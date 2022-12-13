Read full article on original website
Related
An Open Letter To Iowans About Using Vacation Days in 2023
I hope you're having a wonderful month of December. This is normally one of my favorite months of the year. I have a birthday in December, we get to enjoy Christmas, and then ring in the new year. I do have one request for every single Iowan, in 2023. Use every vacation day and personal day your workplace gives you.
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Fascinating: Legality of a ‘Hit and Run’ With a Deer in Iowa
Ohh deer. You just hit a, um, deer. It's possible. It's awful (yes, I've experienced it). But it's not the end of the world. Well, it is for Bambi, but not for you. Iowa is one of the top 5 states for deer/vehicle collisions, coming in at number 4 according to Your Mechanic.
Op-Ed: 2023 will be a big year for Iowa taxpayers
Iowa taxpayers will start seeing income tax relief in just a few weeks as a result of the historic tax reform the legislature passed and Gov.Kim Reynolds signed into law this year. At this moment, Iowa has a progressive income tax, with nine brackets topping out at 8.53 percent. In 2023, this will change to four brackets with a top rate of 6.5 percent. By 2026, Iowa will transition to a 3.9 percent flat tax. Retirees won’t have to wait that long, however, because retirement income will not be subject to state taxation in Iowa as soon as the clock...
Missouri Declared #1 Place in North America to Go Off-the-Grid
Wanna get away from it all? If that's a life goal of yours, the best place to do it is in Missouri according to off-the-grid experts in a brand new ranking. Off Grid Home just broke down the top locations in North America where you can get away from public utilities and be self-sufficient. #1 at the top of their list is Missouri.
beckersdental.com
Iowa dentist fined $5K for threatening patient over negative online review
An Iowa dentist was fined $5,000 by the Iowa Dental Board for leaving a threatening voicemail to a patient over a negative online review, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Dec. 15. William Skinner, DDS, left a voicemail threatening a patient with court action after a negative review was posted online...
Can You Keep The Meat and Antlers Off A Roadkill Deer In Iowa?
Iowa Ranks #4 in the nation for vehicle-hitting deer road accidents. So if you hit a deer can you legally keep the meat and antlers in Iowa?. This time of the year lots of deer are running into roadways. And out of the 50 states in the United States Iowa...
Miss Iowa Could Be Making History This Week
Even if you aren't into "beauty pageants" the Miss America competition will have you rooting for the young woman representing your state. Not trying to play favorites over here, but I know I'll be rooting for Miss Iowa. Her message this year is one that is close to a whole lot of people's hearts.
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa Democrats can win again—and soon
Zach Meunier is the previous campaign manager of Rob Sand for Iowa, Rita Hart for Iowa, and Dave Loebsack for Congress. Enough with the doom-and-gloom. Campaign managers are not optimists by nature. One of my professional mentors described a campaign manager’s job as “thinking of all the ways you can lose, then working every day to stop that from happening.” So I have found myself in a very strange position in the last month, as the guy arguing that joy cometh in the morning for Iowa Democrats.
KCCI.com
One year ago: December derecho sweeps across Iowa, spawning 63 tornadoes in 12 hours
DES MOINES, Iowa — One year ago today, Iowa got hit by a massive storm that turned out to be historic. The first December Derecho in the U.S. swept across Iowa, spawning 63 confirmed tornadoes in the state in less than 12 hours. That set the record for most...
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR emergency order stops C6-Zero from operating, claims water sources contaminated
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued an emergency order to stop C6-Zero from operating in the state of Iowa after its plant in Marengo exploded and injured more than ten people last week. The order said the facility is “a clear threat to public health...
Radio Iowa
A White Christmas will be more than a dream for much of Iowa
The odds of most Iowans having a white Christmas are increasing by the minute. While the holiday is still ten days away, the snow falling across much of the state today will be followed by very cold weather, so whatever falls now will likely stick around at least until December 25th. Meteorologist Jim Lee, at the National Weather Service, says the expected snow accumulation amounts vary across the state.
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa farmland values hit all-time high
AMES, Iowa — Farmland value in Iowa has hit an all-time high according to the Iowa State Extension. One year after skyrocketing 29% the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17% to over $11,000 per acre. That's the highest value for an acre of Iowa...
An Iowa and Illinois Gas Station Is Offering 40 Cents Off Per Gallon Today
Gas prices are super unpredictable right now. On your way to work, it could be $3, on the way home it could be $4. With prices putting so much pressure on our wallets the last year, one company is looking to alleviate the stresses of the holiday season with a special deal.
Iowa State Patrol Has Busy Thursday
(Undated) Slick roads kept Iowa State Troopers busy yesterday in Central Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says they covered 18-crashes in Thursday morning, one of which was fatal. As weather conditions worsened into the evening, several Central Iowa counties put tow bans in place, including Polk.
espnquadcities.com
How Much Do You Have To Make In Iowa To Be Middle Class?
The "middle class" is referred to a lot in politics, and other forms of media. Are you part of the middle class? How do we know we are part of the middle class?. A study from Pew Research Center looked at every state and what it takes to be "middle class."
Radio Iowa
Bird flu outbreak in northwest Iowa puzzles industry
Iowa Turkey Federation executive director, Gretta Irwin, says the industry isn’t sure why there’s been a cluster of bird flu cases recently confirmed in several northwest Iowa turkey flocks. Iowa’s turkey farmers really work diligently to protect their turkey flocks from wild birds. So the cases these last...
TikTok is Now BANNED on all State of Iowa Devices
There are a lot of TikTok trends. Some fun. Some dumb. Some are downright dangerous. But none of them will be viewed on a State of Iowa-owned device any time soon. Effective today, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has banned the use of TikTok on any government device. Why? According to a press release from Gov. Reynolds sent to this station, it's due to security concerns with the Chinese-owned social media platform. In addition, state agencies may not subscribe to or own a TikTok account.
Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?
No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
Peek Inside One of the Fanciest Treehouses You’ll See in Missouri
I have pretty high standards for treehouses, but even I would admit this one is likely the fanciest you'll ever see in the state of Missouri and I have the pics to prove it. I have reason to believe this is an almost brand new Missouri treehouse on Airbnb. It's located just southwest of the St. Louis area in Innsbrook, Missouri. It's near the resort located in that area which means not only do you have a newly-built treehouse to enjoy, but also sailboats, golf, playgrounds and lazy river pools. Drool over the pics yourself.
1070 KHMO-AM
Hannibal MO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2