ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 2

Related
98.1 KHAK

An Open Letter To Iowans About Using Vacation Days in 2023

I hope you're having a wonderful month of December. This is normally one of my favorite months of the year. I have a birthday in December, we get to enjoy Christmas, and then ring in the new year. I do have one request for every single Iowan, in 2023. Use every vacation day and personal day your workplace gives you.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry

A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
The Center Square

Op-Ed: 2023 will be a big year for Iowa taxpayers

Iowa taxpayers will start seeing income tax relief in just a few weeks as a result of the historic tax reform the legislature passed and Gov.Kim Reynolds signed into law this year. At this moment, Iowa has a progressive income tax, with nine brackets topping out at 8.53 percent. In 2023, this will change to four brackets with a top rate of 6.5 percent. By 2026, Iowa will transition to a 3.9 percent flat tax. Retirees won’t have to wait that long, however, because retirement income will not be subject to state taxation in Iowa as soon as the clock...
IOWA STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri Declared #1 Place in North America to Go Off-the-Grid

Wanna get away from it all? If that's a life goal of yours, the best place to do it is in Missouri according to off-the-grid experts in a brand new ranking. Off Grid Home just broke down the top locations in North America where you can get away from public utilities and be self-sufficient. #1 at the top of their list is Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Miss Iowa Could Be Making History This Week

Even if you aren't into "beauty pageants" the Miss America competition will have you rooting for the young woman representing your state. Not trying to play favorites over here, but I know I'll be rooting for Miss Iowa. Her message this year is one that is close to a whole lot of people's hearts.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa Democrats can win again—and soon

Zach Meunier is the previous campaign manager of Rob Sand for Iowa, Rita Hart for Iowa, and Dave Loebsack for Congress. Enough with the doom-and-gloom. Campaign managers are not optimists by nature. One of my professional mentors described a campaign manager’s job as “thinking of all the ways you can lose, then working every day to stop that from happening.” So I have found myself in a very strange position in the last month, as the guy arguing that joy cometh in the morning for Iowa Democrats.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

A White Christmas will be more than a dream for much of Iowa

The odds of most Iowans having a white Christmas are increasing by the minute. While the holiday is still ten days away, the snow falling across much of the state today will be followed by very cold weather, so whatever falls now will likely stick around at least until December 25th. Meteorologist Jim Lee, at the National Weather Service, says the expected snow accumulation amounts vary across the state.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa farmland values hit all-time high

AMES, Iowa — Farmland value in Iowa has hit an all-time high according to the Iowa State Extension. One year after skyrocketing 29% the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17% to over $11,000 per acre. That's the highest value for an acre of Iowa...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Patrol Has Busy Thursday

(Undated) Slick roads kept Iowa State Troopers busy yesterday in Central Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says they covered 18-crashes in Thursday morning, one of which was fatal. As weather conditions worsened into the evening, several Central Iowa counties put tow bans in place, including Polk.
IOWA STATE
espnquadcities.com

How Much Do You Have To Make In Iowa To Be Middle Class?

The "middle class" is referred to a lot in politics, and other forms of media. Are you part of the middle class? How do we know we are part of the middle class?. A study from Pew Research Center looked at every state and what it takes to be "middle class."
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Bird flu outbreak in northwest Iowa puzzles industry

Iowa Turkey Federation executive director, Gretta Irwin, says the industry isn’t sure why there’s been a cluster of bird flu cases recently confirmed in several northwest Iowa turkey flocks. Iowa’s turkey farmers really work diligently to protect their turkey flocks from wild birds. So the cases these last...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

TikTok is Now BANNED on all State of Iowa Devices

There are a lot of TikTok trends. Some fun. Some dumb. Some are downright dangerous. But none of them will be viewed on a State of Iowa-owned device any time soon. Effective today, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has banned the use of TikTok on any government device. Why? According to a press release from Gov. Reynolds sent to this station, it's due to security concerns with the Chinese-owned social media platform. In addition, state agencies may not subscribe to or own a TikTok account.
IOWA STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?

No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Peek Inside One of the Fanciest Treehouses You’ll See in Missouri

I have pretty high standards for treehouses, but even I would admit this one is likely the fanciest you'll ever see in the state of Missouri and I have the pics to prove it. I have reason to believe this is an almost brand new Missouri treehouse on Airbnb. It's located just southwest of the St. Louis area in Innsbrook, Missouri. It's near the resort located in that area which means not only do you have a newly-built treehouse to enjoy, but also sailboats, golf, playgrounds and lazy river pools. Drool over the pics yourself.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy