of a hate crime for racial harassment, violating a no-stalking order, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, on June 17th, 2021, Seminerio sent racist text messages to the victims in the case over a disagreement over a construction project at one of the victim’s homes. Authorities said the victims aked him to stop texting, but he continued to harass them.

One of the victims took out an order of protection to prevent Seminerio from coming within 300 feet of their residence.

On June 23rd, 2021, Seminerio reportedly violated that order.

In addition to his sentence, Seminerio must not possess firearms, not take alcohol or drugs, and attend education classes on victim impact, substance abuse, and hate crimes; must wear an ankle bracelet; and perform 200 hours of public service work.

